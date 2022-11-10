Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Tyrus Celebrates NWA World Title Win
As NWA Hard Times 3 came to a close last night, the National Wrestling Alliance found themselves with a new World Heavyweight Champion: Tyrus. "The training the focus, the sacrifice," Tyrus wrote on Twitter. The new champion credited training alone, "living in the gym" instead of the fridge, and copious film study for his victory over former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch, as well as former champion Matt Cardona. Tyrus pinned then-champion Murdoch to win the title, much to the chagrin of Cardona, who was stripped of the NWA Title in June due to injury.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Reunited With WCW Star After His Son's Passing
Time and tragedy have a way of putting things into perspective, and proving that petty grievances and personal grudges are not meant to be tattooed on one's heart. On the latest episode of "Kliq This," Kevin Nash talked about how numerous wrestlers have reached out in the wake of the untimely death of his son, Tristan. According to Nash, fellow WCW wrestler and one-time friend Konnan reached out to him, mending the fence between the two wrestlers.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Hangs Out With 'Scary' AEW Star
The spooky season may officially be over, but Liv Morgan still likes to keep the spirit alive. Following her recent appearance on USA's Networks "Chucky" series — which saw her character get murdered by the titular killer doll — Morgan has met another "scary" character. This time, it was "The Living Dead Girl."
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Reportedly Suffers Major Injury
Kevin Owens may be looking at some time off due to a reported injury at a WWE house show on Sunday night. According to The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Owens suffered a MCL sprain in his right knee after coming down awkwardly on his leg during a matchup against Austin Theory. The untelevised match took place during a live house show at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart Has Major Regrets About His Pro Wrestling Career
As storied a career and legacy in pro wrestling that Bret "The Hitman" Hart had through the decades he stepped into the square circle, he still has a particular regret about his time in the industry. "I watched Undertaker and Shawn Michaels wrestle at one of the WrestleManias," Hart told...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Whether He's A Better Wrestler Than Bret Hart
25 years later, those in wrestling still cannot stop talking about the Montreal Screwjob. They also cannot stop comparing Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, the two principles at the center of the notorious double cross. After all, they had similar rises up WWE, going from tag team stars to arguably the two top names in WWE by the mid-'90s. As such, their personal and professional rivalry, in addition to the Screwjob, has made it clear the question of who was the better wrestler isn't going away, even all these years later.
wrestlinginc.com
'WWE SmackDown' Star Reacts To Pee-Wee Herman Comparisons
Pee-wee Herman and WWE might not be two things that most people put together, but after the latest "WWE SmackDown," that is exactly what many fans have been doing to Legado Del Fantasma member Joaquin Wilde. This is due to the suit that he chose to wear on the show, with many people relating it to the classic grey number that Herman would often wear with the red bow tie.
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio Reportedly Dealing With An Injury
WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio has been pulled from the WWE "SmackDown" World Cup tournament due to an unspecified injury, according to a new report from The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer. Ringside News was the first to report about Mysterio's injury and how Mustafa Ali will be the one to be...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Confirms Major AEW Signing
Ever since its conception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has continued to add to its stacked roster. Former WWE stars such as Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made their way to AEW, as did up-and-coming wrestlers from other promotions and the independents, such as Ricky Starks, Brody King, and Rush. AEW CEO Tony Khan recently took to social media to announce the company's latest major signing.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Ref Gives Example Of Vince McMahon As A Demanding Boss
Though he's no longer responsible for running WWE, Vince McMahon's impact on the pro wrestling business as a whole can't be denied. For better or worse, he will forever be tied to the sports entertainment spectacle, and part of the reason for that is his reportedly unmatched work ethic. Several stars over the decades have brought up how tirelessly McMahon works behind the scenes, and on a new edition of "Unskripted" with Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE referee Jack Doan confirmed McMahon's manic devotion — and the fact that he expected the same of others.
wrestlinginc.com
One Of Jericho's Major WCW Heel Moments Involved Beating Rey Mysterio With A Toolbox
Chris Jericho has donned many monikers in his legendary career. From "Y2J," to "The Wizard," and "The Painmaker," the veteran wrestler has evolved several times throughout his career. Perhaps one of the more vicious iterations came in early 1998 when the "Lionheart" vied for the WCW Cruiserweight Championship. After defeating...
wrestlinginc.com
The Meaning Behind All Of Brock Lesnar's Tattoos
Tattoos are not uncommon among today's wrestlers, but in the crowded world of inked muscled flesh, Brock Lesnar's distinctive bodywork stands out. When facing Lesnar head-on, the most obvious tattoo is the sword that covers the space from just above his navel to just below his throat. In his 2011 autobiography "Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival," Lesnar recalled that the 2005 tattoo was inspired by the non-compete clause in his WWE contract, which prevented him from appearing in New Japan Pro-Wrestling after leaving Vince McMahon's company.
wrestlinginc.com
Full Details On How To Watch AEW Full Gear
The final AEW pay-per-view of the year is only days away, with Full Gear all set to go this Saturday, November 19, from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. But if for some reason one is unable to make it to Newark, there's no cause for alarm, as the promotion will have many other options that allow fans to view the show, and those options, as revealed in a press release issued earlier Monday morning, will be very familiar to AEW fans. Full Gear will be available on the B/R app, Bleacher Report's website, or on the Bleacher Report app on devices such as Apple TV and Roku. The event will also be available on traditional PPV, FITE TV for international audiences, and will be in select movie theaters in the US.
wrestlinginc.com
NJPW's Kevin Kelly Announces New Wrestling Promotion
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announcer Kevin Kelly is embarking on a new adventure in the wrestling industry. On November 13, Kelly announced via Twitter that he is involved in a brand-new promotion called American eXcellece Wrestling. The first event will take place on Saturday, January 7, and will emanate from the Historic Hamburg Fieldhouse in Pennsylvania.
wrestlinginc.com
Kristal Marshall Feels Former WWE Diva Was Underpraised And Undervalued
Kristal Marshall thinks that one former WWE superstar from the Divas era deserves more praise than she has gotten over the years. A former WWE superstar Marshall told Just Alyx that she believes Melina was mostly under appreciated during her run. "I can never stop giving her her flowers," Marshall...
wrestlinginc.com
Lio Rush Explains Why People In WWE Thought He Was Cocky
Lio Rush hasn't been with WWE since his release in April 2020, but many fans will likely remember him for his alliance with Bobby Lashley between 2017 and 2018 — with Rush acting as his personal hype man and eventual manager. Yet while his on-screen persona reflected a man full of confidence and charisma, it wasn't quite the same story for him behind the scenes. On the latest episode of "Say Less," Rush spoke about the misconception of him being perceived as cocky.
wrestlinginc.com
Ari Daivari Tried To Get Vince McMahon To Re-Hire This WWE Star
Ari Daivari is one of many stars to have made the leap over from WWE to AEW. Performing in WWE from 2016 until 2021, Daivari wrestled mainly on "205 Live," and while the Cruiserweight brand has become defunct since his release, Daivari recently revealed that he once attempted to talk Vince McMahon into rehiring his brother, former TNA X-Division Champion Shawn Daivari.
wrestlinginc.com
Nick Aldis Buries 'Toxic Brand' NWA In Brutal Tweet Following Hard Times PPV
A day after NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view, Nick Aldis took to Instagram to express his feelings about the promotion and its pay-per-view. Aldis called "NWA a toxic brand" in a message to his Instagram subscribers. "I hope now you see why it was important to me to let you...
wrestlinginc.com
Wheeler Yuta Calls Young AEW Star 'A Fountain Of Untapped Potential'
Wheeler Yuta has high praise for a young AEW star. Yuta knows what it's like to be in the role of a prospect, and he's even shared the ring with the AEW performer who he believes can reach new heights as his career rolls along. The former ROH Pure Champion a made an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show's "MackMania." The Blackpool Combat Club member was asked what comes to mind when he thinks of MJF. At first, Yuta joked that he should've saved an answer he already used for another rival.
wrestlinginc.com
New Report Has Fans Buzzing About One More Steve Austin WWE Match
We may have not seen the last of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in a WWE ring. In the months since Austin turned heads at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year when he was advertised to be in segment with Kevin Owens that turned into Austin's first wrestling match in almost 20 years, reports have swirled that Austin enjoyed the match so much that he's open to having another. Now, in an update, Fightful reports that Austin has officially been made an offer to wrestle another match by the post-Vince McMahon regime.
Comments / 0