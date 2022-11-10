Read full article on original website
WSET
20-year-old woman charged in Wyndhurst stabbing appears in court
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — 20-year-old Jada Hobbs appeared before a judge on Monday morning, after being arrested and charged with malicious wounding. Hobbs will be represented by a public defender and will have a bond hearing scheduled for later this week. She will appear back in court on January...
WSLS
Woman stabbed in Lynchburg on Wyndhurst Drive, suspect in custody: police
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 19-year-old female was stabbed Sunday evening and the alleged suspect is in police custody, according to a press release. Around 5:40 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Wyndhurst Drive for a stabbing. The victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of...
wfxrtv.com
Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Some members of the community say they were frightened and shocked at the events of that night. Meghan Roe is a Lynchburg resident who says she believes she saw the suspect firsthand shortly after he fled the scene.
WSLS
Lynchburg residents and businesses remain ‘shocked’ after shooting in Cornerstone area
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Residents and business owners in the Cornerstone area of Lynchburg are still in shock after a shooting killed one person at Iron and Ale Lynchburg Tap and Table. Outside the entrance of the restaurant now lies a memorial honoring 28-year-old Tyler Johnson. Johnson was killed on...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Man arrested in assault that lands city woman in hospital with multiple injuries
A Waynesboro man is in custody after being arrested on a litany of felony charges stemming from a Sunday morning assault. Aero Casey Smith, 31, is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond, according to Waynesboro Police. Officers responded to Augusta Health on Sunday to speak with a...
WSLS
Roanoke police investigate multiple vehicles shot
Roanoke Police said around 8:40 Saturday night they got a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of Leon Street Northwest. When they police arrived on scene, they learned multiple vehicles were shot. Police said no one was hurt. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact police....
WSLS
Man arrested for allegedly making social media threats against UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Authorities have arrested a man that allegedly made social media threats against the University of Virginia. Around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, the Charlottesville Police Department and the University of Virginia Police Department was made aware of several concerning and threatening social media posts. CPD opened an...
WSET
SEE IT: Firefighters respond to Lynchburg garage fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department said a garage fire took place Monday morning at a Palmer Drive house. No one was home at the time of the fire, but officials say there was around $15,000 in damages.
NBC 29 News
CPD investigating after reports of one person shot on Hardy Dr.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police are investigating a shooting that reportedly left a juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds according to a release. CPD says it happened on the 800 block of Hardy Drive at 5:54 p.m. on Saturday, November 12. Police do not have a description of the suspect...
cbs19news
Aggravated Assault Leaves One Juvenile Wounded
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department responded to what is being described as an aggravated assault on the 800 block of Hardy Drive at approximately 5:54PM on November 12. According to the report, a juvenile sustained multiple gunshot wounds. There is no information if the juvenile was...
WDBJ7.com
Suspect in Lynchburg restaurant shooting death taken into custody
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The restaurant will be closed until further notice, according to a post made on its Facebook page. UPDATE: Suspect Derek Lewis was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida at the Jacksonville International Airport, according to Lynchburg Police. He is being held...
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after shooting at Lynchburg restaurant Friday night
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A man was shot dead and a suspect is still at large after fleeing on foot. Lynchburg Police responded at around 9:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Other callers reported a man had been shot. Citizens, along with first responders, tried to apply life saving measures to the victim.
Police: Man wanted in UVA shooting may be driving black SUV
University of Virginia's campus is being urged to shelter in place after a shooting was reported at a parking garage on campus Sunday night.
WSLS
University of Virginia community grieves victims of fatal shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia’s community is left grieving and asking “why?” after three students are dead and two others are hurt. “When I see our students, I see my own kids; and I cannot imagine anything worse for a parent than to lose a child,” said James Ryan, University of Virginia President.
NBC12
Police are investigating after human remains were found in a shallow grave
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Lunenburg County sheriff’s office is actively investigating following the discovery of human remains. At 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 officers were called to the 200 block of Seay way in Lunenburg County due to reports of a shallow grave. When officers arrived human...
cbs19news
Afton man killed in Monday crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says a man from Afton was killed in a Monday morning crash. According to police, the crash occurred around 8 a.m. on the 300 block of Ortman Road. The driver, identified as 71-year-old Roger Lee Durrette, died at the...
timesvirginian.com
Two-vehicle accident on Confederate Boulevard
Shortly after 3 p.m., a two-vehicle accident occurred on Confederate Boulevard in front of the Carver-Price Legacy Museum in Appomattox. Drivers in the area should use caution until the scene is cleared. Appomattox County school buses were being re-routed to Court Street. There is no further information at this time...
WDBJ7.com
Pok-E Joe’s restaurant opening Vinton location
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg barbecue restaurant Pok-E Joe’s is opening a second location. Pok-E Joe’s Smokehouse and Grill will soon take over the site of Joe Goodpies restaurant, which closed in August. Watch the video to get more information from owner Cory Welch, who dropped by 7@four.
WSLS
‘The community is really hurting’: UVA students react to fatal shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – While the crime scene tape has come down, University of Virginia students are just beginning to mourn. “It’s just tragic you know. You always hear about this stuff happening at other [schools]. You never really think that it will happen where you go to school, so just seeing it can happen anywhere, anytime is just really eye-opening,” second-year Juan Arratia said.
