Buffalo, NY

Josh Allen misses another practice with elbow injury

By Jonah Bronstein
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen sat out his second consecutive practice Thursday due to an elbow injury, and his status for this week’s game against the Vikings remains uncertain.

Coach Sean McDermott listed Allen as day-to-day on Wednesday, and said “we’ll see where it goes,” regarding the star quarterback’s availability for Sunday.

McDermott is scheduled to provide an update on Friday, when the Bills (6-2) are required to release their final injury report.

The injury is similar to the one that caused Allen to miss four games during his rookie season in 2018, the last time he has missed a start. If he can’t go, 10-year journeyman backup Case Keenum would fill in for the Bills, whose lead atop the AFC is down to a half-game.

Allen was hurt in the final minutes of a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets last Sunday. He was spotted wearing a brace on his right arm after missing practice on Wednesday.

Starting middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel) and starting safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) also missed their second straight day of practice. Poyer already has missed one game.

Rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam did not practice because of an ankle injury, after he was a limited participant on Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

