Daily Nexus
Hundreds march at UCSB as largest higher education strike begins
The largest strike in higher education history began early Monday morning as tens of thousands of academic employees across all 10 University of California campuses began picketing, withholding their labor and marching in protest. The union workers, including teaching assistants, student researchers, graduate student instructors, tutors and readers represented under...
kclu.org
Ventura County has clear winner in one County Supervisorial race, but a second is much closer
There appears to be a clear-cut winner in one supervisorial race on the South Coast, but there’s a bit of a question in the second. In Ventura County’s Fourth Supervisorial District. Janice Parvin won the seat. Moorpark’s current mayor received 64% of the vote, to 36 percent for Bernardo Perez. The race will fill the seat being opened by Bob Huber's decision not to seek a second term representing the Moorpark and Simi Valley areas.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara City Attorney Gets the Boot
During a special closed-door hearing, the Santa Barbara City Council voted on Tuesday to terminate long-time City Attorney Ariel Calonne, who’d been placed on paid administrative leave this past July after what had been described as an exceptionally heated exchange with another attorney who worked in his office. Calonne,...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Three More Boats Ashore Converge with Santa Barbara Homeless Camps
This week, 3 more boats broke free of their moorings off East Beach and landed at various places on our coastline, including the East Beach Bathhouse and below “Graveyards,” near Butterfly Beach. Boat #1 was fortunately intercepted by the Santa Barbara harbor patrol before hitting the shore. This...
SFGate
5 killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in California
LOS ANGELES — Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that shuttered the roadway for hours. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. just north of Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Firefighters arrived to find both vehicles on fire.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fatal Traffic Collision at Highway 101 and 154 in Buellton
One person has died in a single vehicle rollover on Highway 101 at Highway 154 near Buellton Tuesday morning. At 6:19 a.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the scene just south of the Highway 154 offramp. Crews discovered a 2008 Toyota Sienna had crashed off the roadway, rolled over, and landed in a creek where an older male was pronounced deceased at the scene.
sitelinesb.com
The Neighborhood Bar Has Closed
••• The Independent profiled chef Sergei Simonov, who took over at Loquita six months ago. I’ve been hearing a lot of really good reports from the restaurant lately. ••• The new Juice Ranch outpost in Solvang is shooting to soft-open this week. ••• Always good...
Daily Nexus
Men’s soccer triumphs in double OT thriller
Saturday night saw the No. 2 seed Gauchos take on the No. 3 UC Irvine Anteaters in the Big West Semifinals. UC Santa Barbara broke through in the second overtime and secured a 2-1 victory and is consequently moving onto the Big West Finals. The scoring was kicked off in...
