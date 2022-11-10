Read full article on original website
klax-tv.com
APD Arrests Suspect in Sunday Afternoon Murder
Alexandria, La. (Nov. 14, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with a murder and attempted murder Sunday afternoon. Marion Peterson, 71, of Alexandria, was arrested late Sunday evening on charges of second degree murder and attempted second degree murder. At approximately 4 p.m....
kalb.com
Suspect arrested for murder, attempted murder following shooting on Enterprise Road
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested for second degree murder and attempted murder, following a shooting that happened Sunday, November 13. News Channel 5 learned that this was a domestic incident. According to the Alexandria Police Department, multiple gunshots were fired at an apartment complex in...
kalb.com
Natchitoches man arrested after throwing AR-15 out of vehicle
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man was arrested Sunday, November 13, on traffic and weapons charges after he threw an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle from his vehicle on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Khalil B. Wadood, 20, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro south on I-49 around noon, speeding at 98 mph in a post 75 mph area.
kalb.com
Inmate attempts escape by jumping off third floor of parking garage in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, an inmate that was being transported from the 9th Judicial District Court in downtown Alexandria back to Detention Center 3, attempted to escape by jumping from the third floor of the parking garage Monday morning around 11:38 a.m.
Bystander Video Disputes Police’s Version of Derrick Kittling’s Killing, Attorneys Say
Attorneys for the family of Derrick Kittling, a 45-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by a Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy earlier this month, say they’ve seen bystander footage of the encounter that challenges the police’s official version of what happened. According to Rapides Parish police in Alexandria,...
cenlanow.com
Active Scene: APD seeking barricaded suspect on Enterprise Road
ALEXANDRIA, La (WNTZ) – APD is working with other law enforcement agencies to capture an armed suspect barricaded in a site in the 1300 block of Enterprise Drive. Please ask people to avoid the area. At this time, one shooting victim has been taken to a local hospital. A...
kalb.com
Gym employee pleads guilty to obscenity for putting cameras in bathroom
The Four Seasons Bowling Center hosted its annual Bowling for Veterans tournament on Sunday, Nov. 13. Video of alleged rape of RPSO informant admitted as evidence ahead of trial. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Just one day before jury selection begins in the trial of Antonio Jones, 48 of Alexandria,...
kalb.com
Raymond Laborde Correctional Center employee accused of unprofessional relationship with inmate
COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - A Raymond Laborde Correctional Center correctional officer has been booked for allegedly having an unprofessional relationship with an inmate. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections said that during questioning, Christy Edwards, 30 of Mansura, admitted to having sexual conversations with an inmate through email.
Deputies make second arrest in Vidalia human trafficking investigation; suspect allegedly took minors to locations
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/11/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 11, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they have made a second arrest in their human trafficking investigation. According to officials, they recovered additional evidence in their investigation and identified 38-year-old Eddie L. Holloway as a suspect who […]
kalb.com
Authorities searching for escaped Oakdale inmate
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for an inmate that was reportedly discovered to be missing from a satellite camp near the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Oakdale, Louisiana. According to the prison, Rodolfo Hernandez-Villanueva, 41, was found to be missing around 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
kalb.com
RPSO investigating Kellyland area shooting
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night (Nov. 10) around 7:18 p.m. in the Ulster Street and Hwy 1 North area. RPSO said shots were fired at a vehicle. No injuries were reported and the suspect(s) had left...
kalb.com
Oakdale police investigating hit and run
OAKDALE, La. (KALB) - Oakdale police are investigating after a 46-year-old pedestrian was hit and seriously injured in a traffic incident on Thursday night (Nov. 10). The victim was hit around 11:18 p.m. on Hwy 10. The driver of the vehicle that struck him did not stop, but fled the scene.
Natchitoches Times
NPD arrests as of Oct. 27, 2022
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Dameion Kennedy, b/m, 20, 3...
KNOE TV8
Video shows Caldwell Parish deputies striking man during arrest
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Monday Nov. 7, 2022, Caldwell Parish deputies pulled over Brandon S. Dean for expired tags, but the situation escalated when Dean told deputies he was going to leave. According to deputies, Dean put the keys into the ignition and put the vehicle in drive. A...
kalb.com
2 teenagers arrested in Alexandria armed robbery investigation
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two 15-year-olds were arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Monday, Nov. 7, in Alexandria. At approximately 11 p.m. Monday, the Alexandria Police Department responded to a reported armed robbery at a business at the intersection of Masonic Drive and Texas Avenue. In this case, two Black males wearing masks stole an undetermined amount of money.
Lake Charles American Press
Driver sought in Thursday night hit-and-run
Oakdale police are searching for the driver suspected of hitting a local man on La. 10 late Thursday and driving off. A preliminary investigation found that Carl Buxton, 46, was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle traveling on La. 10 around 11:18 p.m.. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene, police said.
cenlanow.com
APD arrests 2 juveniles for Monday night armed robbery
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two 15-year-old juveniles in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Monday night. At approximately 11 p.m. Monday evening, APD responded to a reported armed robbery at a business at the intersection of Masonic Drive and Texas Avenue. In this case, two Black males wearing masks stole an undetermined amount of money.
cenlanow.com
Alexandria PD seeking suspect in morning shooting incident
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting incident this morning. At approximately 9:30 a.m., APD received a report of two suspects firing at each other in the vicinity of Yale and North City Park Boulevard. Officers apprehended one suspect while the second suspect fled on foot. Officers attempted to locate the suspect in the 1800 block of Harvard Street but he was not there. No one was injured during the incident.
Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Shot and Killed the Brother of a Fellow Cop During a Traffic Stop
Derrick Kittling, a 45-year-old Black resident of Alexandria, was shot by a yet-to-be-named deputy in central Louisiana on Sunday. Kittling was rushed to a local hospital after the shooting, according to Louisiana State Police, but he succumbed to his injuries later that afternoon. His death has the mostly Black community of Alexandria in mourning, and dozens of residents turned out to protest on Monday.
Lake Charles American Press
Life sentence upheld for DeRidder man convicted of raping elderly woman
The conviction and life sentence for a DeRidder man convicted of breaking into a 70-year-old woman’s home and raping her in 2019 has been upheld by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals. Ezra Coutee, 46, was unanimously found guilty of first-degree rape and home invasion on Feb. 3 of...
