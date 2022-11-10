Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTVM
Opelika police searching for suspects in breaking and entering, theft
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department investigates a theft and an unlawful breaking and entering incident at the Opelika SportsPlex. According to authorities, on Oct. 16 at about 3:20 p.m., a silver Chevrolet Traverse was seen parked next to the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then broke the victim’s passenger window and stole a purse.
WSFA
Reward offered in July Montgomery homicide case
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is hoping the public can help find whoever is responsible for a deadly shooting that happened over the summer. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of 21-year-old Deagan Miller.
WTVM
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at West Point Depot, two suspects arrested
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured. According to officers, on November 12 at approximately 9:15 p.m., officers responded to West Point Depot in reference to multiple people being shot. Upon arrival, officers found two males and one female with gunshot wounds.
WTVM
Escaped Bullock County Jail inmate captured in Union Springs
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Authorities have found and arrested an escaped inmate from Bullock County Jail. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), on Nov. 14, around 5:15 p.m., 22-year-old Gregory K. Jones of Fort Gaines, Georgia, was found beneath a residence on Brown Street in Union Springs.
Opelika-Auburn News
Two drivers dead after crash involving vehicle going wrong way on I-85; Auburn police investigating
Sunday night around 8 p.m., the Auburn Police Department received calls about a vehicle entering I-85 the wrong way at exit 57, Bent Creek Road. The driver entered the northbound lanes traveling southbound. Numerous APD units responded to the crash near mile marker 54 and located a head-on collision, police...
Both drivers killed in wrong-way, head-on crash on I-85 in Auburn; passenger hospitalized
Auburn police are investigating after a driver traveling the wrong way on I-85 collided with another vehicle, killing both drivers and injuring a passenger Sunday. Auburn officers responded to a call of a crash on I-85 near mile marker 54 after a vehicle traveled southbound in the northbound lane, Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart said Monday.
14-year-old suspect arrested for Georgia robberies
The Columbus Police Department (CPD) made an arrest in connection to two armed robberies at Floyd Food & Lottery in Columbus, Ga.
UPDATE: U.S. 431 North and AL 165 re-opened after fatal car accident
UPDATE 11/14/2022 5:39 p.m.: The Russell County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the the woman killed in the crash — Cindy Deal, 53, from Fort Mitchell, Alabama. Deal’s next of kin has been notified. UPDATE 11/14/2022 2:18 p.m.: Our News 3 reporter says both U.S. 431 North and AL 165 have re-opened following the […]
Wetumpka Herald
Millbrook police seeking breaking and entering suspect
The Millbrook Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. Investigators said an unknown male is wanted for unlawful breaking into a vehicle and third-degree theft of property that occurred Oct. 21 on Kelly Boulevard in Millbrook.
Suspect in West Georgia shooting still on the loose
RICHLAND — Police in Richland are searching for a shooting suspect they consider armed and dangerous. What we know: According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that at 9:18 p.m., the 911 call center received a report of shots fired in Richland. A short time later, another 911 caller indicated a victim had been shot and emergency services were requested.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Investigating Shooting
A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in Montgomery. Police say at about 8:20 last night, they were called to a hospital where the man was being treated for a gunshot wound. Police have not yet released any other information about the case.
WTVM
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
UPDATE: 14-year-old in custody following armed robbery on Floyd Road
UPDATE 11/11/2022 : Columbus Police say they spotted a 14-year-old suspect near Ridgeview Road shortly after the robbery and took him into custody. Police were able to recover money taken in the robbery as well as a firearm. UPDATE 11/10/2022 4:42 p.m.: The Columbus Police Department says the initial incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 6. […]
WTVM
Three-vehicle wreck on Alabama 165, U.S. Hwy 431 leaves 1 person dead
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A three-vehicle crash in Russell County has left one person dead. According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., on November 14, a crash occurred between a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles. 59-year-old Cindy Deal was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:50 p.m. It...
Georgia man wanted on aggravated assault charges after shooting in Richland
RICHLAND, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Richland Police Department are searching for a man thought to be involved in a Richland shooting. Raheem Ryan White, 28, is wanted on aggravated assault charges. The GBI says White is considered armed and dangerous. According to GBI, White is a black male […]
Wrong-way driver causes horrific crash along Interstate 85 in east Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say an initial investigation indicates a wrong-way driver caused a horrific crash along Interstate 85 north Sunday night around 8:00. According to one witness, they had to dart in between two 18-wheelers to miss the driver traveling in the wrong direction along the busy interstate. According to that witness, […]
elmoreautauganews.com
Do you recognize this Person? CrimeStoppers, Millbrook Police Seek Identity and a reward is offered
The Millbrook Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle. The Millbrook Police Department is requesting assistance identifying an unknown male who is wanted for Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and Theft of Property 3rd degree that occurred on October 21, 2022 in the 100 block of Kelly Boulevard in Millbrook, AL.
WTVM
Columbus PD seeking answers in 28-year-old killed in deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are still looking for answers in the murder of a 28-year-old in east Columbus. On Nov. 8, a shooting occurred at the intersection of Parkwood Drive and Braebern Street. The body of Keamon Hightower was discovered lying in the road a little after noon...
elmoreautauganews.com
Montgomery Woman Arrested, charged with Theft from Millbrook Walmart
On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Millbrook police responded to Walmart, located at 145 Kelley Blvd, with regard to a theft in progress. Upon arrival, officers were advised that the alleged offender, later identified as Shelia Tillman, a 56-year-old Montgomery resident, attempted to leave the business with approximately $650.00 worth of merchandise without remitting payment. Tillman was taken into custody, without incident, being placed under arrest for Theft of Property 3rd Degree. Tillman was transported to the Millbrook Police Department, where she was turned over to detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigative Division. Tillman was processed and later transported to the Elmore County Jail, where she remains awaiting warrants to be obtained and served.
WTVM
Lee County officals speak on homelessness in the area
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - In this holiday season, homelessness continues to plague parts of East Alabama. Local leaders in Lee County want to create solutions. Mayor Gary Fuller says the county recognizes the homelessness after recently receiving calls from residents about needing help. He says right now, they have resources, but a building to house some residents is a need in Lee County.
