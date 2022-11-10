Effective: 2022-11-15 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern Litchfield; Southern Litchfield WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with up to 4 inches possible in higher terrain. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northwestern Connecticut, the southern Berkshires, the Mid Hudson Valley, and portions of the eastern Catskills. * WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will begin as snow, then transition to a wintry mix including freezing rain Tuesday night before ending as rain Wednesday.

LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 20 MINUTES AGO