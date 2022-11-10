Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Driver sentenced to 8 years for fatal Colerain Avenue crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty in connection with a crash that killed a 25-year-old man in March. Antonio Wofford, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault for causing the crash that killed Ronald Washington Jr. and severely injured another man, according to Hamilton County court records.
WKRC
Man suspected of murdering neighbor in Butler County held without bond
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A man arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor pleaded not guilty in a Butler County courtroom Monday. Austin Combs is charged with aggravated murder for the death of Anthony King, 43, on Chapel Road on November 5. King’s wife told the dispatcher the family...
WKRC
Police still searching for suspects in two apparent road rage shootings on I-75
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are searching for suspects in two apparent road rage shootings on I-75. They happened in the same area just a few days apart. People drove past the crime scene Sunday night with no idea that -- had they been there just minutes earlier -- they may have been involved in what appears to be a road rage shooting.
Fox 19
Woman sentenced to 4 years after pleading guilty in connection with 2018 Northside murder
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Hamilton County judge sentenced a woman to four years in prison after she pleaded guilty Monday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and gun specification in connection with a 2018 Northside murder. Olivia Busch was initially charged with obstruction of justice and two counts of murder in connection...
WKRC
Neighbors call for safety after 15-year-old student is killed in hit-and-run incident
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A local teenager is dead after a driver hit him and sped off. It happened early Monday morning on Clough Pike, just a block from his home. Eli Jones attended Anderson High School. Aiden Dorman was Jones' next door neighbor. He was devastated to hear...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to reports of a crash with pedestrian struck on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to reports of a crash with pedestrian struck on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
1 person hospitalized after pedestrian strike in Jefferson Township
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — One person has been taken to the hospital after a pedestrian strike in Jefferson Township early Sunday evening, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Crews were dispatched to the 6100 block of West Third Street at around 5:55 p.m. One person was transported to Miami Valley...
sciotopost.com
Ohio – Woman Injured After Deer Crashes Through Drivers Window and Out the Other Side
COSHOCTON – A woman was injured after a deer crash involving her vehicle on November 13n 2022. According to the Sheriff’s department on November 13th, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was found that Kina Morris (52 y.o. from West Lafayette) was traveling eastbound on S.R. 16 in her 2010 Honda when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. The deer went through the driver’s side window and exited through the passenger side window.
WRBI Radio
Police in three local counties looking for suspects in home, vehicle break-ins
— Police in three Southeastern Indiana counties are on the lookout for two men connected with a series of home and vehicle burglaries. The men are accused of breaking into a home on State Road 1 near St. Peters Road on Friday. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they fled...
Fox 19
Heart attack claims life of Good Samaritan who found dying teen in Anderson
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead from a heart attack he suffered after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found wounded on the side of the road Monday morning, according to the family members. The boy, a 15-year-old Anderson High School sophomore named Eli Jones,...
WLWT 5
Police: Person reportedly injured by gunfire in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A person was reportedly injured by gunfire Monday afternoon in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The reported shooting happened at about 1:20 p.m. in downtown near a barbershop on McMicken Avenue. The caller reportedly told police...
At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Dayton Sunday, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Dayton Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Salem Avenue near Kenwood Avenue at around 7:01 p.m. At least one person was transported by medics to the...
WKRC
2 men seriously injured in East Price Hill crash
EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men are seriously injured after a crash in East Price Hill Saturday. Police were called to the scene on Elberon Avenue near Bassett Road around 4 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed one man was driving north when he crossed the center line and struck...
Man suffering from 'life-threatening' injuries after shooting in Avondale
Police responded to the 600 block of Gholson Avenue in Avondale on Saturday night for a shooting. Police said the man suffered life-threatening injuries.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Reading Road in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Reading Road in Mount Auburn. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WKRC
Local woman revisits brother's kidnapping and murder 19 years later
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The kidnapping and murder of a West Side man still haunts his family almost two decades later. Sunday marked 19 years since Michael Worsham’s body was found in a North Fairmount neighborhood, and detectives appear to be no closer to finding his killer. “Here it...
At least 1 arrested in pursuit of reported stolen car that struck police cruiser in Greene County
SUGARCREEK TWP. — One person was arrested Friday night after a high-speed police pursuit of a reported stolen car that struck a police cruiser on eastbound Social Row Road in Sugarcreek Twp., Greene County. The arrest occurred about 8:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of Lytle Trails Road in...
WKRC
Police investigating stabbing in Westwood
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a late-night stabbing in Westwood. It happened at a home on McKinley Avenue around 10:30 Friday night. Police say a man in his 40s is seriously hurt after being cut on the arm. Investigators are still working to identify a suspect. The...
WLWT 5
Police: Victim identified following fatal crash in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal crash in Westwood Thursday evening. According to police, just before 5:30 p.m. CPD's traffic unit responded to the 2200 block of Harrison Avenue for a report of a fatal crash. Police said the victim was driving a 2002 red Mercury Sable...
Dayton SWAT called to city address after brief police pursuit; Arrest made
DAYTON — A short pursuit early Friday morning that prompted a Dayton SWAT callout ended in the arrest of one man on a charge of obstructing official business. The standoff and arrest from a house in the 300 block of Linwood Street developed after people who were in a vehicle that fled from police during a joint auto theft suppression operation ended up going into the house, a Dayton police public information officer said.
