The Patriots better have enjoyed their bye week, because they soon will embark on one of the roughest three-game stretches in recent memory. Beginning with this Sunday’s home game against the Jets, New England will play three games in just 12 days. After facing New York in a pivotal AFC East rematch, the Patriots will have four days to prepare for a Thanksgiving Night showdown with the Vikings in Minnesota and then return home where they’ll host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills a week later in another “Thursday Night Football” matchup. In addition to playing three games in under two weeks, New England will be tasked with earning wins against opponents that currently have a combined record of 20-7.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO