New York City, NY

Wall Street soars to biggest gain in years after inflation cools in October; Dow jumps 1,200 points, S&P 500 up 5.5%

By The Associated Press
WHEC TV-10
 4 days ago
WHIO Dayton

Global stocks higher after US, Chinese presidents meet

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stocks gained Tuesday after Wall Street gave back some of last week's huge gains, the American and Chinese presidents met and China's consumer spending shrank in a sign its economy is weakening. Frankfurt, Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced, London was little changed...

