A title-winning Packers coach has faced former team twice before
GREEN BAY – As Mike McCarthy makes his return to Lambeau Field on Sunday as coach of the Dallas Cowboys, it's worth detailing the history of such an occasion. The Packers have had four championship-winning coaches – Curly Lambeau (six titles), Vince Lombardi (five), Mike Holmgren (one) and McCarthy (one) – and McCarthy is now the third of those four to face Green Bay as the leader of another franchise.
Inbox: There's no place like home
There's just something about a homecoming. Reunite, reconnect, start something new. There's no place like home, there's no place like home, there's no place like home…. Good morning, Wes. I am submitting this on Veterans Day. I hope that we are all united in being thankful for the service that all veterans have performed for our country. We truly have much to be thankful for, much of which we would not have without their service. That said, on to my question…Problem is I am out of questions that might result in an explanation of what it will take for the Packers to win a game that hasn't already been asked. So, I'll just say "GPG! Beat the Cowboys!"
Ground game came up big on tying drive in fourth quarter
GREEN BAY – With 8:57 on the clock and down by seven, the Packers had 89 yards to go. Who knew in that situation they'd get 54 of them on the ground?. The Chevy Drive of the Week that tied Sunday's game vs. Dallas started with RB Aaron Jones rushing twice for 8 yards.
Packers sign CB Corey Ballentine to active roster
The Green Bay Packers have signed CB Corey Ballentine to the active roster from the practice squad, elevated K Ramiz Ahmed (ruh-MEEZ ah-med) and LB La'Darius Hamilton from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday and placed CB Eric Stokes on injured reserve. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Saturday.
Packers salute Matthew Kuzicki for 'Operation Fan Mail'
The Green Bay Packers and WPS Health Solutions paid special tribute to U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Matthew Kuzicki during Sunday's game against the Cowboys for 'Operation Fan Mail'. Operation Fan Mail, the program that recognizes military families and veterans at each Packers home game, is marking its 16th...
Packers defeat Cowboys, 31-28 in OT
GREEN BAY – The Packers ruined former coach Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field with a two-touchdown fourth-quarter comeback that led to an overtime victory, 31-28. Kicker Mason Crosby's 28-yard field goal ended it with 3:06 left in OT and ended the Packers' five-game losing streak. Green Bay is now 4-6 on the season, Dallas is 6-3. Green Bay got three TD receptions from rookie WR Christian Watson, the last two in the fourth quarter, with one of them on fourth-and-7 to cut the Cowboys' lead to seven points.
Dope Sheet: Packers and Titans clash on Thursday Night Football
The Green Bay Packers (4-6) will welcome the Tennessee Titans (6-3) to town for a prime-time matchup on Thursday night. It is the third-ever prime-time game against the Titans (Monday Night Football in 2004 and Sunday night in 2020). Green Bay has won two of the last three contests between...
No rest for the weary on a short week
GREEN BAY – Head Coach Matt LaFleur didn't go home after the Packers' big overtime win Sunday night. He did get some sleep on the couch in his office, but grinding away at all hours on film review and preparations for the team's annual Thursday Night Football appearance is just the nature of the beast for NFL coaches.
Packers-Titans Injury Report | Nov. 14
* The Packers did not practice on Monday; participation reports are an estimation. * The Titans held a walkthrough on Monday; participation reports are an estimation.
