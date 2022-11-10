ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidden Valley, IN

eaglecountryonline.com

Police Seeking Information About Burglary, Theft Suspects

Photos provided by the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two burglary suspects. According to the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office, the men pictured above may possible be involved in thefts and burglaries that have occurred in Dearborn, Ripley, and Franklin counties.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Home security cameras capture men burglarizing Brookville home

BROOKVILLE, Ind. — At least two men are wanted for a string of thefts and burglaries in three southeastern Indiana counties. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office posted pictures of two men investigators need help identifying. The sheriff's office said they are possibly involved in thefts and burglaries in Dearborn, Ripley and Franklin Counties.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Bedford Ky Man Jumps in River to Avoid Police

November 10, 2022, Madison Police arrested William R. Clark 28, Bedford, Kentucky, for resisting law enforcement L-6 felony, escape L-6 felony, and for an active warrant out of Jefferson County, Indiana, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated L-6 felony. Madison Police Officer Kyle Lane encountered Clark on Vaughn Drive @...
MADISON, IN
Fox 19

Deputies release 911 calls from Green Township home invasion

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies released the 911 calls from a home invasion robbery in Green Township. Green Township officers were called to a home on Calmhaven Drive early Tuesday after a caller stated that there were people she did not know inside her house. Aaron Clower, 18, and Zachery...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Sheriff’s office asks public for help to find missing Boone County man

Joshua M. Lively, 31, has been missing since Friday evening and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate him,. Lively lives on Windingvine Court in Florence and was last seen wearing a plain black baseball cap, a red Miami University hooded sweatshirt with black lettering, a white T-shirt, red and black checkered pajama pants, and light blue slip-on canvas shoes.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

2 people shot on 1-75 southbound, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot on I-75 southbound near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp on Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati police. The two victims were found at the 5.1 mile marker with non-life threatening graze wounds, according to Lt. Tim Lanter. In addition, a car wrecked at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio Fire Marshal investigating blaze at Liberty's Kravitz Deli

Fire departments from surrounding communities were called to help Liberty Township firefighters after a fire was reported inside Kravitz Delicatessen. Dispatchers were told that flames could be seen inside the popular Belmont Avenue eatery just after 6:40 a.m. Monday. The first firefighter to arrive reported seeing smoke inside the restaurant.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

1 person hospitalized after shooting in Avondale, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Avondale Saturday night, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say it happened in the 600 block of Gholson Avenue around 9:30 p.m. The victim was taken to UC Medical Center with unknown conditions. Police have not stated if...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Green Twp home invasion for pot escalated into 15-hour teen crime spree in 2 states

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Green Township home invasion robbery for pot quickly escalated into a 15-hour teen crime spree in two states. This spree lasted from midnight until about 3 p.m. with a high-speed police chase, shots fired from the fleeing vehicle, a crash, shots fired at a deputy and a SWAT call before all of the suspects were finally apprehended hours later in another state, according to court records.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
wrtv.com

Man killed after shooting in Richmond, police looking for suspect

RICHMOND — A Richmond man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the 1100 block of North I Street around 1:30 a.m. Police say Nicholas Lakes, 33, died at the scene. No arrests have been made, but police say a person dressed...
RICHMOND, IN
WLWT 5

3 teens arrested, accused of firing into cars, homes in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ohio — Neighbors in one Goshen neighborhood woke up Thursday morning to the sound of gunfire. Some bullets pierced cars that were parked near the front of the Lakeshore Estates mobile home park while others shattered car windows. "I was just laying back there in bed, and I...
GOSHEN, OH

