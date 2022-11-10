ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia’s GOP lt. governor won’t back Trump in 2024: ‘I just couldn’t’

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTLxm_0j6NjUBF00

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears (R) said on Thursday that she would not support former President Trump running again for the White House if he declares his candidacy, as he is expected to do next week.

Sears told Fox News’s Neil Cavuto that Trump had numerous accomplishments with the economy and with public safety, but she said voters showed in the midterm elections that they want the Republican Party to have a different leader.

“I could not support him. I just couldn’t,” she said.

Republicans were hoping for a red wave to lead the party to significant gains in the House and Senate in the midterms, but Democrats outperformed the polls in many races.

The GOP appears likely to win control of the House, but the margin will be much narrower than expected. Which party will control the Senate is uncertain.

Many Trump-backed candidates in key House, Senate and gubernatorial races have either lost or are in significant jeopardy of losing, and several Republican strategists and aides blamed Trump for the losses in what looked like winnable races.

“A true leader understands when they have become a liability,” Sears said. “A true leader understands that it’s time to step off the stage, and the voters have given us that very clear message.”

She said voters are saying “enough is enough” and that America is “the prize.”

Trump is expected to announce his third run for the presidency on Tuesday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, but some Republicans are reportedly urging him to delay the announcement until after Georgia’s runoff election next month, which could determine which party controls the Senate.

Sears has been a strong supporter of Trump and served as chairwoman of a group called “Black Americans to Re-elect the President” during the 2020 presidential election.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), who did not campaign with Trump during his race for governor last year, has been rumored as a possible 2024 presidential candidate and declined to say if he is considering a run in a CNN interview last month.

Comments / 127

Left ❤️s Crime
4d ago

I have been leaning this way myself. Trump was the vehicle we needed when we needed it, and he exposed a need and he exposed a globalist agenda, but it's time to move on. We have others can who can pick up where he left off and do a great job.

Reply(42)
26
Henry Frantos
4d ago

Nobody is backing Trump except Trump. I am former hardcore Trump voter but it’s time he gets off the stage.

Reply(2)
14
Deborah Daye
4d ago

He wasn't qualified the first time. He still isn't and never will be. Mentally unstable and a crook.

Reply(5)
23
Related
TheWrap

‘Morning Joe': Al Sharpton Says Black Voters Are ‘Ashamed’ Every Time Herschel Walker Opens His Mouth (Video)

”I don’t think Herschel knows the difference between the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate,“ the activist and pundit told ”Morning Joe“. Sitting in the “Morning Joe” studio Monday, Rev. Al Sharpton railed against Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker as not only incompetent and ill-equipped for the job, but as an “insult” to the Black community that helped him gain such a platform in the first place.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Liz Cheney trolls Kari Lake for losing Arizona governor’s race: ‘You’re welcome’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) appeared on Monday to troll Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake after she was projected to lose in her race for governor. In a tweet on Monday, Cheney quoted a tweet from Lake from late last month that included a letter that mockingly thanked the congresswomen for her “anti-endorsement.” Cheney had weighed in on the race by urging voters to cast a ballot against her fellow Republican.
ARIZONA STATE
TheWrap

Fox News’ Marc Thiessen Calls GOP Midterm Results a ‘Searing Indictment of the Republican Party’ (Video)

Fox News commentator and Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen said the Republican Party has a lot of rethinking to do following the 2022 midterm elections Tuesday night. The former speechwriter for President George W. Bush described the midterms as a “searing indictment” of the party, referring to election day as an “absolute disaster” for the GOP.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

763K+
Followers
88K+
Post
547M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy