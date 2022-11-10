ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Coalition pushes to rename Taney Street in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Supporters pushing to rename Philadelphia's Taney Street to Lecount Street made their voices heard Sunday afternoon. The Rename Taney Coalition gathered petitions from residents who live on the street in Brewerytown.Taney Street is believed to be named for Roger Taney-- the Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court who wrote the Dred Scott decision, which held that Black people were not and could never become U.S. citizens.The coalition wants the street renamed in honor of Philadelphia activist and educator Caroline Lecount."Caroline Lecount is Philadelphia's Rosa Parks," Tyrique Glasgow, of the Young Chances Foundation, said. "[She] basically integrated the trolley cart and hosted our education system in Philadelphia. It's essential that we get all of our members on board and our community organizations to have support for the block captains and the youth."Philadelphia city council continues to consider the name change.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Why Rep. Amen Brown is wrong about the National Guard

This article appears ahead of ‘Brokering Peace: The House of Umoja & a Safer Philadelphia,” a WHYY Community Conversation on Nov. 30 focused on improving public safety by revisiting lessons learned from the past. Register here. State Rep. Amen Brown has called on the outgoing governor, Tom Wolf,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Give away all your stuff: Where to donate things you no longer need in Philly

Finding a good home for things you don’t use anymore is a solid move any time of year, and especially so in the season of giving. Several organizations in the Philadelphia area accept donated items, with some giving them directly to people in need and others running thrift shops to raise money for a cause. Each has different preferences, including what types of items they’ll take and what methods they use to receive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Philadelphia

The number of billionaires on Forbes' 36 annual list of the world's wealthiest increased dramatically to an unprecedented 2,755—660 more than a year ago. Altogether, they are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This year, experts say inflation is driving up the cost of Thanksgiving meals, including the price of the turkey on your table. But there are local efforts to help families in need.Sunday afternoon there will be a turkey giveaway in Southwest Philadelphia. It's happening from noon until 4 p.m. at the Southwest Philadelphia Seventh-day Adventist Church on South 58th Street.State Senator Anthony Williams will be there to help distribute hundreds of turkeys to residents of Southwest Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races

Monday proved true what Melissa Cerrado said she told voters on thousands of doorsteps during her campaign for a Pennsylvania House seat in Montgomery County: Every vote counts. Cerrado, the Democratic candidate challenging Republican incumbent state Rep. Todd Stevens in the 151st Legislative District, held on to a 14-vote lead nearly a week after the […] The post Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania targeted with Election Day misinformation online

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- The video on Fox News showed a Wisconsin poll worker initialing ballots before they were given to voters. It's normal procedure on Election Day.On Tuesday, someone posted the clip to social media and claimed instead that it showed a Philadelphia election worker doctoring ballots.By Wednesday, the bogus claim was being shared by QAnon believers and far-right figures like Michael Flynn, ex-president Donald Trump's former national security adviser. Some noted the worker wore what looked like a common face mask."Masked man cheating in front of the cameras on the mainstream media," read one post containing the clip, which directed users to repost...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Double shooting in Fern Rock: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were shot in Philadelphia's Fern Rock section on Saturday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of West Spencer Street around 12:30 p.m.Police say a 21-year-old man was shot twice, once in the right shoulder and once in the left hand. He walked into Einstein Hospital, officials say.An 18-year-old man was shot once in the upper left chest and transported to Einstein Hospital authorities say.Both men, they say, are in critical condition.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CarBuzz.com

Two Carvana Locations Suspended In Pennsylvania

Carvana is facing legal issues once again, this time in Pennsylvania. State regulators have suspended two locations from registration actions and to perform motor vehicle titling. However, both will still be able to sell used vehicles. The suspension affects retail locations in Philadelphia and Bridgeville, a Pittsburgh suburb. This is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Shore News Network

Two women sought for Philadelphia gunpoint robbery at beauty store

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia have released a video of two female suspects wanted for an armed robbery at a Millennium Beauty store on Woodland Avenue in October. Detectives investigating the robbery released the video of the suspects on Thursday and asked the public for assistance identifying them. According to the police, on October 25th, the two women entered the store at 6324 Woodland Avenue at around 2:30 pm. “Two young females walk into the Millennium Beauty store at 6324 Woodland Avenue,” detectives said. “After appearing to shop for several minutes, the offenders approach the counter. One female is The post Two women sought for Philadelphia gunpoint robbery at beauty store appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

