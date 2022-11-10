Read full article on original website
Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
Damian Lillard drops truth bomb on Blazers hot start to the season
The Portland Trail Blazers have gotten off to a strong 9-4 start this season, managed to have become one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season and Damian Lillard is thrilled about it. According to NBA.com’s Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl, Lillard is most impressed by the camaraderie...
Kevin Durant’s 3-word reaction to Warriors star Stephen Curry’s 40-point outburst vs. Cavs
Stephen Curry has done it again. The Golden State Warriors came into their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers as heavy underdogs. The Dubs have mightily struggled this season, so many expected them to bow to the white-hot Cavs. However, Curry refused to let that happen, taking control of the game up until the final minute.
James Harden’s instant reaction to Joel Embiid dropping 59 on Jazz
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was a one-man wrecking crew Sunday against the Utah Jazz. Embiid did not just dominate the Jazz — he destroyed them. Embiid posted one of the craziest stat lines in the history of the NBA to lead the Sixers to a 105-98 win at home over the Jazz, doing it […] The post James Harden’s instant reaction to Joel Embiid dropping 59 on Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant reacts to Sixers’ Joel Embiid obliterating Jazz for 59 points
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t believe his eyes after witnessing Joel Embiid score more than half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ total points against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Embiid exploded for 59 points in the 105-98 win, going 19-of-28 from the field and 20-of-24 from the free...
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on James Wiseman’s future ahead of G-League move
James Wiseman took the floor for the first time in three games on Monday. The third-year big man’s minutes weren’t an indication he was suddenly back in the Golden State Warriors’ evolving rotation, though. Wiseman only got off the bench because his team was salting away a blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs, giving […] The post Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on James Wiseman’s future ahead of G-League move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBPA could take action if Kyrie Irving, Nets fail to reach agreement on return
Kyrie Irving has missed the Brooklyn Nets’ last six games after the team issued the guard a five-game minimum suspension for his repeated refusal to apologize for posts linking to an antisemitic film. The five-game timeframe passed this weekend, but Irving remained suspended for Brooklyn’s matchup with the Los...
‘LeBron James is still playing’: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets brutally honest about being the face of the NBA
There are few bigger superstars in the NBA today than Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is well aware of this fact, and he has embraced his status as one of the most popular athletes in the world today. Be that as it may, Giannis still doesn’t believe that he...
Kevin Durant claps back at Patrick Beverley taking credit for Lakers’ win over Nets
The Brooklyn Nets’ recent hot streak came to an end on Sunday in a 116-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. In hilarious fashion, Patrick Beverley partly took credit for the victory, saying he set the tone by guarding Kevin Durant which resulted in LA responding. Well, it didn’t take long for the Nets star […] The post Kevin Durant claps back at Patrick Beverley taking credit for Lakers’ win over Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Twitter thinks Kings star De’Aaron Fox is joining LeBron James, Lakers after Klutch Sports switch
According to reports, De’Aaron Fox has decided to cut ties with his current sports agency, Family First Sports Firm, in favor of a high-profile move to Klutch Sports. The Sacramento Kings star now joins Rich Paul’s star-studded list of clients, which is headlined by none other than the one and only LeBron James. Fox said […] The post NBA Twitter thinks Kings star De’Aaron Fox is joining LeBron James, Lakers after Klutch Sports switch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr vocal on 3 key factors that led to 37-point blowout of Spurs
The Golden State Warriors finally earned a comfortable victory. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back without a resting Klay Thompson, the defending champions routed the San Antonio Spurs 132-95 at Chase Center on Monday behind a barrage of splashed triples and forced turnovers. Jordan Poole led the charge...
Draymond Green gets honest on major Jordan Poole adjustment Warriors must ‘figure out’
Make no mistake. Jordan Poole definitely isn’t the driving force behind the Golden State Warriors’ ongoing bench struggles. But as Steve Kerr keeps searching for rotational answers behind his team’s “foundational six,” Draymond Green honed in on a nuanced dynamic he believes has contributed to poor early-season play from Golden State’s reserves. Here’s how the […] The post Draymond Green gets honest on major Jordan Poole adjustment Warriors must ‘figure out’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kevin Durant’s hilarious reaction to Celtics’ Jayson Tatum picking up the lousiest technical foul in history
More than a few NBA fans out there have accused game officials of being too trigger-happy when it comes to calling technical fouls. Well, there’s probably no better proof of this notion than what happened to Jayson Tatum on Monday night. Even Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant — who was watching from the comfort of […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant’s hilarious reaction to Celtics’ Jayson Tatum picking up the lousiest technical foul in history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 pleasant surprise for Pacers early in 2022-23 NBA season
The Indiana Pacers weren’t expected to make much noise during the 2022-23 season. Pundits and fans alike thought that the Pacers were destined to finish at or at least near the bottom of the standings, especially after Indiana closed out the previous season by losing 10 games in a row.
‘You tell me’: Suns star Devin Booker’s blunt reaction to key reason behind Phoenix’s downfall vs. Heat
Monday night produced quite a tremendous matchup between two of the top teams in the NBA right now. In the end, it was the Miami Heat that edged out the Phoenix Suns, 113-112, in a thrilling contest that went down the wire. It was another disappointing loss for the Suns,...
Heat news: Erik Spoelstra sounds off on Bam Adebayo’s unique status among legends he’s coached
Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat got the job done Monday night against the Phoenix Suns, escaping the game with a 113-112 heart-stopping victory that was saved by a Jimmy Butler block on Devin Booker. But it was Bam Adebayo who came up with the stoutest performance among all Heat players in the Suns game, and it’s definitely not lost on head coach Erik Spoelstra, who spoke glowingly about the center’s impact on the team.
Kevin Durant drops LeBron James truth bomb after missing out on another meeting
LeBron James was not able to suit up and face Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, as he was sidelined with a left adductor strain injury. It was another missed opportunity for basketball fans to witness two of the greatest players ever share the floor and go at each other. Following the game, […] The post Kevin Durant drops LeBron James truth bomb after missing out on another meeting appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 1 Knicks player that is garnering trade interest across the NBA
The New York Knicks have had a decent start to the 2022-23 season, as their win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night pushed their record back to .500 at 6-6 through 12 games. And even though the season is young, teams have already begun to identify Immanuel Quickley as a potential trade target as their current campaign progresses.
Jaylen Brown gets brutal injury update ahead of Celtics vs. Pistons clash
In a rather brutal blow to the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown has been ruled out on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons due to a knee injury. Brown was initially listed as questionable for the contest, but the Celtics eventually opted to let him sit out so his knee contusion can heal better. He played 35 minutes in their showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
Joe Tsai gets brutally honest on ‘what people miss’ about Kyrie Irving’s Nets suspension
Joe Tsai and the Brooklyn Nets have been on the receiving end of criticisms for their suspension of Kyrie Irving. However, the franchise owner pointed out a crucial detail that many are overlooking with regards to the issue. The Nets suspended Irving for a minimum of five games for his...
