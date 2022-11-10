Person wins $50,000 from Powerball ticket purchased at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Missouri Lottery player is feeling very lucky after winning $50,000 off a Powerball ticket he purchased at Kansas International Airport on Oct. 22.

The winning numbers on Oct. 22 were 19, 25, 48, 55 and 60, with a Powerball number of 18. The winning ticket matched four of the white-ball numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number.

The winner told the Missouri Lottery that it was a Quick Pick ticket and that he’s been playing for a long time.

“It was great to hit it,” he said. “It couldn’t have come at a better time.”

The Powerball drawing takes place Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. The current estimated Powerball jackpot is $47 million following a record $2.04 billion jackpot that was won on Tuesday from a ticket sold in California.

