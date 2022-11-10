Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Study shows Massachusetts is sixth safest state in America
According to WalletHub, from Cape Cod to the Berkshires, residents should feel safe, because it has ranked Massachusetts the sixth safest state to live in the country. "If you're considering a safe place to live, I would consider Massachusetts one of the safest, but I may be biased because I've lived here my whole life," Fairhaven resident Richard Masciantonio said.
Turnto10.com
Smithfield DPW collects old campaign signs to recycle
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — The Smithfield Department of Public Works collected campaign signs to be recycled on Saturday. The department held the drop-off to keep plastic and other materials out of landfills. Those interested in dropping items off to be properly recycled can reach out to the department at...
Turnto10.com
Car strikes person on motorized bike in Cranston
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Police crews on the scene of a crash told NBC 10 News a car struck a person on a motorized bike in Cranston on Monday night. Police said the collision at Cranston Street and Dyer Ave sent the person onto the car's hood. According to...
Turnto10.com
Providence mayors past and present make 4 recommendations on schools to Smiley
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence mayors past and present on Monday outlined education recommendations for Mayor-elect Brett Smiley. Mayor Jorge Elorza, former Mayors Angel Taveras and Joseph Paolino Jr. met with Smiley at City Hall. The mayors made the following recommendations to the incoming mayor: address the management structure...
Turnto10.com
Police: Man injured in collision with bus in Providence
(WJAR) — Providence police told NBC 10 News a man suffered minor injuries after colliding with a bus on Elmwood Avenue on Monday. Police said it appears the man may have walked into the side of the bus before the bus drove off around 7 p.m. No further information...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket man dies in Killingly crash
A Pawtucket man has died after a crash in Killingly, according to Connecticut State Police. A police report says Brian Carney, 64, crashed his motorcycle into the back of a pickup truck that was stopped at a red light on Route 6 at the intersection of Cucumber Hill Road on Saturday.
Turnto10.com
Fire spreads through Cranston home
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Flames spread through a home in Cranston on Monday morning. Nobody was injured in the fire at 22 Victory St. Investigators said the fire started on the first floor and spread to the second floor. The cause was under investigation.
Turnto10.com
Verdict delayed in suspended officer's trial
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A judge was expected to deliver a verdict Monday in the bench trial of a suspended Providence police officer accused of punching his former political opponent, but the hearing was moved to Wednesday. Jeann Lugo faces a simple assault charge. The alleged altercation happened on...
Turnto10.com
Former Providence Royal Plastics demonstrator celebrates 100th birthday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence woman reached a major milestone Monday as she turned 100-years-old. Mary DiValerio lives at Capitol Ridge Senior Living in Providence. She was an in-home salesperson and demonstrator for Providence's Royal Plastics and Hopkins Novelty. She was also a dancer, square dancing with her...
Turnto10.com
'It's brutal': UVA student from North Attleborough heartbroken over shooting
(WJAR) — Run. Hide. Fight. That’s the message students at the University of Virginia received Sunday night after three football players were allegedly shot and killed by a fellow student. Mateusz Kudra is a wrestler for the university. The North Attleborough native says the shooting has left the...
Turnto10.com
Man connected to 2018 police-involved shooting in Easton sentenced
A man connected to a police-involved shooting in Easton after he tried to break into two homes and pointed a look alike gun at officers in a 2018 incident has been sentenced to state prison, a spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney said Monday. Serge Andre was sentenced to...
Turnto10.com
November 2022 features the most 70-degree days on record
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — With a high of 74 degrees on Saturday, just one degree shy of a new record, Providence has recorded seven days at or above 70 degrees for the month - which is a new record in and of itself. Temperatures will not be nearly as...
Turnto10.com
Christmas tree sellers across Southern New England prepare for holiday season
Christmas tree sellers across Southern New England are preparing for the busiest time of the year. Employees at Evergreen Tree & Landscape in Seekonk will be cutting down trees and bringing them into their sales lot the day after Thanksgiving. Despite this summer's drought, their trees fared well. "The trees...
Turnto10.com
South Kingstown tops North Kingstown for Division I boys soccer title
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — South Kingstown spoiled North Kingstown’s undefeated season as the Rebels defeated the Skippers, 3-1, on Sunday to win the Division I boys soccer state title at Cranston Stadium. South Kingstown took a 2-0 lead into halftime on a goal by Cody Granville in the...
Turnto10.com
Pontiac Avenue bridge replacement work progresses
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — There's big construction going on in Cranston as the Pontiac Avenue bridge is being replaced in a two-part project costing about $76 million. Peter Alviti, the director of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, said that Friday night’s rain didn’t set the project back.
Turnto10.com
Fundraiser held for 1-year-old boy who suffered traumatic brain injury
GLOCESTER, R.I. (WJAR) — Dozens of friends and family members rallied around 1-year-old Odin Mello on Sunday. A fundraiser was held at Hill’s Tavern & Grill in Chepachet for Mello, who suffered a traumatic brain injury after he was allegedly abused in Lincoln. Mello is out of the...
Turnto10.com
Record warmth going away, some rain Sunday, then colder week ahead
Boston tied the Record High Temperature on Saturday, reaching 76 degrees, tying the old record high set November 12, 1909. Providence came within one degree of tying the record of 75 set as well 113 years ago. Many other inland locations reached the mid, even some upper 70s! However, an area of Low Pressure is developing along a secondary cold front swinging through Sunday, that will bring some rain, particularly in the morning, Sunday. Highs will only be in the 50's.
