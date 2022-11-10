ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bristol Press

Program on history of Bristol parks coming to Bristol Historical Society

BRISTOL – Sarah Larson, deputy superintendent of the Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department, will present a program on the history of Bristol parks Nov. 17 at the Bristol Historical Society. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. at the Bristol Historical Society at 98 Summer St. for...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

2022 Holiday Events in Connecticut

The holidays are almost here and there are many events across Connecticut to get you into the spirit. Holiday Light Fantasia is a two-mile drive-through light show at Goodwin Park in Hartford with more than a million lights. It is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The park is at 1106 Maple Ave. in Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

Bristol's First Church recounts 275 years of history, looks to future

BRISTOL – The First Congregational Church atop Federal Hill celebrated its 275th anniversary with a historical reenactment Sunday. Worshippers performed skits demonstrating the congregation’s colorful past, including changes and “Infamous Incidents” that took place over the last few centuries. The play was written by church members...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Theresa B. (Michaud) Soucy

Theresa B. (Michaud) Soucy died peacefully at The Pines of Bristol on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Born on Oct. 26, 1926 in Frenchville, ME to the late John and Laura Michaud, Theresa wed Lucien Soucy of Bristol in June 1948. She was predeceased by her husband in May 2000. Theresa...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Yvette (Caron) Michaud

Yvette (Caron) Michaud, 86, of Torrington, former Plymouth resident, widow of Leonard Michaud, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at home. She was born on Dec. 4, 1935, in Wallagrass, ME, daughter of the late Paul and Yvonne (Morin) Caron. Yvette was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales...
TORRINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Ahern family holding free breakfast for veterans Wednesday

PLAINVILLE – The Ahern family, whose son Michael founded “Scoops for Troops” to support veterans, will be holding a free breakfast for veterans Wednesday, Nov. 16. The breakfast will be held, starting at 9 a.m. at the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) at 7 Northwest Drive. The event is supported by the Rotary Club of Plainville, which is paying for the food and volunteering as servers.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Community Solutions, Inc. is asking for help to provide new coats for their clients

SOUTHINGTON – Community Solutions, Inc. is asking the community to help provide new coats for their clients this month. Community Solutions, Inc.’s programs and services offer second chances to at-risk and disadvantaged people ages 17 and older in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Delaware. The organization assists them and helps them to realize their full potential and contribute to healthy communities.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol will hold Fall Festival Farmers Market this Saturday

BRISTOL – The City of Bristol is holding a Fall Festival Farmers Market on Saturday, Nov. 19 featuring hayrides, a visit from Santa and more. The Fall Festival Farmers Market is the last event of this year's Farmers Market season. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday in Centre Square. Santa Claus and an elf will make an appearance and families are invited to take photos with them. There will also be crafts, hayrides and numerous vendors.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Former Bristol resident killed in Memphis

This column is generally an avenue for me to share some of the good news about Bristol and the things going on with our residents. Today’s entry, however, is disturbing news. Richard Skelskey, a 1960 graduate of Bristol Eastern, the first class to do so at the learning center,...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol remembers one-month anniversary of officer shootings

BRISTOL – In recognition of the one-month anniversary of the shootings of Bristol police officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato, area residents were encouraged to light buildings blue Saturday and supporters from across the Greater Bristol area gathered in front of the Bristol Police Department Headquarters to mourn and remember.
BRISTOL, CT
newbritainindependent.com

Hayes’ Ground Game Came Late To A CT-5 Democratic Stronghold

New Britain Had 2.6K Fewer Voters Than ’18 Gubernatorial Election. Urban votes in state and federal elections are the firewalls for Democratic candidates to win competitive races in Connecticut. New Britain, the most reliable Democratic town in non-municipal years in the 5th Congressional District (CT-5), joined other cities in a lower turnout this year compared to the gubernatorial election in 2018.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

Terryville Public Library is celebrating anniversary with gift card drawing

PLYMOUTH – The Terryville Public Library is celebrating its 100th Anniversary with a gift card drawing for patrons. “It has been a pleasure to serve the community of Plymouth over the last century, and the Library Board and staff want to say thanks with a $100 gift card to Adam's Hometown Market,” said Gretchen DelCegno, library director.
PLYMOUTH, CT
WTNH

Calling hours held for fallen New Haven firefighter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours were held to honor the life of a New Haven firefighter on Monday who died in a highway car crash earlier this month. A viewing for the late 27-year-old Thomas Mieles was held at the Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven. Family members paid their respects between 1 […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy