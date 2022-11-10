Read full article on original website
Related
KRQE News 13
Republicans one seat away from taking House majority
Republicans are one seat away from securing the 218 members they need to take control of the House chamber with key wins projected in Arizona and California late Monday. The Associated Press called Arizona’s 1st Congressional District for GOP Rep. David Schweikert and the state’s 6th District for Juan Ciscomani around 9:25 p.m.
KRQE News 13
Michelle Obama stops short of endorsing Biden reelection bid
Former first lady Michelle Obama on Monday praised President Biden but stopped short of endorsing a 2024 reelection bid. Asked in a “20/20” interview with ABC’s Robin Roberts whether she hoped Biden would run again, Obama said, “You know, I — I will have to see.”
KRQE News 13
Outgoing GOP governor: Voters in battleground states ‘aren’t interested in extremism’
Outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) says the midterm elections results indicate voters in swing states “aren’t interested in extremism.”. “I think the biggest issue that played out in the midterms … is voters, generally speaking, especially in battleground states, aren’t interested in extremism. They just aren’t,” Baker, who did not seek reelection this year, told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “The Lead.”
KRQE News 13
‘Vindication’: Schumer lifts Democrats with majority stunner
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was eating Peking duck at a Chinese restaurant with family and friends on Manhattan’s West side Saturday evening when an aide called with urgent news: Democrats would win Nevada’s Senate seat and keep their majority. The restaurant erupted in...
KRQE News 13
‘Here comes the bride’: White House to host its 19th wedding
WASHINGTON (AP) — “Here Comes the Bride” will be heard at the White House very soon. Again. Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden, and Peter Neal are getting married on the South Lawn on Saturday in what will be the 19th wedding in White House history.
KRQE News 13
J.D. Vance says GOP blaming Trump for midterms is ‘counterproductive’
Sen.-elect J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) says the Republican Party is hurting itself if its leaders continue to blame former President Trump for its performance in this year’s midterm elections. “Of course, no man is above criticism. But the quick turn from gobbling up credit to vomiting blame suggests there is...
Kari Lake loses Arizona governor race to Democrat Katie Hobbs
Trump loyalist Kari Lake has been defeated in the Arizona governor midterm election by Democrat Katie Hobbs.In another significant blow to the Republican-forecast “red wave,” Ms Lake was beaten in one of the most-watched races in the states.The former television news anchor had echoed Mr Trump’s unfounded claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.She had assured supporters during her campaign that she would not only serve one term, but two, as governor, and become journalists’ “worst nightmare.”Ms Hobbs tweeted: “Democracy is worth the wait. Thank you, Arizona.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More How Georgia’s midterm runoff 2022 elections workTrump was actually the biggest winner in the midterm electionsDemocrats win key Arizona Senate race – follow live
KRQE News 13
George Conway: Trump-DeSantis 2024 battle would be ‘mud fest to end all mud fests’
Attorney and anti-Trump Republican George Conway said on Sunday on MSNBC’s “The Katie Phang Show” that a 2024 GOP presidential primary between former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would be “the mud fest to end all mud fests,” adding that he doesn’t believe the governor will run.
KRQE News 13
Progressives’ ranks — and plans — expand after midterms
Progressives’ strong midterm showing has inspired new confidence on the left about what may be possible in the future. They see the victories in the House and Senate as evidence that their approach to Democratic politics can win fights against Republicans, sending a signal to moderates that their flank is electorally viable and even preferable in some parts of the country.
Comments / 0