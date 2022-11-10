ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

CBS LA

Strong winds whip across SoCal with stronger gusts likely this week

Strong winds whipped across the Southland Sunday and even more severe gusts are expected in the middle of this upcoming week. The National Weather Service says gusts of up to 45 mph were reported in some areas in Los Angeles County on Sunday. Winds were expected to diminish in most areas through the afternoon, however, with an exception to the Grapevine, where gusts are expected to remain strong.Forecasters say moderate to strong Santa Ana winds were expected Tuesday through Thursday with the potential for critical fire weather conditions. At its peak, gusts could be at least 35 mph to 55 mph over much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Red flag conditions are anticipated, with temperatures climbing into the 70s by Wednesday. Forecasters say Santa Ana winds were also possible next weekend. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Classic November pattern forms with cold, windy mornings and crisp nights | Central Coast Weather Report

Last week a series of cold fronts produced gusty southerly winds and periods of rain. The Santa Maria Airport recorded nearly one inch of rain, while the Santa Ynez Airport saw about one-third of an inch last Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This week, a classic November Central Coast weather pattern will develop as a ridge of high pressure remains firmly anchored over the Great Basin. This area of high pressure will create gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning, cold and crisp mornings, and dry conditions this workweek.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The final cruise ship of the year visited Santa Barbara Friday and sailed off at 6 p.m. to end the 2022 schedule. There were about 30 stops, mainly in the Spring and Fall months. The return of cruise ships comes after they were stopped during the COVID crisis. Some residents have The post Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
oxnardpd.org

TRAFFIC ALERT – Northbound Oxnard Blvd at Colonia Rd

The Oxnard Police are on scene of a fatal traffic collision Northbound Oxnard Blvd at Colonia Road. Both lanes are closed Northbound Oxnard Blvd, North of Cooper Rd. We are asking the public to take an alternate route until the roadway is cleared by police. This may take several hours. We will update the public once the roadway is open to all traffic.
OXNARD, CA
News Channel 3-12

Morning chance of rain and cool temperatures

Most of the rain will taper off overnight and into Wednesday morning, bringing mostly dry conditions to the area by early afternoon. While most of the wet weather is in the rearview mirror, temperatures will stay cool and mild for the rest of the week and into the weekend. This significant storm has prompted a The post Morning chance of rain and cool temperatures appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Tuesday Rains Soak Santa Barbara

Tuesday’s rain got bouncy at times, filling downtown gutters and starting small flows in the parched bottoms of the creeks. Jim Dewey with City Streets Operations said some temporary flooding occurred on Salinas and Old Coast Highway where some road construction had blocked the normal drainage and advised staying out of the intersection.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Bakersfield Now

Manhunt for Taft woman ends in arrest in Santa Barbara County

TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A multi-agency manhunt of a woman Sunday beginning in Taft ended with her surrendering in Santa Barbara County, according to the Taft Police Department (TPD). Around 11:23 a.m. Sunday, Taft police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Sixth Street in Taft...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
cuestonian.com

Exploring San Luis Obispo’s mercury mine

There is a hiking trail nestled in the hills of San Luis Obispo County’s Los Padres National Forest, unique to most other scenic hikes that populate California’s Central Coast. The Rinconada Trail, located approximately two miles south of Santa Margarita Lake, sits on a mountainside scarred by a...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

