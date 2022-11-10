ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sports Radio 1360 AM

Three Magical Christmas Train Rides in Upstate New York

Can you imagine your child’s joy when you let them know you’re taking them on a magical Christmas-themed train ride?. The Polar Express movie has become a Christmas favorite for both kids and adults and if you want to make this Christmas especially magical for the kids in your life, bringing to life a magical Christmas train ride to real life would be the perfect way to do it!
CORNING, NY
longisland.com

Winter Lantern Festival Expands on Long Island This Year

The illuminating New York City event has come to Long Island again this year. The Chinese-inspired vibrant winter lantern installations, all with different themes and experiences for the whole family, are now open for visitors throughout the 2022 holiday season. Long Islanders can catch this impressive display at Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn and the Smithtown Historical Society in Smithtown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

This Long Island Restaurant Has Best Beef Wellington, Foodies Say

Despite all its flaws, there’s no denying that social media is an invaluable tool for the intrepid foodie looking for the next best dish. That includes Rosario John, who only had one thing on his mind in a recent post on the Long Island Restaurant Group Facebook page: Where to find the best Beef Wellington on Long Island.
TEXAS STATE
TBR News Media

Times … and dates: Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2022

Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St. Northport hosts a Sip & Paint Nite from 7 to 9 p.m. Learn how to paint the Eaton’s Neck Lighthouse with Northport Historical Society Director and local artist, Caitlyn Shea. Ticket price includes canvas, paint, refreshments and lots of 80’s music! Cost is $30/person. Ages 21 and over only. Registration is required by visiting www.northporthistorical.org.
STONY BROOK, NY
101.5 WPDH

Six New York Counties Advised to Wear Masks Indoors Again

Six New York counties are being advised to return to wearing masks while indoors. More are expected to follow this week. Thanks to vaccines, the coronavirus isn't as deadly or widespread as it was during the height of the pandemic. For most, life has returned to normal. That, however, may soon be changing for many New Yorkers who are now being advised to wear masks indoors.
NEW YORK STATE
fox5ny.com

Long Island man stabs roommate in an argument over loud music

LONG ISLAND - A Long Island man is accused of stabbing his roommate in an argument over loud music. Nassau County Police say it happened around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday in Bellmore. According to detectives, the 31-year-old victim was playing music in his apartment when a roommate complained about the...
BELLMORE, NY
Travel Maven

Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Market

The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Sussex County, you might just want to visit.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Power 93.7 WBLK

Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State

The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...

