ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Deep concern’: FTC says it is tracking developments at Twitter

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04drCp_0j6NjaWj00

Federal officials said Thursday that they are monitoring Twitter after key members of the social media platform’s security team left the company.

In a statement Thursday, the Federal Trade Commission said it is tracking developments at Twitter “with deep concern,” and said, “No CEO or company is above the law, and companies must follow our consent decrees. Our revised consent order gives us new tools to ensure compliance and we are prepared to use them,” CNBC reported.

The FTC’s statement came after Twitter’s chief information security officer, Lea Kissner, said that she made the decision to leave the company.

A Twitter employee told The Washington Post that several other members of the company’s privacy and security unit had resigned, as the remaining employees work to stop abuse on the platform’s paid service, Twitter Blue.

Three executives involved in information security, privacy and compliance resigned recently, according to internal communications obtained by CNBC. In one message, an employee warns that the FTC will fine the company for consent decree violations.

In a May consent decree, the FTC imposed a $150 million civil penalty for using private information improperly, and ordered the company to enact new provisions to protect its users. While the FTC has limited authority when it comes to social media platforms, it has used its position to establish itself as a data privacy regulator, The Washington Post reported.

Elon Musk paid $44 billion for Twitter approximately two weeks ago, and has already fired approximately half the company’s workforce, while introducing several changes, including a subscription to Twitter blue for $8, Reuters reported.

When asked about concerns about verification and privacy for official Department of Defense Twitter accounts, deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh said, “Twitter is a massive platform with huge reach, it would be tough to not be on the platform to reach people where they are, where they get their news, where they communicate. But again, I understand that Twitter is going through a lot of changes right now. So as Twitter adjusts and makes changes, we’re going to have to adjust and adapt too.”

Neither Twitter nor Elon Musk immediately responded to a request for a comment.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Amazon’s Next Delivery: 10,000 Pink Slips

Amazon’s holiday prep apparently includes laying off some 10,000 workers, according to multiple media reports on Monday, in the latest round of layoffs to hit the tech and retail sectors. The e-tail giant, of course, traverses both industries, and its reported staff reduction — the largest ever for the company — could come as soon as this week, inside sources told The New York Times. Other outlets independently corroborated the news.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season Four2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched...
The Independent

FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried begins posting cryptic messages as crypto scandal continues

Sam Bankman-Fried, the man at the heart of a crypto scandal worth billions of dollars, has begun posting cryptic tweets.Mr Bankman-Fried was until recent days the chief executive of FTX, a crypto trading platform. It was among the world’s biggest companies, and he amassed a huge amount of wealth through his ownership of the business.In recent days, however, others in the crypto market raised concerns about the security of its platform and its finances. That led to a crisis that ended with Mr Bankman-Fried declaring his company bankrupt and stepping away as CEO.Since then, Mr Bankman-Fried has posted a range...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
132K+
Followers
140K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy