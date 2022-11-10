ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
BOSTON, MA
James Harden’s instant reaction to Joel Embiid dropping 59 on Jazz

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was a one-man wrecking crew Sunday against the Utah Jazz. Embiid did not just dominate the Jazz — he destroyed them. Embiid posted one of the craziest stat lines in the history of the NBA to lead the Sixers to a 105-98 win at home over the Jazz, doing it […] The post James Harden’s instant reaction to Joel Embiid dropping 59 on Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on James Wiseman’s future ahead of G-League move

James Wiseman took the floor for the first time in three games on Monday. The third-year big man’s minutes weren’t an indication he was suddenly back in the Golden State Warriors’ evolving rotation, though. Wiseman only got off the bench because his team was salting away a blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs, giving […] The post Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on James Wiseman’s future ahead of G-League move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Kevin Durant claps back at Patrick Beverley taking credit for Lakers’ win over Nets

The Brooklyn Nets’ recent hot streak came to an end on Sunday in a 116-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. In hilarious fashion, Patrick Beverley partly took credit for the victory, saying he set the tone by guarding Kevin Durant which resulted in LA responding. Well, it didn’t take long for the Nets star […] The post Kevin Durant claps back at Patrick Beverley taking credit for Lakers’ win over Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA Twitter thinks Kings star De’Aaron Fox is joining LeBron James, Lakers after Klutch Sports switch

According to reports, De’Aaron Fox has decided to cut ties with his current sports agency, Family First Sports Firm, in favor of a high-profile move to Klutch Sports. The Sacramento Kings star now joins Rich Paul’s star-studded list of clients, which is headlined by none other than the one and only LeBron James. Fox said […] The post NBA Twitter thinks Kings star De’Aaron Fox is joining LeBron James, Lakers after Klutch Sports switch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Draymond Green gets honest on major Jordan Poole adjustment Warriors must ‘figure out’

Make no mistake. Jordan Poole definitely isn’t the driving force behind the Golden State Warriors’ ongoing bench struggles. But as Steve Kerr keeps searching for rotational answers behind his team’s “foundational six,” Draymond Green honed in on a nuanced dynamic he believes has contributed to poor early-season play from Golden State’s reserves. Here’s how the […] The post Draymond Green gets honest on major Jordan Poole adjustment Warriors must ‘figure out’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Nets star Kevin Durant’s hilarious reaction to Celtics’ Jayson Tatum picking up the lousiest technical foul in history

More than a few NBA fans out there have accused game officials of being too trigger-happy when it comes to calling technical fouls. Well, there’s probably no better proof of this notion than what happened to Jayson Tatum on Monday night. Even Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant — who was watching from the comfort of […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant’s hilarious reaction to Celtics’ Jayson Tatum picking up the lousiest technical foul in history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Heat news: Erik Spoelstra sounds off on Bam Adebayo’s unique status among legends he’s coached

Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat got the job done Monday night against the Phoenix Suns, escaping the game with a 113-112 heart-stopping victory that was saved by a Jimmy Butler block on Devin Booker. But it was Bam Adebayo who came up with the stoutest performance among all Heat players in the Suns game, and it’s definitely not lost on head coach Erik Spoelstra, who spoke glowingly about the center’s impact on the team.
MIAMI, FL
Kevin Durant drops LeBron James truth bomb after missing out on another meeting

LeBron James was not able to suit up and face Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, as he was sidelined with a left adductor strain injury. It was another missed opportunity for basketball fans to witness two of the greatest players ever share the floor and go at each other. Following the game, […] The post Kevin Durant drops LeBron James truth bomb after missing out on another meeting appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaylen Brown gets brutal injury update ahead of Celtics vs. Pistons clash

In a rather brutal blow to the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown has been ruled out on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons due to a knee injury. Brown was initially listed as questionable for the contest, but the Celtics eventually opted to let him sit out so his knee contusion can heal better. He played 35 minutes in their showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
BOSTON, MA
Los Angeles, CA
