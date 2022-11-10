ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hyperallergic

Princeton Professor Under Fire for Saying N-Word in Class

Notorious Princeton University professor and artist Joe Scanlan has once again been accused of racial insensitivity: On November 3, Scanlan, who is White, said the N-word during his “Words as Objects” course at the school. The creative writing and visual arts class “explores ways that language can take...
PRINCETON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy