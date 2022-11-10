Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Why did the Packers fire Mike McCarthy? Cowboys coach returns to Green Bay for first time since exit
Mike McCarthy is one of the most successful coaches in the storied history of the Packers, but for the first time as a head coach, he finds himself on the opposite sideline. McCarthy is back at Lambeau Field with the Cowboys, and it's Dallas that finds itself in better shape four years after Green Bay made the decision to part with the coach who helped deliver a championship.
Packers vs. Cowboys: 5 things to watch and a prediction in Week 10
The Green Bay Packers have lost five straight games and will now host a reunion with Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 on Sunday afternoon. Will McCarthy, who was fired by the Packers after a loss in December of 2018, get sweet revenge in his return? Or are the Packers capable of getting a galvanizing and potentially season-change win over a true contender?
Aaron Rodgers connects with Christian Watson for 58-yard Packers touchdown
That is more like the Aaron Rodgers and Packers receivers we have known through the years. Against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Lambeau Field, the great quarterback dropped back and threw a long pass that found Christian Watson. The rookie receiver did the rest, completing the 58-yard TD play.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Cowboys-Packers Game
Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe has named his pick for Sunday's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. The former NFL tight end believes the Cowboys will take advantage of the Packers' recent struggles and notch yet another victory on their solid season so far. Sharpe has Dallas...
McCarthy returns to Lambeau as Cowboys visit Green Bay
DALLAS (6-2) at GREEN BAY (3-6) Sunday, 3:25 p.m. CDT, Fox. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Cowboys 34-24 on Oct. 6, 2019, at Arlington, Texas. LAST WEEK: Cowboys were off last week after beating Chicago Bears 49-29 at home on Oct. 30; Packers lost 15-9 at Detroit. COWBOYS OFFENSE: OVERALL (22),...
KVIA
Rodgers & Jones rally Packers past McCarthy’s Cowboys 31-28 in OT
GREEN BAY, Wisconsin - Aaron Rodgers finally might have found a new big-play target. And the Green Bay Packers still have a chance to rescue a season that seemed headed toward oblivion. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes to rookie Christian Watson and led a 55-yard drive in overtime to set...
Cowboys-Packers Tied at 14-14 at Halftime Despite Two Costly Interceptions
The Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers are engaged in a tight one at Lambeau Field.
Packers come back from 14 points down, stun Cowboys in overtime
The Green Bay Packers looked ready to stumble to 3-7 with a sixth straight loss after falling behind 28-14 to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. Instead, a breakout game from rookie receiver Christian Watson, a few clutch stops from the defense and a big play from Allen Lazard helped the Packers stun the Cowboys in overtime.
Week 11 of NFL season brings rarity for Steelers and Packers
It is an infrequent NFL season when either the Green Bay Packers or Pittsburgh Steelers struggle. The 2022 season is a complete rarity as both teams are below .500 through 10 weeks. The Steelers are 2-6 entering Week 10 play at home against the New Orleans Saints. The Green Bay...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Packers host Cowboys, Mike McCarthy; only on FOX6
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers host the Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Nov. 12. The game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. – only on FOX6. You are invited to stick around for a special edition of FOX6 News after the game.
Packers.com
A title-winning Packers coach has faced former team twice before
GREEN BAY – As Mike McCarthy makes his return to Lambeau Field on Sunday as coach of the Dallas Cowboys, it's worth detailing the history of such an occasion. The Packers have had four championship-winning coaches – Curly Lambeau (six titles), Vince Lombardi (five), Mike Holmgren (one) and McCarthy (one) – and McCarthy is now the third of those four to face Green Bay as the leader of another franchise.
Cowboys at Packers Preview: McCarthy 'Revenge' Return
Dallas is predominately healthy and motivated to end a three-game losing streak to Green Bay.
Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers odds, picks and predictions
The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) come off their bye week to face the Green Bay Packers (3-6) on the road Sunday in Week 10. Kickoff at Lambeau Field in Green Bay is at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Cowboys vs. Packers odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
