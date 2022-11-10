ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

20-year-old woman charged in Wyndhurst stabbing appears in court

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — 20-year-old Jada Hobbs appeared before a judge on Monday morning, after being arrested and charged with malicious wounding. Hobbs will be represented by a public defender and will have a bond hearing scheduled for later this week. She will appear back in court on January...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Some members of the community say they were frightened and shocked at the events of that night. Meghan Roe is a Lynchburg resident who says she believes she saw the suspect firsthand shortly after he fled the scene.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Roanoke police investigate multiple vehicles shot

Roanoke Police said around 8:40 Saturday night they got a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of Leon Street Northwest. When they police arrived on scene, they learned multiple vehicles were shot. Police said no one was hurt. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact police....
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man arrested for allegedly making social media threats against UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Authorities have arrested a man that allegedly made social media threats against the University of Virginia. Around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, the Charlottesville Police Department and the University of Virginia Police Department was made aware of several concerning and threatening social media posts. CPD opened an...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD investigating after reports of one person shot on Hardy Dr.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police are investigating a shooting that reportedly left a juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds according to a release. CPD says it happened on the 800 block of Hardy Drive at 5:54 p.m. on Saturday, November 12. Police do not have a description of the suspect...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Aggravated Assault Leaves One Juvenile Wounded

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department responded to what is being described as an aggravated assault on the 800 block of Hardy Drive at approximately 5:54PM on November 12. According to the report, a juvenile sustained multiple gunshot wounds. There is no information if the juvenile was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Suspect in Lynchburg restaurant shooting death taken into custody

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The restaurant will be closed until further notice, according to a post made on its Facebook page. UPDATE: Suspect Derek Lewis was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida at the Jacksonville International Airport, according to Lynchburg Police. He is being held...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dies after shooting at Lynchburg restaurant Friday night

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A man was shot dead and a suspect is still at large after fleeing on foot. Lynchburg Police responded at around 9:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Other callers reported a man had been shot. Citizens, along with first responders, tried to apply life saving measures to the victim.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

University of Virginia community grieves victims of fatal shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia’s community is left grieving and asking “why?” after three students are dead and two others are hurt. “When I see our students, I see my own kids; and I cannot imagine anything worse for a parent than to lose a child,” said James Ryan, University of Virginia President.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Afton man killed in Monday crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says a man from Afton was killed in a Monday morning crash. According to police, the crash occurred around 8 a.m. on the 300 block of Ortman Road. The driver, identified as 71-year-old Roger Lee Durrette, died at the...
AFTON, VA
timesvirginian.com

Two-vehicle accident on Confederate Boulevard

Shortly after 3 p.m., a two-vehicle accident occurred on Confederate Boulevard in front of the Carver-Price Legacy Museum in Appomattox. Drivers in the area should use caution until the scene is cleared. Appomattox County school buses were being re-routed to Court Street. There is no further information at this time...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pok-E Joe’s restaurant opening Vinton location

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg barbecue restaurant Pok-E Joe’s is opening a second location. Pok-E Joe’s Smokehouse and Grill will soon take over the site of Joe Goodpies restaurant, which closed in August. Watch the video to get more information from owner Cory Welch, who dropped by 7@four.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

‘The community is really hurting’: UVA students react to fatal shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – While the crime scene tape has come down, University of Virginia students are just beginning to mourn. “It’s just tragic you know. You always hear about this stuff happening at other [schools]. You never really think that it will happen where you go to school, so just seeing it can happen anywhere, anytime is just really eye-opening,” second-year Juan Arratia said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

