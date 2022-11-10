ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Driver sentenced to 8 years for fatal Colerain Avenue crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty in connection with a crash that killed a 25-year-old man in March. Antonio Wofford, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault for causing the crash that killed Ronald Washington Jr. and severely injured another man, according to Hamilton County court records.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio – Woman Injured After Deer Crashes Through Drivers Window and Out the Other Side

COSHOCTON – A woman was injured after a deer crash involving her vehicle on November 13n 2022. According to the Sheriff’s department on November 13th, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was found that Kina Morris (52 y.o. from West Lafayette) was traveling eastbound on S.R. 16 in her 2010 Honda when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. The deer went through the driver’s side window and exited through the passenger side window.
COSHOCTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Person reportedly injured by gunfire in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A person was reportedly injured by gunfire Monday afternoon in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The reported shooting happened at about 1:20 p.m. in downtown near a barbershop on McMicken Avenue. The caller reportedly told police...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Dayton Sunday, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Dayton Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Salem Avenue near Kenwood Avenue at around 7:01 p.m. At least one person was transported by medics to the...
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

2 men seriously injured in East Price Hill crash

EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men are seriously injured after a crash in East Price Hill Saturday. Police were called to the scene on Elberon Avenue near Bassett Road around 4 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed one man was driving north when he crossed the center line and struck...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police investigating stabbing in Westwood

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a late-night stabbing in Westwood. It happened at a home on McKinley Avenue around 10:30 Friday night. Police say a man in his 40s is seriously hurt after being cut on the arm. Investigators are still working to identify a suspect. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Victim identified following fatal crash in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal crash in Westwood Thursday evening. According to police, just before 5:30 p.m. CPD's traffic unit responded to the 2200 block of Harrison Avenue for a report of a fatal crash. Police said the victim was driving a 2002 red Mercury Sable...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton SWAT called to city address after brief police pursuit; Arrest made

DAYTON — A short pursuit early Friday morning that prompted a Dayton SWAT callout ended in the arrest of one man on a charge of obstructing official business. The standoff and arrest from a house in the 300 block of Linwood Street developed after people who were in a vehicle that fled from police during a joint auto theft suppression operation ended up going into the house, a Dayton police public information officer said.
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy