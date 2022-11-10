Effective: 2022-11-15 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Hartford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Ice accumulations of around a glaze to one tenth of an inch at or above elevations above 1000 ft. * WHERE...Hartford CT County. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.

HARTFORD COUNTY, CT ・ 1 HOUR AGO