FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Pegg Road Shell Store
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at 3:10 pm, the suspect entered the Pegg Road Shell store in Lexington Park with several others. While his associates...
Bay Net
Felon Arrested With Loaded Stolen Firearm During Traffic Stop In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On November 7 at 11:27 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of St. Charles Parkway at Alameda Avenue after observing a headlight out on a vehicle. The driver did not initially stop the car and continued driving for nearly half a...
Bay Net
VIDEO: Police Footage Shows Road Rage Shooting In P.G. County; Suspect Wanted
PIKESVILLE, Md. –As the investigation continues into a fatal road rage incident that claimed the life of a tow truck driver in Prince George’s County, police are releasing video footage and asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit. On Saturday, March 19,...
Bay Net
Suspect In Custody For Fatal Stabbing In Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a recent fatal stabbing. The suspect is 24-year-old Joshua Molette Anderson of Upper Marlboro. He’s charged with the murder of 34-year-old Ian Persaud of Upper Marlboro. On October 30, 2022, at...
WTOP
Footage of Md. road rage shooting released
Maryland State Police have released video of a deadly road rage shooting earlier this year, and they hope the public can identify the shooter. It happened around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, along eastbound U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway. Police believe the victim, 29-year-old Delonte Hicks of D.C., had been exchanging words with the driver of a dark sedan when the driver pulled a gun and shot into the tow truck Hicks was driving.
fox5dc.com
Investigation underway into attempted burglaries at 2 McLean homes
MCLEAN, Va. - Police are investigating two attempted burglaries that happened near each other in the McLean area of Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police say the incidents happened on Saturday night at two houses located within a mile of each other. The first incident happened around 9:11 p.m. at a...
Bay Net
Anne Arundel Police Make Arrest After Search Warrant Finds Drugs, Cash, Unregistered Guns
ODENTON, Md. — On November 10, 2022, at approximately 11:00 a.m., members of the Western District Tactical Patrol Unit & Western District Tactical Narcotics Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Williamsburg Lane in Odenton. During the search, detectives recovered:. One unregistered rifle.
Armed 22-year-old arrested for walking into Manassas Pizza Hut, making his own meal
MANASSAS PARK, Va. — Saturday night at a Manassas Pizza Hut turned chaotic as a man forced his way into the restaurant and started whipping up a meal, according to police. Officers responded to Shoppers Square around 11 p.m. that night to investigate a robbery. Their investigation has since revealed a 22-year-old walked into the store and bypassed the counter, heading straight for the kitchen an hour before closing time.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Police identify man found dead in car after gunfire in Dumfries
Police have identified a man found dead in the driver's seat of a car early Saturday morning in Dumfries after residents reported gunfire. Officers were called to the area of Williamstown and Old Triangle roads at 5:35 a.m. after "multiple callers reported hearing several gunshots in the area," Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Police: Man who entered home fatally shot by homeowner in Fairfax
A man is dead after a shooting in Fairfax County that police believe was done in self-defense.
Man in police custody dies during ambulance ride to hospital
A man who was reportedly running into traffic and acting in a disorderly manner suffered a medical emergency and died while on his way to a hospital in an ambulance, according to police.
Police ID Victim Killed In Prince George's County Shooting
The Prince George's County Police Department has identified the 30-year-old father gunned down in Maryland. Laurel resident Walter Billy Manning III was shot and killed on Thursday, Nov. 10 at approximately 12:40 a.m. in the 7200 block of East Ridge Drive, officials say. On the night of the fatal incident,...
sungazette.news
Police: Juvenile displays taser device during shoplifting attempt
On Nov. 5 at 6:22 p.m., two female juveniles entered a business in the 1000 block of South Hayes Street, concealed merchandise and began to leave without payment, Arlington police said. A loss-prevention officer confronted the suspects, during which time one of the two suspects became hostile, displayed a taser-like...
WJLA
Man stabbed on Metrobus in Prince George's Co. after apparent robbery
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed on a Metrobus in Prince George's County Monday afternoon, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). The reported stabbing and apparent robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. on an H12 Metrobus near...
dcnewsnow.com
Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar in Montgomery County
Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning. Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar …. Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning.
Police investigate alleged homicide in Dumfries on Saturday morning
The Prince William County Police Department is investigating an alleged homicide that occurred in Dumfries early Saturday morning.
Bay Net
Calvert Man Convicted Of 2001 Murder Loses Bid To Reduce Sentence
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Ancil Tony Hamrick, convicted in 2001 of a brutal Calvert County murder, has lost his bid to have his sentence reduced. Hamrick had argued that his sentence was illegal because his convictions for first degree murder and burglary should have been treated as the same offense.
Police search for robbery suspects in Northeast, DC
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are searching for a suspect connected to an armed robbery that happened on Nov. 10 in Northeast, D.C. According to officials, suspects approached a person in the 5300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave., showed a gun and demanded the victim's property. The suspects took the victim's belongings and fled the scene, officials said.
Man killed in three-vehicle crash in Fairfax
It was determined that the driver of a 1999 Ford Ranger was headed north on Fairfax County Parkway when he lost control and crossed the median into southbound traffic. The truck hit a 2018 Ford Escape, and then hit a 2019 Honda Ridgeline.
WTOP
Lorton man dies from medical emergency in Fairfax Co. police custody
A Virginia man died Thursday after experiencing a medical emergency while he was in the custody of Fairfax County police, according to authorities. Officers were taking Temiki Murray, 44, of Lorton, to a nearby hospital when he “suffered some sort of medical emergency,” police spokesman James Curry said Thursday night.
