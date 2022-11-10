ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Comments / 2

Merrill Rosamond
4d ago

I think Mr Johnson would have made a great cheif...he knows the people here and how the system works. I think it's crazy to bring an outsider in our community to protect us!!!

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Dispatch

Sober living facility seeks to lease old fire station

“You can literally walk out the back door and touch it,” said Crossroads Sober Living founder and president Dusty Snider, pointing at the old Fire Station Number 4. “We’re pretty much connected to it.”. The station, located at the corner of South McCrary Road and Airline Road,...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Officers gather at West Point City Hall for SRO basic course

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – School resource officers are there to protect students in the classroom but those officers also have to go back to school. Law enforcement cars were on the streets of downtown West Point today for the first school resource officer basic course. The 40-hour course...
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

GTWS, city leaders meet to discuss solutions for garbage issue

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A messy situation in Columbus may be improving. Golden Triangle Waste Services, which handles the city’s garbage collection, has been experiencing shortages in trucks and manpower. Those shortages have led to delays in garbage pick-up, and complaints from residents. Things reached a critical point...
COLUMBUS, MS
listenupyall.com

Mayor expresses hope Natchez police chief stays

NATCHEZ, Miss. –The mayor said he hopes Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry won’t resign to become head of the Columbus Police Department. Daughtry is one of three finalists for the job in the north Mississippi city. “I want him to stay in Natchez,” said Mayor Dan Gibson. “I...
NATCHEZ, MS
wcbi.com

Local groups team up to host turkey drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Thanksgiving is just over a week away and three local groups are teaming up to make sure families have a turkey on the table. The Community Benefit Committee, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, and the City of Columbus are hosting a turkey drive. They hope...
COLUMBUS, MS
Magnolia State Live

Forget the fall leaves — Mississippi officers pile up 19 arrests from fall sweep of drug traffickers

While some people sweep up leaves on the sidewalk in the fall, one group of Mississippi law enforcement officers were sweeping up illegal drug traffickers. Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics STING Unit (Special Tactics Investigative Narcotic Group) charged suspects during operation “Fall Sweep,” a 6-month investigation of illegal drug trafficking in response to complaints received from citizens about illegal drug activity in Columbus and Lowndes County.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Rape arrest made over weekend in Calhoun County

PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Deputies arrested a Calhoun County man for alleged rape. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan confirmed the arrest of Roger Armstrong. He was booked into the county jail on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 12. He faces two counts of rape. The sheriff said the alleged rape happened Saturday...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Columbus fugitive denied bond in shooting case

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus fugitive on the run since May returned to Mississippi to face his alleged crime. Paris Wells was wanted in connection with a May shooting. Columbus police Captain Rick Jones said Wells fired shots into a home on 1500 22nd Street North but no one inside the home was actually hurt.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Amory man dies in overnight house fire on Sunday

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Amory man died after his house caught fire overnight. The blaze erupted at a home in the 700 block of 109th Street in Amory just before 11 last night. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said 67-year-old Larry Daniel died from smoke inhalation. Investigators said...
AMORY, MS
pcherald.com

Sheriff’s Department Employee of the Month

Deputy Jody Elmore is the Sheriff’s Department’s Employee of the Month for November. He has been with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Department almost three years. He attended the Jefferson County Reserve Class 26 Academy. Deputy Elmore is originally from Forkland, Alabama, but he has resided in Ethelsville for the last ten years and calls Pickens County home.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Boyd wins state House seat; Kitchens re-elected as judge

Andy Boyd didn’t want to believe he had won. His opponent in the District 37 state representative special election, David Chism, had already conceded. Still, Boyd wanted to see all the numbers before declaring victory. It took Circuit Clerk Teresa Barksdale coming out into the hallway on the second...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Parents react to possible year-round school in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Big changes are possible for students and teachers in Tupelo. The school district is discussing switching to a year-round schedule. WTVA reporter Sami Roebuck spoke with several parents about the possible change. Watch their interviews in the video above. Schools in Starkville and Corinth have already...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

At least 60 shots fired, 3 wounded in Yo’ Bar shootout

Three people were wounded, one critically, after at least 60 shots were fired in the parking lot of the Yo’ Bar this morning, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. The incident happened about 12:40 a.m. in the parking lot at the popular nightspot, located at 3500 Bluecutt...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

West Point police hold press conference for murder investigation

WEST POINT Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police have made a total of seven arrests in an ongoing investigation into the death of 22-year-old Jerni White. Jaylon Heard, Renaldo Carrothers, Lamarquez Evans, Terrance Rowe, Shaunmicah Strong, and Kevin Holliday Jr. have all been charged with murder. Jaquerius Crawford was...
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

Train hits woman in car, Nettleton police say

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA)- Authorities are investigating after a woman was hit by a train Sunday afternoon in Nettleton. The incident happened around 12 p.m. near Will Robbins Highway crossing the Buchanan Street. Nettleton Police Chief Gary Monaghan said the woman's car was stuck on the train tracks. The woman was...
NETTLETON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy