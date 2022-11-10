Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Judge orders State DOT to pause I-81 project
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Supreme Court Justice Gerard Neri has ordered the State Department of Transportation to stop all work on the I-81 reconstruction project, including construction and awarding contracts until further notice. The temporary pause comes at the request of a group called “Renew 81 For All,” led by former Syracuse Police Chief […]
CNY judge loses reelection as GOP sweeps ‘pick four’ race for state Supreme Court
Utica, NY — An Oneida County judge lost his bid for reelection as Republicans swept a “pick four” race for the top Central New York trial court. State Supreme Court Justice David Murad, a Democrat, will not get another term as he came in fifth among candidates for the four open positions.
CNY judge considers delay opening 1,200 ballots that could impact U.S Congress, NY Senate races
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Central New York judge heard last-minute arguments Monday afternoon pushing for delaying the opening of more than 1,200 affidavit ballots that could sway a state Senate race and impact the 22nd Congressional District race. State Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte indicated that he will issue...
Judge blocks dispensaries in Brooklyn due to lawsuit against state's NY-centric legalization plan
A federal judge blocked the New York State Office of Cannabis Management from distributing licenses to sell marijuana in Brooklyn and four other regions in New York on Thursday.
Unit of Deployed Upstate New York Soldiers Getting Unfairly Taxed
As the United States celebrated their 18 million veterans across the country, a group of active military members, deployed in Kenya are not receiving a designated tax break from the Federal Government and New York State. "The Fighting 69th", which includes "Charlie Company" from the New York National Guard’s 2nd Squadron, 108th Infantry in Utica, and a western New York's cavalry troop 2nd Squadron, is not receiving a "combat zone" tax exemptions.
Comments / 0