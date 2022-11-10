ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heroes seek a powerful artifact in 'Dragon Age: Absolution' trailer

By Patrick Hilsman
 4 days ago

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix released a new trailer on Wednesday for Dragon Age: Absolution , an upcoming animated series based on Bioware's series of fantasy role playing video games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y70GF_0j6NoBpj00
Netflix tweeted this promotional image for "Dragon Age: Absolution" on Thursday. The series based on Bioware's series of fantasy role playing video games. Photo from Netflix/Twitter

Dragon Age: Absolution tells the story of a plot to steal the Circulum Infinitus, a mysterious blood-magic powered artifact, which angers the most powerful man in the fictional world of Tevinter.

Netflix tweeted "meet our squad of mages, fighters, and thieves. Dragon Age: Absolution -- based on @bioware 's video game series -- premieres December 9," along with a promotional image on Thursday.

Absolution is the third animated project set in the Dragon Age universe following Dragon Age: Redemption (2011) and Dragon Age: Dawn of the Seeker (2012).

The series is produced by South Korean studio Reddog Culture House and the first six episodes of the series will be available on Netflix in Dec. 9.

Fans are still eagerly anticipating the release of the fourth mainline video game in the series, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

