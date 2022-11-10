ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Len Goodman to Exit ‘Dancing With the Stars’ at the End of Season 31

It’s the end of an era on “Dancing With the Stars.” Len Goodman, the head judge on the reality series, will be exiting after this season. He has been on the ABC-turned-Disney+ show since Season 1. “This will be my last season judging ‘Dancing With the Stars,'”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy