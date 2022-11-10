UPDATE: 14-year-old in custody following armed robbery on Floyd Road
UPDATE 11/11/2022 : Columbus Police say they spotted a 14-year-old suspect near Ridgeview Road shortly after the robbery and took him into custody. Police were able to recover money taken in the robbery as well as a firearm.
UPDATE 11/10/2022 4:42 p.m.: The Columbus Police Department says the initial incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 6.
According to police, an unknown suspect robbed the clerk of Floyd Food & Lottery at gunpoint, then fled on foot towards Chalbena Avenue.
COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Columbus Police Department is responding to an armed robbery in the 1600 block of Floyd Road.
Police are present at the scene as of around 4 p.m.
According to the Director of Community Affairs for the Columbus Police Department Brittany Santiago, the robbery happened at Floyd Food & Lottery.
