News-Medical.net
Popular dietary supplement linked to cancer risk, brain metastasis
While previous studies have linked commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic and neurological health, new research from the University of Missouri has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer. The international team...
High-intensity aerobic exercise can cut metastatic cancer risk by 72%
A new study at Tel Aviv University found that aerobic exercise can reduce the risk of metastatic cancer by 72%. According to the researchers, intensity aerobic exercise increases the glucose (sugar) consumption of internal organs, thereby reducing the availability of energy to the tumor. The study was led by two...
What is the role of macrophage origin, function, and heterogeneity in health and disease?
In a recent study published in Cell, researchers examined the wealth of information available regarding the heterogeneity of tissue macrophages. They pursued a conceptual framework for better understanding the origins and functions of different macrophages while focusing on the interplay between macrophage differentiation amid steady-state and disease-associated signals, time, and their contribution to homeostasis or disease progression.
Unique clinical trial in pet dogs could unlock treatment breakthrough for childhood cancers
Telethon Kids Institute is leading a unique clinical trial in pet dogs that could pave the way for a new immunotherapy treatment for one of the most common childhood cancers, Sarcoma. The treatment is a polymer-filled gel which is loaded with immunotherapy drugs and can be applied inside the surgical...
Novel drug could help to fight both COVID-19 and cancer
While vaccination can provide life-saving protection against COVID-19, scientists are still searching for ways to treat severe infections, including in people who cannot get vaccinated or in the event that dangerous new strains of the virus arise that could bypass vaccine protection. Now, a new study from a team of...
Study examines how the dopamine system processes aversive unpleasant events
A new study at the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience has examined how the dopamine system processes aversive unpleasant events. It is well known that the dopamine system plays a crucial role in motivation, learning and movement. One of the main functions of dopamine is to predict the occurrence of rewarding experiences and the availability of rewards in our environment. In this context, the dopamine system informs our brains about so-called 'reward prediction errors' - the difference between received and predicted rewards. Dopamine neurons become more active when a reward occurs unexpectedly or if it is bigger than expected, and they show depressed activity when we receive less reward than predicted. These error signals help us to learn from our mistakes and teach us how to achieve rewarding experiences.
Sleep deprivation associated with the occurrence and poor treatment outcomes of arrhythmias
Announcing a new article publication for Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal. Sleep is essential to the normal psychological and physiological activities of the human body. Increasing evidence indicates that sleep deprivation is associated with the occurrence, development, and poor treatment effects of various arrhythmias. Sleep deprivation affects not only the...
Cancer Research Horizons: The Innovation Engine of Cancer Research UK
Following News-Medical's attendance to ELRIG 2022, we spoke with Cancer Research UK spin-out, Cancer Research Horizons, about their role in bringing treatment innovations to cancer patients. Could you introduce yourself and your journey in this sector?. I, Rachel Grimley, have the privilege of serving as the Senior Vice President of...
More adverse reactions following bivalent COVID-19 mRNA booster vaccine
A recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server examined adverse reactions after administration of a bivalent BNT162b2 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine booster. Vaccination is critical against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), but emerging mutant variants of the virus impair the effectiveness of vaccines based on the...
Survey assesses prevalence of H5N8 influenza in birds
A recent Travel Medicine and Infectious Disease journal study assessed the prevalence of the avian influenza H5N8 virus among birds to determine its pervasiveness based on geographical locations and time-point. Herein, a combined prevalence of 1.6% with an upper limit of 1.9% was reported, with incidences that varied at different...
Older adults suffer from persistent cognitive impairment after recovery from SARS-CoV-2 infection
In addition to the respiratory and gastrointestinal symptoms that accompany COVID-19, many people with the virus experience short- and/or long-term neuropsychiatric symptoms, including loss of smell and taste, and cognitive and attention deficits, known as "brain fog." For some, these neurological symptoms persist, and researchers are working to understand the mechanisms by which this brain dysfunction occurs, and what that means for cognitive health long term.
Structure-directed mutagenesis produces thermostable SARS-CoV-2 spike protein trimers with potential vaccine booster applications
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server, a team of researchers investigated the change in the stability, antigenicity, and protein expression of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) spike protein trimer using structure-directed mutagenesis to alter a cavity in the core of the spike protein.
How mRNA vaccines work without an added adjuvant
In a recent study published in the Immunity journal, researchers explored the current knowledge of the mechanism employed by messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines to elicit innate immune activation. The nucleoside-modified mRNA vaccines used against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) include BNT162b2 (Pfizer/BioNTech) and mRNA-1273 (Moderna). These nucleoside-modified mRNA- lipid nanoparticles...
Exploring antiviral drug combinations for SARS-CoV-2 suppression
In a recent study published in PLoS ONE, researchers assessed the impact of drug combinations on severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) suppression. While new antivirals against SARS-CoV-2 are being approved, they have significant limitations and are not recommended for hospitalized coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients with limited antiviral therapeutic choices.
Harnessing the natural potential of venom for drug discovery
Venoms, found in many species of reptiles, invertebrates, and even fish, are typically known for their ability to cause periods of intense pain and even paralysis. Paradoxically, venom can also be used as a medication to relieve pain. Steven Trim, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Venomtech®, tells NewsMedical how...
SARS-CoV-2 spike subunit conformation determines plasma-neutralizing activity triggered by COVID-19 vaccines and natural infection
In a recent study published in Science Immunology, researchers evaluated the effect of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) spike (S) glycoprotein conformation on S-directed neutralizing antibodies (nAbs). Background. Serum-neutralizing activity is the most widely used correlate of protection against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Thus, it is crucial...
What was the global SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence from January 2020 to April 2022?
In a recent study published in PLoS Medicine, researchers assessed severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) seroprevalence worldwide between January 2020 and April 2022. Since the beginning of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in 2020, research is still lacking in understanding SARS-CoV-2. Routine surveillance statistics underestimate the extent...
New UK aid will help fight AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria
New UK aid support to the Global Fund will help fight AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria around the world, Minister for Development Andrew Mitchell announced today (Monday 14 November). As a founding supporter of the Global Fund, the UK is its third-largest-ever donor, having contributed £4.4 billion since its inception. The...
Study suggests the rapid expansion of naïve T cells can provide a fast and effective immune response to SARS-CoV-2 and other viral infections
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server, researchers investigated the early T cell responses during severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections to understand the mechanisms of rapid clonal expansion that characterize the T cell responses to acute infections and vaccinations. Background. Strong and rapid T-cell...
How air pollution affects the central nervous system over time
An article published in the journal Toxics describes how air pollutants adversely impact the human nervous system. Study: Neuroinflammation and Neurodegeneration of the Central Nervous System from Air Pollutants: A Scoping Review. Image Credit: Hung Chung Chih / Shutterstock. Impact of pollutants on the nervous system. Neurotoxicants are chemicals capable...
