Deputy Jody Elmore is the Sheriff’s Department’s Employee of the Month for November. He has been with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Department almost three years. He attended the Jefferson County Reserve Class 26 Academy. Deputy Elmore is originally from Forkland, Alabama, but he has resided in Ethelsville for the last ten years and calls Pickens County home.

PICKENS COUNTY, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO