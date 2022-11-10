ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

Bay Net

Suspect In Custody For Fatal Stabbing In Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a recent fatal stabbing. The suspect is 24-year-old Joshua Molette Anderson of Upper Marlboro. He’s charged with the murder of 34-year-old Ian Persaud of Upper Marlboro. On October 30, 2022, at...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WTOP

Footage of Md. road rage shooting released

Maryland State Police have released video of a deadly road rage shooting earlier this year, and they hope the public can identify the shooter. It happened around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, along eastbound U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway. Police believe the victim, 29-year-old Delonte Hicks of D.C., had been exchanging words with the driver of a dark sedan when the driver pulled a gun and shot into the tow truck Hicks was driving.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Investigation underway into attempted burglaries at 2 McLean homes

MCLEAN, Va. - Police are investigating two attempted burglaries that happened near each other in the McLean area of Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police say the incidents happened on Saturday night at two houses located within a mile of each other. The first incident happened around 9:11 p.m. at a...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Armed 22-year-old arrested for walking into Manassas Pizza Hut, making his own meal

MANASSAS PARK, Va. — Saturday night at a Manassas Pizza Hut turned chaotic as a man forced his way into the restaurant and started whipping up a meal, according to police. Officers responded to Shoppers Square around 11 p.m. that night to investigate a robbery. Their investigation has since revealed a 22-year-old walked into the store and bypassed the counter, heading straight for the kitchen an hour before closing time.
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Police identify man found dead in car after gunfire in Dumfries

Police have identified a man found dead in the driver's seat of a car early Saturday morning in Dumfries after residents reported gunfire. Officers were called to the area of Williamstown and Old Triangle roads at 5:35 a.m. after "multiple callers reported hearing several gunshots in the area," Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
DUMFRIES, VA
sungazette.news

Police: Juvenile displays taser device during shoplifting attempt

On Nov. 5 at 6:22 p.m., two female juveniles entered a business in the 1000 block of South Hayes Street, concealed merchandise and began to leave without payment, Arlington police said. A loss-prevention officer confronted the suspects, during which time one of the two suspects became hostile, displayed a taser-like...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
dcnewsnow.com

Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar in Montgomery County

Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning. Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar …. Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Police search for robbery suspects in Northeast, DC

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are searching for a suspect connected to an armed robbery that happened on Nov. 10 in Northeast, D.C. According to officials, suspects approached a person in the 5300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave., showed a gun and demanded the victim's property. The suspects took the victim's belongings and fled the scene, officials said.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Lorton man dies from medical emergency in Fairfax Co. police custody

A Virginia man died Thursday after experiencing a medical emergency while he was in the custody of Fairfax County police, according to authorities. Officers were taking Temiki Murray, 44, of Lorton, to a nearby hospital when he “suffered some sort of medical emergency,” police spokesman James Curry said Thursday night.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

