Syracuse, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Judge orders State DOT to pause I-81 project

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Supreme Court Justice Gerard Neri has ordered the State Department of Transportation to stop all work on the I-81 reconstruction project, including construction and awarding contracts until further notice. The temporary pause comes at the request of a group called “Renew 81 For All,” led by former Syracuse Police Chief […]
SYRACUSE, NY
104.5 The Team

Unit of Deployed Upstate New York Soldiers Getting Unfairly Taxed

As the United States celebrated their 18 million veterans across the country, a group of active military members, deployed in Kenya are not receiving a designated tax break from the Federal Government and New York State. "The Fighting 69th", which includes "Charlie Company" from the New York National Guard’s 2nd Squadron, 108th Infantry in Utica, and a western New York's cavalry troop 2nd Squadron, is not receiving a "combat zone" tax exemptions.
UTICA, NY

