There appears to be a clear-cut winner in one supervisorial race on the South Coast, but there’s a bit of a question in the second. In Ventura County’s Fourth Supervisorial District. Janice Parvin won the seat. Moorpark’s current mayor received 64% of the vote, to 36 percent for Bernardo Perez. The race will fill the seat being opened by Bob Huber's decision not to seek a second term representing the Moorpark and Simi Valley areas.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO