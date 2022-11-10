Dak & CeeDee Speak Out on OBJ: Why Not 3 No. 1 WRs?’

Says CeeDee Lamb in an endorsement of the Cowboys trying to sign OBJ . “I feel like we had three No. 1 receivers in my rookie year. Why not get back to that?”

Even as the Dallas Cowboys are busy with recruiting target Odell Beckham Jr., team owner Cowboys owner Jerry Jones this week issues a positive statement on CeeDee Lamb, lauding the former first-round pick as being "very deserving of being our No. 1 receiver.”

And now it’s CeeDee’s turn to endorse an alluring master plan.

“Why wouldn’t you want to add more firepower to the offense?” Lamb said Thursday at The Star. “I feel like we had three No. 1 receivers in my rookie year. Why not get back to that?”

This week, Jones make his OBJ remark, noting that a "star on his helmet'' would "look pretty good .''

Beckham, apparently recovered from knee rehab and eyeing a signing with an NFL team, overtaking Lamb and Michael Gallup on the wideout totem pole?

Lamb - who by the way has previously named Beckham as his "crazy'' favorite receiver to watch play - makes a key point about unselfishness in the Dallas offense led by QB Dak Prescott: Why not more?

Dak, by the way, agrees with the sentiments expressed by Lamb, Micah Parsons, Ezekiel Elliott and other team leaders.

“Any time you have a chance to add a talent like that and knowing Odell, knowing his resume, it’s exciting,” Dak said. “But understanding it’s also a business and I’m sure there’s 31 other teams that would like to add him as well.”

In the past, Dallas featured Amari Cooper, traded away in a dump-deal to Cleveland, along with Lamb and Gallup. So yes, it can be done.

Immediately, in regard to Lamb and Gallup lacking big numbers? ... Maybe 6-2 Dallas fixes some of that on Sunday in its visit to 3-6 Green Bay.

But if Dallas manages to win the OBJ Sweepstakes? That has a chance to not take away from Lamb's overall success, but rather to add to it.

“He’s my boy,” Lamb said of OBJ. “I’m a fan of Odell.”

