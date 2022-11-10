Read full article on original website
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In Bribes
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garage
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing Shortage
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike to
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In Hartford
Bristol Press
Program on history of Bristol parks coming to Bristol Historical Society
BRISTOL – Sarah Larson, deputy superintendent of the Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department, will present a program on the history of Bristol parks Nov. 17 at the Bristol Historical Society. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. at the Bristol Historical Society at 98 Summer St. for...
NBC Connecticut
2022 Holiday Events in Connecticut
The holidays are almost here and there are many events across Connecticut to get you into the spirit. Holiday Light Fantasia is a two-mile drive-through light show at Goodwin Park in Hartford with more than a million lights. It is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The park is at 1106 Maple Ave. in Hartford.
Bristol Press
Bristol's First Church recounts 275 years of history, looks to future
BRISTOL – The First Congregational Church atop Federal Hill celebrated its 275th anniversary with a historical reenactment Sunday. Worshippers performed skits demonstrating the congregation’s colorful past, including changes and “Infamous Incidents” that took place over the last few centuries. The play was written by church members...
Bristol Press
Theresa B. (Michaud) Soucy
Theresa B. (Michaud) Soucy died peacefully at The Pines of Bristol on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Born on Oct. 26, 1926 in Frenchville, ME to the late John and Laura Michaud, Theresa wed Lucien Soucy of Bristol in June 1948. She was predeceased by her husband in May 2000. Theresa...
Bristol Press
Yvette (Caron) Michaud
Yvette (Caron) Michaud, 86, of Torrington, former Plymouth resident, widow of Leonard Michaud, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at home. She was born on Dec. 4, 1935, in Wallagrass, ME, daughter of the late Paul and Yvonne (Morin) Caron. Yvette was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales...
Bristol Press
Ahern family holding free breakfast for veterans Wednesday
PLAINVILLE – The Ahern family, whose son Michael founded “Scoops for Troops” to support veterans, will be holding a free breakfast for veterans Wednesday, Nov. 16. The breakfast will be held, starting at 9 a.m. at the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) at 7 Northwest Drive. The event is supported by the Rotary Club of Plainville, which is paying for the food and volunteering as servers.
firefighternation.com
Auto-Aid Agreement in Norwich (CT) Stalls; Paid and Volunteer Departments Wrestle with Details
Claire Bessette – The Day, New London, Conn. Nov. 13—NORWICH — Tensions over fire services flared in a dispute over a recent agreement that calls for automatic aid between the paid and volunteer departments to structure fires and serious incidents. The so-called “auto-aid” agreement was reached by...
Bristol Press
Community Solutions, Inc. is asking for help to provide new coats for their clients
SOUTHINGTON – Community Solutions, Inc. is asking the community to help provide new coats for their clients this month. Community Solutions, Inc.’s programs and services offer second chances to at-risk and disadvantaged people ages 17 and older in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Delaware. The organization assists them and helps them to realize their full potential and contribute to healthy communities.
Bristol Press
Bristol will hold Fall Festival Farmers Market this Saturday
BRISTOL – The City of Bristol is holding a Fall Festival Farmers Market on Saturday, Nov. 19 featuring hayrides, a visit from Santa and more. The Fall Festival Farmers Market is the last event of this year's Farmers Market season. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday in Centre Square. Santa Claus and an elf will make an appearance and families are invited to take photos with them. There will also be crafts, hayrides and numerous vendors.
Police are looking to return property to this couple at West Springfield Town Hall
Police are looking for the public's help in identifying two people that lost their property in Town Hall.
sheltonherald.com
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll (Week 11): Southington (not West Haven) is No. 1 in indecisive vote
For the second week in a row, the No. 1 team in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll lost in overtime. Guess who’s back on top?. Its double-overtime loss to Maloney apparently forgiven and forgotten once Maloney itself lost on Thursday, Southington returns to the top of the rankings, though by very nearly the slimmest of margins.
Bristol Press
Former Bristol resident killed in Memphis
This column is generally an avenue for me to share some of the good news about Bristol and the things going on with our residents. Today’s entry, however, is disturbing news. Richard Skelskey, a 1960 graduate of Bristol Eastern, the first class to do so at the learning center,...
ctexaminer.com
An Open Letter to the Residents of Chester, Deep River, Essex and Haddam
Here are the results, by town, of yesterday’s election (Be sure to check the “Select Election” box at. In my gratitude over being re-elected, I want to make a few observations. To everyone who came out to vote — you are democracy in action. To those...
Middletown mayor’s chief of staff apologizes following DUI arrest
The chief of staff for Middletown's mayor is apologizing following her DUI arrest.
Bristol Press
Bristol remembers one-month anniversary of officer shootings
BRISTOL – In recognition of the one-month anniversary of the shootings of Bristol police officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato, area residents were encouraged to light buildings blue Saturday and supporters from across the Greater Bristol area gathered in front of the Bristol Police Department Headquarters to mourn and remember.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
The Constitution State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
newbritainindependent.com
Hayes’ Ground Game Came Late To A CT-5 Democratic Stronghold
New Britain Had 2.6K Fewer Voters Than ’18 Gubernatorial Election. Urban votes in state and federal elections are the firewalls for Democratic candidates to win competitive races in Connecticut. New Britain, the most reliable Democratic town in non-municipal years in the 5th Congressional District (CT-5), joined other cities in a lower turnout this year compared to the gubernatorial election in 2018.
Bristol Press
Terryville Public Library is celebrating anniversary with gift card drawing
PLYMOUTH – The Terryville Public Library is celebrating its 100th Anniversary with a gift card drawing for patrons. “It has been a pleasure to serve the community of Plymouth over the last century, and the Library Board and staff want to say thanks with a $100 gift card to Adam's Hometown Market,” said Gretchen DelCegno, library director.
Calling hours held for fallen New Haven firefighter
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours were held to honor the life of a New Haven firefighter on Monday who died in a highway car crash earlier this month. A viewing for the late 27-year-old Thomas Mieles was held at the Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven. Family members paid their respects between 1 […]
Bristol Press
Farmington man found guilty of supplying narcotics that were distributed in Bristol area
A Farmington man has been convicted of supplying narcotics to an individual who distributed the drugs in Bristol. Anthony Harris, 53, was found guilty by a federal jury in New Haven last week, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Harris, federal authorities said, was legally prescribed oxycodone for a...
