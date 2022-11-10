Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
Christmas in LeClaire event and parade will be ‘lit!’
Ring in the holiday season with Santas from around the world, food, fun and a parade that will truly be merry and bright! Greg Ludwig, Director of LeClaire’s Parks and Rec, dropped in to Local 4 to tell us all bout the holly, jolly experiences at Christmas in LeClaire.
ourquadcities.com
Festival of Trees opens to public with 30th Holiday Parade
This year’s Kwik Star Festival of Trees will celebrate 37 years as Quad City Arts’ largest annual fundraiser, running at Davenport’s RiverCenter from Nov. 19 to 27. It features a spectacular display of over 150 designer trees, rooms, hearth & homes, wreaths, gingerbread creations and other holiday gift shop items that are all sold to raise money in support of arts education and local arts programs throughout the Quad Cities.
ourquadcities.com
Big QC library birthday rocks with big new rock
It was entirely appropriate Monday morning that officials with the city of Rock Island and the Rock Island Public Library dedicated a big rock to mark the groundbreaking site of the first library in Illinois. The library first opened in rented rooms on the second floor of the former Mitchell...
The 61 Drive In Theatre Needs Your Help Iowa!
Over the last few years, drive-in theaters have become very popular again. The first one I ever visited was 61 Drive In Theater just South of Maquoketa. It was a fantastic experience, and I have been back multiple times, but now this drive-In needs our help!. How You Can Help.
ourquadcities.com
‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ returns with drive-thru Thanksgiving meals
‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ Bob Vogelbaugh announced the community can once again gobble, gobble up a free holiday meal. ‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ and his crew will return to serve the 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The event will be a drive-thru experience where guests can have a Thanksgiving dinner, including pie, delivered to their vehicles. Inside dining is not permitted. Guests will be directed to form a single line at SouthPark Mall‘s entrance near the bus stop area.
ourquadcities.com
Harry Potter | Quad City Symphony Orchestra
We were joined by Orchestra Assistant Conductor Ernesto Estigarribia to talk about how the Quad City Symphony Orchestra continues to bring the magic of Harry Potter to life this weekend. For more information visit qcso.org.
KWQC
Smash Pizza opens brick-and-mortar in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities’ newest pizza joint, is already seeing some high demand after opening its doors Wednesday. Smash Pizza went from a mobile food truck to starting a brick-and-mortar location, a process years in the making for owner and chef Brian Olsen. “The food truck...
walls102.com
113th anniversary of the Cherry Mine Disaster
CHERRY – It was 113 years ago today on November 13, 1909 over 250 men and boys died during fire in Bureau County in what was to become known as the Cherry Mine Disaster. A coal car that was being used in the mine to hold hay for the mules caught fire from a kerosene lantern, triggering a series of events that would change North Central Illinois and workplace safety rules forever. The resulting fire and heavy smoke killed 258 that day, with one man succumbing to his injuries after spending 8 days underground.
ourquadcities.com
Moline, Hy-Vee provide Meals for the Holidays
Families struggling to afford holiday meals can get a little help from the City of Moline and Hy-Vee, thanks to the Meals for the Holiday Program. As the country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation hits folks in the pocketbook, Hy-Vee and the city are partnering to provide $200 in food and fuel vouchers for eligible households. The COVID-19 Meals for the Holiday Program kicked off on Monday, Nov. 14 at Moline City Hall, 619 16th St.
KWQC
First Alert Day Tuesday, November 15th, for Accumulating Snow
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day will be in effect all day Tuesday, from 12 a.m. Tuesday to 12 a.m. Wednesday for accumulating snow. Right now the system looks to arrive late Monday night with snow that will affect both Tuesday commutes with potentially slick accumulations of 1 to 2, to as much as 3 inches.
ourquadcities.com
Habitat for Humanity invites applicants to home-ownership sessions
Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities will hold information meetings next week for anyone interested in applying for its home ownership program. These meetings will be held virtually via Zoom as well as in-person on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m., a news release says.
ourquadcities.com
Boil order impacts Davenport, Blue Grass
Iowa American Water issued a boil advisory for customers in West Davenport and Blue Grass due to two water main breaks. One water main break is located at West Central Park Avenue and Elsie. The other is located at Locust and Jebens Streets. Crews are making emergency repairs at both...
Mississippi Valley Fair announces 2023 grandstand lineup
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday, the Mississippi Valley Fair announced its 2023 concert line-up. Limp Bizkit, Sam Hunt, HARDY and Jimmie Allen are the acts that have been announced thus far. There are still three acts that will be announced at a later date. Here's the full schedule:. Monday,...
ourquadcities.com
Sunday: Boil advisory remains for parts of Davenport, Blue Grass
On Saturday, Iowa American Water has issued a precautionary boil advisory for all customers in west Davenport and Blue Grass. That advisory continues Sunday. According to an update, Iowa American will notify customers and news media later Sunday when water test results are available. Two 12-inch water main breaks occurred...
ourquadcities.com
QC exhibit tells a harrowing, historic tale
There’s an extraordinary exhibit on the fourth floor of the German American Heritage Center & Museum in Davenport that will be on view for less than two more weeks. “Witness to the Holocaust: The Mattes Family Letters” was installed last month, to be displayed through Nov. 27, and shares the tragic story of Markus and Anna Mattes.
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: Maquoketa couple relocating, renaming gym
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Maquoketa, Iowa, we will share other developments...
ourquadcities.com
Injured bird of prey rescued from busy highway
An injured bird of prey was rescued from a busy Rock Island County Highway about 3:30 p.m. Monday near the Rock River thanks to the help of passersby. The bird was discovered on Illinois Route 92, where it was hurt and flopping around in the road. Two drivers stopped to get it off to the side of the road.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport responds to early morning fire
On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at approximately 05:36 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of East 15th Street. The department responded with six fire apparatus and one command vehicle for total response of 19 personnel. The first crew on scene reported smoke on the second floor, and crews rescued one occupant from the 2nd floor deck with a ground ladder, according to a Monday department release.
ourquadcities.com
New QC foundation works to lift women up
A rebranded Quad Cities foundation aims to give women a lift, and in the process, help raise up its first executive director. Marcie Ordaz is the first full-time employee of the new lift Women’s Foundation, an affiliate of Rock Island-based Royal Neighbors of America. It was recently rebranded from the previous 20-year-old Royal Neighbors Foundation, and “lift” is an acronym for “Loans Inspire Futures Together.”
KCJJ
Barbeque business to close Iowa City location
A downtown Iowa City barbeque restaurant location has been put up for sale. The Press-Citizen reports that Moseley’s, on South Gilbert Street, will close once a sale has been completed. Owner Sean Keller told the publication on Friday that the business expanded to North Liberty in 2018 and moved...
Comments / 0