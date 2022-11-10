Read full article on original website
Zhang Weili Scores Second-Round Finish Of Carla Esparza To Reclaim Title – UFC 281 Results (Highlights)
After reclaiming the title in her last outing, Carla Esparza took on former women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili in her first title defense at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York. UFC 281: Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili. Round 1. Zhang with a low kick. Esparza keeping...
Video: Nate Diaz Gets Into Skirmish with Conor McGregor Ally Dillon Danis After UFC 281
Nate Diaz got into a brief altercation with Dillon Danis, a training partner of Conor McGregor, after UFC 281. This past Saturday, UFC marked its return to the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York after a three-year hiatus due to pandemic-related restrictions. The card featured the middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira as the main event. Danis, a resident of the area, was in attendance for the event and ran into trouble right after it concluded.
Alex Pereira Mirrors Left Hook Finish To Go 3-Up Over Israel Adesanya & Win UFC Title – UFC 281 Results (Highlights)
Reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faced longtime foe Alex Pereira in the headlining bout of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Pereira comes out with a flying kick. Adesanya goes for a low kick and another one. Pereira keeping his distance and staying in Izzy’s face. Adesanya eats a kick to the thigh. Another outside kick to the leg by Pereira. Nice leg kicks by Pereira. Lots of feints by Izzy. Both men chopping at each others’ legs. Nice straight right by Izzy lands. Izzy doing more feints to see Pereira reacting more now. Pereira stays in front. Good kick to the body by Adesanya. Pereira fires one to the body right back. Inside leg kick by Izzy. Good kick to the body from Pereira and barely grazes him with a left hook. Izzy clinches and Pereira finds some good shots in. They break free. Huge right from Adesanya rocks Pereira at the buzzer. Izzy lands a follow-up left hook after the buzzer and Pereira wobbles.
Frankie Edgar Ends Stellar Career With Vicious KO Loss to Chris Gutierrez – UFC 281 Results (Highlights)
Frankie Edgar took on Chris Gutierrez in what would be his final outing as a professional mixed martial artist at UFC 281 on Nov. 12 in the promotion’s return to the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York. UFC 281: Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez. Round 1. Gutierrez tries...
Floyd Mayweather Puts On Masterclass To Score TKO Finish of Deji – Highlights
Floyd Mayweather took on YouTube sensation Deji Olatunji in an exhibition boxing match Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Round 1: Mayweather comes out with his hands down. He is having fun throwing jabs and feinting. Mayweather does not look like he is threatened in the least. Mayweather connects with a straight right hand.
Erin Blanchfield Submits Molly McCann in First Round – UFC 281 Results (Highlights)
Fan favorite flyweight Molly McCann returned to the Octagon on Saturday night at UFC 281 as the promotion invaded the world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York City. Winner of three-in-a-row, the Liverpudlian squared off against another top flyweight prospect in Erin Blanchfield. With both fighters lingering just on the outside of the division’s top 10, a victory could thrust either one into potential contender status.
Dustin Poirier Rallies to Submit Michael Chandler In An Instant Classic – UFC 281 Results (Highlights)
Dustin Poirier finally got the chance to settle his differences with Michael Chandler on the main card of UFC 281 in the promotion’s grand return to Madison Square Garden in New York. UFC 281: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler. Round 1. Chandler tries a low kick and moves back....
Drake Loses $2 Million Betting on Israel Adesanya to Get the Job Done at UFC 281
The ‘Drake Curse’ appears to be alive after the Canadian rapper lost $2 million betting on former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to get the job done on Saturday night. Fans at the world-famous Madison Square Garden were treated to the rise of a new 185-pound king as Alex...
Alex Pereira Knew He Needed a Knockout Going into Final Round at UFC 281; ‘Glover Kept it Real With Me’
The corner of Alex Pereira told him he needed a knockout going into the fifth round of his UFC 281 main event with Israel Adesanya. Competing in the biggest fight of his career, under the bright lights of the world’s most famous arena, Alex Pereira delivered a highlight-reel knockout at the exact moment it needed to happen on Saturday night. During the UFC 281 post-fight press conference, Pereira revealed that his corner, including former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira, kept it real with him as they entered the final five minutes of the fight.
Dana White Says Jon Jones Will Fight Next Year & ‘Won’t Rule Out’ Immediate Rematch for Israel Adesanya
Dana White stated Jon Jones would fight next year. White indicated an immediate rematch could be an option for Israel Adesanya. UFC president Dana White enjoyed an incredible return to the iconic Madison Square Garden after a three-year hiatus for UFC 281 this past Saturday. The card was headlined by the middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and his longtime rival Alex Pereira. Adesanya was on his way to getting a decision win when ‘Poatan’ connected with a flurry of punches in the final round to score a standing TKO finish.
