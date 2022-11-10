ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osawatomie, KS

Kansas state hospital worker pleads guilty to helping patient escape

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. — A Kansas woman who helped a psychiatric patient escape from a state hospital earlier this year pleads guilty to the crime.

Jamey Anderson , 20, admitted to aiding in an escape and obstruction during a hearing Thursday. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped two charges against her, including unlawful sexual relations with a patient.

The hospital notified police in August that Anderson and Salvador Reyes III, a patient at the hospital, were missing.

According to probable cause affidavits , the Osawatomie police chief located Anderson’s white Toyota Rav-4 about an hour later. It was parked on the side of the road about 7 miles north of the hospital. Investigators said the SUV ran out of gas.

Chief David Stuteville said an Osawatomie State Hospital identification bracelet and Reyes’ identification bracelet were inside the SUV.

Several hours later, officers located Reyes and Anderson in a tree line east of the dam, on the south side of Hillsdale State Lake.

While the search for the pair was underway, another investigator reviewed hospital surveillance video. According to the affidavit, the video showed Anderson passing what appeared to be a key to Reyes. The video then showed Reyes walking out of the hospital.

Investigators believed the two were involved in a sexual relationship.

Anderson will be sentenced in January.

