Strong winds whip across SoCal with stronger gusts likely this week
Strong winds whipped across the Southland Sunday and even more severe gusts are expected in the middle of this upcoming week. The National Weather Service says gusts of up to 45 mph were reported in some areas in Los Angeles County on Sunday. Winds were expected to diminish in most areas through the afternoon, however, with an exception to the Grapevine, where gusts are expected to remain strong.Forecasters say moderate to strong Santa Ana winds were expected Tuesday through Thursday with the potential for critical fire weather conditions. At its peak, gusts could be at least 35 mph to 55 mph over much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Red flag conditions are anticipated, with temperatures climbing into the 70s by Wednesday. Forecasters say Santa Ana winds were also possible next weekend.
syvnews.com
Classic November pattern forms with cold, windy mornings and crisp nights | Central Coast Weather Report
Last week a series of cold fronts produced gusty southerly winds and periods of rain. The Santa Maria Airport recorded nearly one inch of rain, while the Santa Ynez Airport saw about one-third of an inch last Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This week, a classic November Central Coast weather pattern will develop as a ridge of high pressure remains firmly anchored over the Great Basin. This area of high pressure will create gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning, cold and crisp mornings, and dry conditions this workweek.
Portion of Hwy 41 dedicated to fallen Los Padres NF battalion chief
A portion of Highway 41 is now dedicated to a Los Padres National Forest Service Battalion Chief who died in a crash on the same stretch of road in 2017.
Overnight Hwy 101 lane closure in Arroyo Grande
On Monday evening November 14, there will be an overnight lane closure in Arroyo Grande, according to Caltrans.
Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The final cruise ship of the year visited Santa Barbara Friday and sailed off at 6 p.m. to end the 2022 schedule. There were about 30 stops, mainly in the Spring and Fall months. The return of cruise ships comes after they were stopped during the COVID crisis. Some residents have The post Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Efforts underway to reduce homeless camps and fire dangers along the freeway
Efforts are underway to improve landscaping, remove homeless camps and reduce fire threats along the freeway corridor in Santa Barbara and Goleta. The work also includes more fencing. The post Efforts underway to reduce homeless camps and fire dangers along the freeway appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Heavy rain, high winds predicted for SLO County as storm moves in
The National Weather Service issued a high wind watch for Tuesday with gusts reaching as high as 60 miles per hour.
oxnardpd.org
TRAFFIC ALERT – Northbound Oxnard Blvd at Colonia Rd
The Oxnard Police are on scene of a fatal traffic collision Northbound Oxnard Blvd at Colonia Road. Both lanes are closed Northbound Oxnard Blvd, North of Cooper Rd. We are asking the public to take an alternate route until the roadway is cleared by police. This may take several hours. We will update the public once the roadway is open to all traffic.
Body recovered from sea cave near Channel Islands may be diver missing since 2002
Two recreational divers discovered the body in an underwater cave system on Nov. 5, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern California mountains, likely to impact Grapevine area
Heavy snow expected to fall in Southern California’s mountains prompted officials to issue a winter storm warning Tuesday. The warning comes as the Southland is being drenched by the second of three days of rain. Snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches, with some areas measuring up to 20 inches, are forecast to fall by […]
Morning chance of rain and cool temperatures
Most of the rain will taper off overnight and into Wednesday morning, bringing mostly dry conditions to the area by early afternoon. While most of the wet weather is in the rearview mirror, temperatures will stay cool and mild for the rest of the week and into the weekend. This significant storm has prompted a The post Morning chance of rain and cool temperatures appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s investigate recovered diver in connection to 2020 missing person
Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office investigates the recovered body of a deceased diver near Painted Cave Preserve Sunday. Sheriff's speculate the diver could be connected to a 2020 missing person investigation. The post Santa Barbara Sheriff’s investigate recovered diver in connection to 2020 missing person appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Tuesday Rains Soak Santa Barbara
Tuesday’s rain got bouncy at times, filling downtown gutters and starting small flows in the parched bottoms of the creeks. Jim Dewey with City Streets Operations said some temporary flooding occurred on Salinas and Old Coast Highway where some road construction had blocked the normal drainage and advised staying out of the intersection.
Cambria Christmas Market is reopening to the public after 2 years. Here’s what to expect
Find out when the popular SLO County holiday event will take place — and how to get tickets.
Bakersfield Now
Manhunt for Taft woman ends in arrest in Santa Barbara County
TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A multi-agency manhunt of a woman Sunday beginning in Taft ended with her surrendering in Santa Barbara County, according to the Taft Police Department (TPD). Around 11:23 a.m. Sunday, Taft police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Sixth Street in Taft...
Vehicle pursuit ends with spike strips on Highway 166
CHP SLO confirmed units from the Santa Maria office responded to a vehicle pursuit Sunday afternoon.
Mountain lion stares down woman, dog at SLO mobile home park: ‘I was mesmerized’
Holly Hiner spotted the cougar while taking her pet Australian shepherd, Bear, outside.
cuestonian.com
Exploring San Luis Obispo’s mercury mine
There is a hiking trail nestled in the hills of San Luis Obispo County’s Los Padres National Forest, unique to most other scenic hikes that populate California’s Central Coast. The Rinconada Trail, located approximately two miles south of Santa Margarita Lake, sits on a mountainside scarred by a...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County Planners Propose Major Rezoning to Build Thousands of Housing Units
Santa Barbara County planners have proposed rezoning the Glen Annie Golf Club, San Marcos Growers, Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall and several agriculture sites to potentially build thousands of new housing units. The sites were among several countywide locations released as part of the county's draft Housing Element update. The...
Santa Barbara Independent
Ortega Park Update: City of Santa Barbara Says Plans Almost ‘Shovel Ready’
The final plans for Ortega Park’s estimated $14 million makeover are nearly “shovel ready,” according to Project Manager Justin Van Mullem, who revealed the latest updates during a community event hosted by the City of Santa Barbara at the Eastside park’s Welcome House over the weekend.
