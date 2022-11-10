ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keith Kinkaid Makes Big Saves In Team Debut, Bruins Beat Sabres

Keith Kinkaid made his Boston Bruins debut count. The Bruins defeated the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night, coming back from a one-goal deficit to win, 3-1. Kinkaid did nothing but make huge saves for the Black and Gold, making 30 total stops in the winning effort. For more, check out...
Jakub Zboril Pots First Career NHL Goal To Put Bruins Ahead

Jakub Zboril scored his first NHL goal after 65 career games Saturday, and the fourth-year Bruins defenseman made it an impactful one. Boston was tied at one apiece against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Backup goaltender Keith Kinkaid had done his part in keeping the game close, but the Black and Gold were unable to convert on a number of opportunities, until the third period came along.
Relive Charlie McAvoy Score Game-Winning Goal In Season Debut

Charlie McAvoy made an instant impact in his season debut. The Boston Bruins faced off with the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night in the second game of a back-to-back. McAvoy scored the game-winning goal against the Calgary Flames with a wrister from the blue line, helping the Bruins earn a 3-1 victory.
Bruins Wrap: Boston Overcomes Gritty Sabres Effort In Win

The Boston Bruins won their third consecutive game, defeating the Buffalo Sabres, 3-1, off a come-from-behind effort in the final two periods at KeyBank Center on Saturday. The Bruins improved to 13-2-0 on their season, while the Sabres dropped to 7-8-0, losing their fifth straight contest. full box score here.
Jakub Zboril’s Reaction After Heroic First NHL Goal In Bruins Win

The Boston Bruins proved yet again why they’re the best team in the NHL, especially when it comes to third-period play, during their 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday. However, thanks to the darkhorse efforts of veteran Jakub Zboril, the Bruins skated away with the third straight victory in the books.
Bruins Wrap: Home Dominance Continues In Boston Over Canucks

The Boston Bruins continued their home ice dominance, earning a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks at TD Garden on Sunday night. The Bruins improved to 14-2-0, including a 9-0-0 mark at home, while the Canucks dropped to 4-9-3. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Similarly to Dorothy’s feelings...
Brad Marchand Scores Fifth Goal Of Season, Bruins Beat Canucks

Brad Marchand got on the board once again Sunday night. The Boston Bruins defeated the Vancouver Canucks to complete the sweep of their back-to-back weekend slate of games. Marchand got in on the action when he scored the fourth tally of the game for Boston, a perfect snipe over the shoulder of Thatcher Demko for his fifth goal of the season.
Bruins Notes: Boston Defensemen Continue To Shine On Both Ends

The Boston Bruins latest victory wasn’t exactly a thing of beauty, but it represented some of the things they’ve done especially well over the course of their incredibly fast start. Th Bruins continued to defend penalties well, won the majority of their faceoffs and received big contributions from...
David Pastrnak Earns Assist On Highlight Goal In Bruins Victory

David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins will be happy with this one. The Bruins defeated the Sabres despite a slow start, leaving Buffalo with a 3-1 victory. Pastrnak recorded an assist on the game’s final goal as he deflected a pass out of midair to lead to Patrice Bergeron’s second score.
Canucks Continue Struggles Heading Into Matchup Vs. Bruins

The Vancouver Canucks are not having a good season thus far. The Boston Bruins welcomed the Canucks to TD Garden on Sunday night in a 2011 Stanley Cup Finals rematch. Vancouver is 1-2-0 in its last three games after starting off the season 0-5-2. The Canucks have struggled on the powerplay in their losing efforts.
Celtics Wrap: Boston Survives Track Meet Vs. Scrappy Thunder

It was far from easy, but the Boston Celtics brought their winning streak to seven games after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder, 126-122, at TD Garden on Monday night. The Celtics move to 11-3 on the year, while the Thunder dropped to 6-8. box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The...
Former Slam Dunk Champion Has Jersey Goof During Celtics-Pistons

A small embarrassing moment took place during the Celtics-Pistons game Saturday. Detroit took a 57-55 lead over Boston at halftime at Little Caesars Arena. Jayson Tatum and Bojan Bogdanovic each scored 15 points in the first half, but the spotlight was briefly on Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo. Detroit wore its...
How Bill Belichick Feels About Patriots’ Upcoming Brutal 12-Day Stretch

The Patriots better have enjoyed their bye week, because they soon will embark on one of the roughest three-game stretches in recent memory. Beginning with this Sunday’s home game against the Jets, New England will play three games in just 12 days. After facing New York in a pivotal AFC East rematch, the Patriots will have four days to prepare for a Thanksgiving Night showdown with the Vikings in Minnesota and then return home where they’ll host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills a week later in another “Thursday Night Football” matchup. In addition to playing three games in under two weeks, New England will be tasked with earning wins against opponents that currently have a combined record of 20-7.
