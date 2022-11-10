Read full article on original website
What Patrice Bergeron Said To Tage Thompson In Viral Pregame Moment
Patrice Bergeron had a big night when the Bruins took down the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, scoring a pair of goals to help Boston continue rolling in its NHL-best start. But it’s what Bergeron did before the game started that has drawn the praise of his opponent and their fans.
Keith Kinkaid Makes Big Saves In Team Debut, Bruins Beat Sabres
Keith Kinkaid made his Boston Bruins debut count. The Bruins defeated the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night, coming back from a one-goal deficit to win, 3-1. Kinkaid did nothing but make huge saves for the Black and Gold, making 30 total stops in the winning effort. For more, check out...
Jakub Zboril Pots First Career NHL Goal To Put Bruins Ahead
Jakub Zboril scored his first NHL goal after 65 career games Saturday, and the fourth-year Bruins defenseman made it an impactful one. Boston was tied at one apiece against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Backup goaltender Keith Kinkaid had done his part in keeping the game close, but the Black and Gold were unable to convert on a number of opportunities, until the third period came along.
Relive Charlie McAvoy Score Game-Winning Goal In Season Debut
Charlie McAvoy made an instant impact in his season debut. The Boston Bruins faced off with the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night in the second game of a back-to-back. McAvoy scored the game-winning goal against the Calgary Flames with a wrister from the blue line, helping the Bruins earn a 3-1 victory.
Bruins Wrap: Boston Overcomes Gritty Sabres Effort In Win
The Boston Bruins won their third consecutive game, defeating the Buffalo Sabres, 3-1, off a come-from-behind effort in the final two periods at KeyBank Center on Saturday. The Bruins improved to 13-2-0 on their season, while the Sabres dropped to 7-8-0, losing their fifth straight contest. full box score here.
Bruins Notes: Boston’s ‘Resilience’ Led Comeback Win Vs. Sabres
Winners of their last three, the Boston Bruins defeated the Buffalo Sabres, 3-1, behind a gritty comeback effort on display at KeyBank Center on Saturday — notching their 13th win in the 2022-23 campaign’s first 15 contests. Prior to puck drop, the Bruins entered the night plus-14 in...
Jakub Zboril’s Reaction After Heroic First NHL Goal In Bruins Win
The Boston Bruins proved yet again why they’re the best team in the NHL, especially when it comes to third-period play, during their 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday. However, thanks to the darkhorse efforts of veteran Jakub Zboril, the Bruins skated away with the third straight victory in the books.
Bruins’ Tomas Nosek Had Simple Explanation For First NHL Fight
As a fourth liner, Boston Bruins forward Tomas Nosek doesn’t always make the plays that will catch the eye of casual fans. For the majority of his career, he’s been a grinder who does the little things. That was not the case Sunday. Nosek was uber-present at TD...
Bruins Wrap: Home Dominance Continues In Boston Over Canucks
The Boston Bruins continued their home ice dominance, earning a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks at TD Garden on Sunday night. The Bruins improved to 14-2-0, including a 9-0-0 mark at home, while the Canucks dropped to 4-9-3. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Similarly to Dorothy’s feelings...
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Beat Canucks, Stay Perfect At Home
The Boston Bruins are in sole possession of first place in the NHL with 28 points and a 14-2-0 record after their convincing 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday evening at TD Garden. Hampus Lindholm provided a spark for the Bruins as with three assists on the night...
Brad Marchand Scores Fifth Goal Of Season, Bruins Beat Canucks
Brad Marchand got on the board once again Sunday night. The Boston Bruins defeated the Vancouver Canucks to complete the sweep of their back-to-back weekend slate of games. Marchand got in on the action when he scored the fourth tally of the game for Boston, a perfect snipe over the shoulder of Thatcher Demko for his fifth goal of the season.
Bruins Notes: Boston Defensemen Continue To Shine On Both Ends
The Boston Bruins latest victory wasn’t exactly a thing of beauty, but it represented some of the things they’ve done especially well over the course of their incredibly fast start. Th Bruins continued to defend penalties well, won the majority of their faceoffs and received big contributions from...
Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Gets Deserved Recognition For Recent Run
Linus Ullmark was the NHL’s best goaltender through the first month of the season, and it earned him some recognition. The NHL named the Bruins goalie the second star of the week Monday for the invaluable work he put forth over this recent stretch for the Black and Gold.
David Pastrnak Earns Assist On Highlight Goal In Bruins Victory
David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins will be happy with this one. The Bruins defeated the Sabres despite a slow start, leaving Buffalo with a 3-1 victory. Pastrnak recorded an assist on the game’s final goal as he deflected a pass out of midair to lead to Patrice Bergeron’s second score.
Canucks Continue Struggles Heading Into Matchup Vs. Bruins
The Vancouver Canucks are not having a good season thus far. The Boston Bruins welcomed the Canucks to TD Garden on Sunday night in a 2011 Stanley Cup Finals rematch. Vancouver is 1-2-0 in its last three games after starting off the season 0-5-2. The Canucks have struggled on the powerplay in their losing efforts.
Celtics Wrap: Boston Survives Track Meet Vs. Scrappy Thunder
It was far from easy, but the Boston Celtics brought their winning streak to seven games after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder, 126-122, at TD Garden on Monday night. The Celtics move to 11-3 on the year, while the Thunder dropped to 6-8. box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The...
Former Slam Dunk Champion Has Jersey Goof During Celtics-Pistons
A small embarrassing moment took place during the Celtics-Pistons game Saturday. Detroit took a 57-55 lead over Boston at halftime at Little Caesars Arena. Jayson Tatum and Bojan Bogdanovic each scored 15 points in the first half, but the spotlight was briefly on Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo. Detroit wore its...
Patriots’ Path To First In AFC East Opens After Dramatic Bills’ Loss
The AFC East became a lot more interesting after Week 10. There was much discussion heading into Sunday regarding the status of Josh Allen, and while the Bills quarterback got the start, Buffalo’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings was by no means a foregone conclusion. Ultimately, Minnesota came back...
How Bill Belichick Feels About Patriots’ Upcoming Brutal 12-Day Stretch
The Patriots better have enjoyed their bye week, because they soon will embark on one of the roughest three-game stretches in recent memory. Beginning with this Sunday’s home game against the Jets, New England will play three games in just 12 days. After facing New York in a pivotal AFC East rematch, the Patriots will have four days to prepare for a Thanksgiving Night showdown with the Vikings in Minnesota and then return home where they’ll host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills a week later in another “Thursday Night Football” matchup. In addition to playing three games in under two weeks, New England will be tasked with earning wins against opponents that currently have a combined record of 20-7.
