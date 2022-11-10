Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
District 10 Football Brackets Updated for 1A, 2A, 3A Championships, 4A, 6A Subregionals
SHARON, Pa. – District 10 updated its football brackets for its three championship games, as well as subregional games involving Meadville and McDowell. The Class 1A championship between No. 1 Eisenhower and No. 2 Reynolds will be played on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Edinboro’s Sox Harrison Stadium, the Class 2A championship between No. 1 Farrell and No. 2 Sharpsville will be played at Wilmington High School on Saturday at 7 p.m. and the Class 3A championship between No. 1 Grove City and No. 6 Slippery Rock will be played on Friday at 7 p.m. at Slippery Rock University.
d9and10sports.com
Eisenhower Rallies For Berth In D10 1A Title Game; Will Face Reynolds; Farrell, Sharpsville Advance in 2A; Meadville Rolls
WARREN, Pa. – Cambridge Springs led for nearly all of Saturday’s District 10 Class 1A semifinal against Eisenhower, but the Knights came up with an answer when it mattered the most. Rewatch the game:. Trailing 20-19, Benji Bauer’s 58-yard touchdown run with 2:59 to play gave Eisenhower (11-0)...
d9and10sports.com
Maplewood, Oswayo Valley Advance to PIAA 1A Volleyball Semifinals; TJ Ends Conneaut’s Season
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – Who knows what might have happened to Maplewood’s season if it wasn’t for McKenna Crawford’s serving in the first set of a 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-20) win over Homer-Center in the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at Slippery Rock High School.
d9and10sports.com
Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Prep Boys to PIAA Soccer Semifinals
WEXFORD, Pa. – Noah Handzel recorded a hat trick as Cathedral Prep blanked WPIAL champion Moon, 3-0 in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals. Handzel scored two goals in the first half and one in the second half for the Ramblers. Chris Morphy and Reese Johnson had assists for the...
Farrell cruises after bye-week to advance in playoffs
Farrell would not waste any time, as Julius Phillips Jr would return the opening kick of the game to jump out to a 7-0 lead.
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: D10 Class 1A Football Semifinal – Eisenhower vs. Cambridge Springs
WARREN, Pa. – Watch live as Eisenhower takes on Cambridge Springs in the District 10 Class 1A football semifinal from Warren’s War Memorial Field. Andy Close and Cody Elms will be on the call. Watch the game above or below or on any of our social media channels.
d9and10sports.com
Listen Live: D9 2A Football Championship Game Brookville vs. Central Clarion
KARNS CITY, Pa. – Listen live as Brookville takes on Central Clarion in the District 9 Class 2A championship game from Karns City’s Diehl Stadium. Chris Rossetti and Larry Wiser have the call on an old-school audio-only broadcast. Just click the play button above or below like you...
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Maplewood/Homer Center VB; Port/Keystone, Ike/Cambridge; C. Clarion/Brookville (Audio Only) FB Saturday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL sports network will be broadcasting a quartet of games (three football, one volleyball) on Saturday. Games to be featured include the Maplewood/Homer Center PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal volleyball match, the Port Allegany/Keystone D9 Class 1A football semifinal, the Eisenhower/Cambridge Springs D10 Class 1A football semifinal, and the Central Clarion/Brookville D9 Class 2A football championship game, the latter of which will be an audio-only broadcast.
WFMJ.com
Greenville demolishing 5 downtown buildings
A Greenville eyesore that once led to its Main street being shut down is now being demolished. According to the borough manager it's taken over 7 months for Greenville officials to acquire the needed grants to fund the demolition. They also got enough grants to pay the demolition of three...
erienewsnow.com
First-Year Allegheny College Student Killed in Car Crash
New information on a crash that took the life of an Allegheny College student has been released. State Police said it happened Friday, along Interstate-79, South of Meadville. On Saturday, Allegheny College leaders sent out an e-mail, confirming it was first-year student, 19-year old Danielle Duncan who was killed in the crash, and also sending out their condolences to her family, and the campus community.
ellwoodcity.org
Roy Lee Herr Jr., 36
ROY LEE HERR JR., 36 of Wampum, passed away due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on November 10, 2022. Born June 9, 1986 in New Castle, PA he was the son of Cynthia (Klinesmith) Herr, Mesa, AZ and the late Roy Lee Herr Sr. Roy was a 2004...
explore venango
Police Respond to One-Vehicle Crash on Route 257
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin responded to a one-vehicle crash on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this accident happened around 8:44 a.m. on Friday, November 11, at the intersection of State Route 257 and Ranch Street, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
Winter Storm Watch For WNY: Two Feet Of Snow Possible
More updates will likely come in the next few days, but now is the time to prepare for Western New York’s first big snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued an alert of possible heavy lake-effect snow in Erie, Wyoming, and Genesee counties later this week, beginning this Thursday evening and ending later on Sunday.
Police: Pittsburgh teen dies in Mercer County rollover crash after pickup hits wrecked vehicle
A woman who was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled over after the driver lost control along Interstate 79 in Mercer County on Friday died when another car crashed into the wreck. Danielle J. Duncan, 19, of Pittsburgh was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash near mile...
explore venango
Area Teen Escapes Injuries in Rollover Crash on German Hill Road
KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on German Hill Road in Kingsley Township on November 5. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, on German Hill Road in Kingsley Township, Forest County.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Tire Shop Sees Uptick in Business with Snow in Forecast
The snow in this weekend's forecast might have drivers thinking about tires. Erie News Now stopped by Flynn's Tire and Auto Service on Pittsburgh Ave. There's been an uptick in business as people start to come in to get the right tires for the winter season. Manager Matthew Mitchell said...
explore venango
Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole on Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injuries when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Route 322 on Wednesday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, on U.S. Route 322, near Astral Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
explore venango
Police Investigating Assault of Two Teachers at West Forest School
HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information regarding an active investigation of a student who reportedly assaulted two teachers at West Forest last month. According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident happened around 2:27 p.m. on October 17, at West Forest School on State Route 62, in Tionesta, Hickory Township, Forest County.
yourdailylocal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Sunday House Fire Causes Penna Ave Closure
WARREN, Pa. – A Sunday morning house fire has Pennsylvania Ave E closed in both directions between Locust St and Park Ave. The fire was called in at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. Officals on the scene told Your Daily Local the Avenue would be closed “for some time.”...
One injured; police investigating shooting in Warren
Warren police are investigating shots fired in a neighborhood.