Official Rules For Dana White’s Power Slap League Announced
Dana White has revealed the official rules of his new Power Slap league. UFC president Dana White is continuing to grow his combat sports enterprise. After twenty years in the UFC making it one of the most popular sports organizations on the planet, White, along with early UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta, is creating a new combat sports promotion. White announced last month that he is starting a slap-fighting promotion called Power Slap.
Joanna Jędrzejczyk Explains Why She Would Want A ‘Last Dance’ In The UFC
Joanna Jędrzejczyk explains her reason for retirement and if she would consider a comeback. Former strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk will go down as one of the best female fighters in UFC history. She decided to leave the sport earlier this year and has been keeping busy in her retirement. She showed up during the UFC 281 fight week to speak to the media about what she has been up to and about her legendary career. While there she expressed her gratitude for the UFC and shared why there could be a slim chance of her wanting another fight.
Ryan Spann Smashes Dominick Reyes in 80 Seconds – UFC 281 Results (Highlights)
18-months removed from his last appearance inside the Octagon, former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes returned at UFC 281, eager to get his first win since 2019. Standing in his way was Ryan ‘Superman’ Spann, an alumn of Dana White’s Contender Series who has seen his own share of...
Conor McGregor Posts A Video Showcasing His Wrestling Skills After Makhachev Win
Conor McGregor is still training for his eventual UFC return. It has been over a year since the last time former UFC champion Conor McGregor stepped foot in the Octagon. Although he is not slated for a return anytime soon. The Irish superstar is still teasing his comeback on social media.
Henry Cejudo Lays Out His Prediction For The UFC 281 Main Card
Henry Cejudo sat down with Michael Bisping to discuss his predictions for UFC 281. The former UFC champ-champ Henry Cejudo is spending a lot of his time these days planning a comeback and making predictions for other fights. He has a YouTube channel in which he puts up weekly videos discussing his takes on upcoming matchups. This time he joined Michael Bisping another former champion on his YouTube channel to discuss what he thinks will happen on Saturday night at UFC 281.
Israel Adesanya Reflects On His Devastating Defeat To Alex Pereira at UFC 281
After his knockout loss at UFC 281, Israel Adesanya appeared to be in a positive mood at the press conference after the fight. He hadn’t lost at 185 pounds and had never been stopped before facing Pereira. Even though he won most of the fight, he couldn’t get rid of the demons that had been bothering him in both of his kickboxing matches, and in the fifth round, he was knocked out.
Kevin Holland and Kamaru Usman Get Into Backstage Scuffle at UFC 281
UFC’s designated superhero Kevin Holland once again found himself in the middle of a backstage scuffle following UFC 281. After getting into it with Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 279 in September, ‘Trailblazer’ decided to mix it up with former welterweight world champion Kamaru Usman backstage at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Comedian Jim Norton caught the incident on his phone before sharing the footage on Twitter.
Michael Chandler Calls On Conor McGregor To Return To His ‘First Love’ In Intense Plea
Michael Chandler has called on Conor McGregor to come back to his first love of fighting. This past Saturday, Chandler took on former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. He finally got the chance to get past his rivalry with Poirier inside the cage. Chandler got off to a solid start and had ‘Diamond’ hurt early, but Poirier recovered well and turned the tides in his favor by the end of the first round. Poirier secured his first submission win in over a decade when he tapped out Chandler in the third round of an instant classic.
Michael Chandler Responds to Dustin Poirier’s Cheating Accusations: “I Don’t Cheat’
Dustin Poirier is accusing Michael Chandler of fish-hooking in their UFC 281 showdown. Poirier vs. Chandler played out how fans and analysts expected; an all-out war between two savages. Usually, after brutal fights between rivals, the fighters make up with their differences settled. This might not be the case for ‘Iron’ and ‘The Diamond.’
Joe Rogan & Joaquin Buckley Preview Israel Adesanya v Alex Pereira at UFC 281: ‘It’s Going To Be A Boring Fight’
Joe Rogan and Joaquin Buckley gave their analysis of the upcoming fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. Reigning UFC middleweight champion Adesanya is set to take on longtime foe Pereira in the headlining bout of UFC 281 on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Madison Square Garden in New York. He goes into the bout looking to add another title defense under his belt and avenge his vicious knockout defeat, which happened in the kickboxing ring against Pereira.
