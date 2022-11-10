According to WalletHub, from Cape Cod to the Berkshires, residents should feel safe, because it has ranked Massachusetts the sixth safest state to live in the country. "If you're considering a safe place to live, I would consider Massachusetts one of the safest, but I may be biased because I've lived here my whole life," Fairhaven resident Richard Masciantonio said.

