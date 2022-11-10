ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News

Why did the Packers fire Mike McCarthy? Cowboys coach returns to Green Bay for first time since exit

Mike McCarthy is one of the most successful coaches in the storied history of the Packers, but for the first time as a head coach, he finds himself on the opposite sideline. McCarthy is back at Lambeau Field with the Cowboys, and it's Dallas that finds itself in better shape four years after Green Bay made the decision to part with the coach who helped deliver a championship.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers vs. Cowboys: 5 things to watch and a prediction in Week 10

The Green Bay Packers have lost five straight games and will now host a reunion with Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 on Sunday afternoon. Will McCarthy, who was fired by the Packers after a loss in December of 2018, get sweet revenge in his return? Or are the Packers capable of getting a galvanizing and potentially season-change win over a true contender?
WausauPilot

McCarthy returns to Lambeau as Cowboys visit Green Bay

DALLAS (6-2) at GREEN BAY (3-6) Sunday, 3:25 p.m. CDT, Fox. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Cowboys 34-24 on Oct. 6, 2019, at Arlington, Texas. LAST WEEK: Cowboys were off last week after beating Chicago Bears 49-29 at home on Oct. 30; Packers lost 15-9 at Detroit. COWBOYS OFFENSE: OVERALL (22),...
KVIA

Rodgers & Jones rally Packers past McCarthy’s Cowboys 31-28 in OT

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin - Aaron Rodgers finally might have found a new big-play target. And the Green Bay Packers still have a chance to rescue a season that seemed headed toward oblivion. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes to rookie Christian Watson and led a 55-yard drive in overtime to set...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Packers host Cowboys, Mike McCarthy; only on FOX6

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers host the Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Nov. 12. The game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. – only on FOX6. You are invited to stick around for a special edition of FOX6 News after the game.
Packers.com

A title-winning Packers coach has faced former team twice before

GREEN BAY – As Mike McCarthy makes his return to Lambeau Field on Sunday as coach of the Dallas Cowboys, it's worth detailing the history of such an occasion. The Packers have had four championship-winning coaches – Curly Lambeau (six titles), Vince Lombardi (five), Mike Holmgren (one) and McCarthy (one) – and McCarthy is now the third of those four to face Green Bay as the leader of another franchise.
