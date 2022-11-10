Comprehensive whole genome sequencing provides new insight into the 'genomic architecture' of autism

Read full article on original website
Popular dietary supplement linked to cancer risk, brain metastasis
While previous studies have linked commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic and neurological health, new research from the University of Missouri has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer. The international team...
Novel drug could help to fight both COVID-19 and cancer
While vaccination can provide life-saving protection against COVID-19, scientists are still searching for ways to treat severe infections, including in people who cannot get vaccinated or in the event that dangerous new strains of the virus arise that could bypass vaccine protection. Now, a new study from a team of...
High-intensity aerobic exercise can cut metastatic cancer risk by 72%
A new study at Tel Aviv University found that aerobic exercise can reduce the risk of metastatic cancer by 72%. According to the researchers, intensity aerobic exercise increases the glucose (sugar) consumption of internal organs, thereby reducing the availability of energy to the tumor. The study was led by two...
What is the role of macrophage origin, function, and heterogeneity in health and disease?
In a recent study published in Cell, researchers examined the wealth of information available regarding the heterogeneity of tissue macrophages. They pursued a conceptual framework for better understanding the origins and functions of different macrophages while focusing on the interplay between macrophage differentiation amid steady-state and disease-associated signals, time, and their contribution to homeostasis or disease progression.
Study suggests the rapid expansion of naïve T cells can provide a fast and effective immune response to SARS-CoV-2 and other viral infections
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server, researchers investigated the early T cell responses during severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections to understand the mechanisms of rapid clonal expansion that characterize the T cell responses to acute infections and vaccinations. Background. Strong and rapid T-cell...
Sleep deprivation associated with the occurrence and poor treatment outcomes of arrhythmias
Announcing a new article publication for Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal. Sleep is essential to the normal psychological and physiological activities of the human body. Increasing evidence indicates that sleep deprivation is associated with the occurrence, development, and poor treatment effects of various arrhythmias. Sleep deprivation affects not only the...
Virginia Tech researcher receives $400,000 NSF grant to develop novel skin scent sampler
Human skin is the body's largest organ. It also protects internal living tissue and other organs, regulates body temperature, and even metabolizes vitamin D. Studies suggest that skin diseases modify the molecular and microbial composition of human skin, making it a rich source of information about our physical health. Masoud...
How mRNA vaccines work without an added adjuvant
In a recent study published in the Immunity journal, researchers explored the current knowledge of the mechanism employed by messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines to elicit innate immune activation. The nucleoside-modified mRNA vaccines used against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) include BNT162b2 (Pfizer/BioNTech) and mRNA-1273 (Moderna). These nucleoside-modified mRNA- lipid nanoparticles...
Unique clinical trial in pet dogs could unlock treatment breakthrough for childhood cancers
Telethon Kids Institute is leading a unique clinical trial in pet dogs that could pave the way for a new immunotherapy treatment for one of the most common childhood cancers, Sarcoma. The treatment is a polymer-filled gel which is loaded with immunotherapy drugs and can be applied inside the surgical...
Older adults suffer from persistent cognitive impairment after recovery from SARS-CoV-2 infection
In addition to the respiratory and gastrointestinal symptoms that accompany COVID-19, many people with the virus experience short- and/or long-term neuropsychiatric symptoms, including loss of smell and taste, and cognitive and attention deficits, known as "brain fog." For some, these neurological symptoms persist, and researchers are working to understand the mechanisms by which this brain dysfunction occurs, and what that means for cognitive health long term.
Structure-directed mutagenesis produces thermostable SARS-CoV-2 spike protein trimers with potential vaccine booster applications
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server, a team of researchers investigated the change in the stability, antigenicity, and protein expression of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) spike protein trimer using structure-directed mutagenesis to alter a cavity in the core of the spike protein.
Cancer Research Horizons: The Innovation Engine of Cancer Research UK
Following News-Medical's attendance to ELRIG 2022, we spoke with Cancer Research UK spin-out, Cancer Research Horizons, about their role in bringing treatment innovations to cancer patients. Could you introduce yourself and your journey in this sector?. I, Rachel Grimley, have the privilege of serving as the Senior Vice President of...
Omicron BA.1/BA.2 breakthrough infection after 3-dose BNT162b2 vaccination provides improved protection against Omicron BA.5
In a recent study published in the Emerging Infectious Disease journal, researchers compared the neutralization associated with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron BA.5 sublineage to Omicron BA.1/BA.2 sublineages among vaccinated and convalescent patients. Research Letter: Omicron BA.5 Neutralization among Vaccine-Boosted Persons with Prior Omicron BA.1/BA.2 Infections. Image...
Blood samples from healthy individuals have pre-existing anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgGs and IVIg may be an effective therapy for severe COVID-19
A new paper introduces evidence of effective alleviation of disease severity using intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg). This is in the form of immunoglobulin (Ig) G antibodies directed against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pathogen, namely, the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Introduction. SARS-CoV-2 is a beta-coronavirus that can infect...
SARS-CoV-2 spike subunit conformation determines plasma-neutralizing activity triggered by COVID-19 vaccines and natural infection
In a recent study published in Science Immunology, researchers evaluated the effect of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) spike (S) glycoprotein conformation on S-directed neutralizing antibodies (nAbs). Background. Serum-neutralizing activity is the most widely used correlate of protection against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Thus, it is crucial...
How air pollution affects the central nervous system over time
An article published in the journal Toxics describes how air pollutants adversely impact the human nervous system. Study: Neuroinflammation and Neurodegeneration of the Central Nervous System from Air Pollutants: A Scoping Review. Image Credit: Hung Chung Chih / Shutterstock. Impact of pollutants on the nervous system. Neurotoxicants are chemicals capable...
How lessons from the HIV epidemic can help combat COVID-19
Three lessons learned from the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) pandemic were published by an international group of public health researchers in April 2020 in response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). These included anticipation of health inequalities, engagement in multidisciplinary efforts, and creating an environment to support effective behavioral changes. However, the context of these lessons has changed since their original publication.
The viral fitness and antigenic relationship among Omicron sublineages
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server, researchers used mouse models and human airway cell cultures to investigate the relative viral replication rates and cross-neutralization against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron sublineages. Background. The SARS-CoV-2 Omicron sublineage BA.1 was first detected in November 2021....
Reversing paralysis with electrical stimulation of neurons
In a recent study published in the Nature journal, researchers assessed the impact of spatiotemporal epidural electrical stimulation (EES) on individuals suffering from chronic spinal cord damage. The lumbar spinal cord contains the neurons that regulate the activity of walking. To activate these neurons responsible for walking, the brain transmits...
Study assesses musculoskeletal health needs of underserved patients
To improve the health of a community, the first step is to identify its most pressing needs. To that end, in 2022 Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) implemented a community-based participatory research (CBPR) approach to assess musculoskeletal health needs, identify health disparities and support the development of initiatives to address unmet needs.
