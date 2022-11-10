Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
Police in three local counties looking for suspects in home, vehicle break-ins
— Police in three Southeastern Indiana counties are on the lookout for two men connected with a series of home and vehicle burglaries. The men are accused of breaking into a home on State Road 1 near St. Peters Road on Friday. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they fled...
eaglecountryonline.com
Police Seeking Information About Burglary, Theft Suspects
Photos provided by the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two burglary suspects. According to the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office, the men pictured above may possible be involved in thefts and burglaries that have occurred in Dearborn, Ripley, and Franklin counties.
WLWT 5
Home security cameras capture men burglarizing Brookville home
BROOKVILLE, Ind. — At least two men are wanted for a string of thefts and burglaries in three southeastern Indiana counties. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office posted pictures of two men investigators need help identifying. The sheriff's office said they are possibly involved in thefts and burglaries in Dearborn, Ripley and Franklin Counties.
953wiki.com
Bedford Ky Man Jumps in River to Avoid Police
November 10, 2022, Madison Police arrested William R. Clark 28, Bedford, Kentucky, for resisting law enforcement L-6 felony, escape L-6 felony, and for an active warrant out of Jefferson County, Indiana, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated L-6 felony. Madison Police Officer Kyle Lane encountered Clark on Vaughn Drive @...
Fox 19
15-year-old pedestrian killed in Anderson Twp hit and run, sheriff says
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 15-year-old Anderson Township boy is dead in a hit-and-run incident on Clough Pike overnight, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. It happened just before 1 a.m. near Eight Mile Road, sheriff’s officials say. The teen was taken via ambulance to Mercy...
Fox 19
Deputies release 911 calls from Green Township home invasion
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies released the 911 calls from a home invasion robbery in Green Township. Green Township officers were called to a home on Calmhaven Drive early Tuesday after a caller stated that there were people she did not know inside her house. Aaron Clower, 18, and Zachery...
linknky.com
Sheriff’s office asks public for help to find missing Boone County man
Joshua M. Lively, 31, has been missing since Friday evening and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate him,. Lively lives on Windingvine Court in Florence and was last seen wearing a plain black baseball cap, a red Miami University hooded sweatshirt with black lettering, a white T-shirt, red and black checkered pajama pants, and light blue slip-on canvas shoes.
Fox 19
2 people shot on 1-75 southbound, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot on I-75 southbound near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp on Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati police. The two victims were found at the 5.1 mile marker with non-life threatening graze wounds, according to Lt. Tim Lanter. In addition, a car wrecked at the...
WLWT 5
Authorities respond to reported semi truck on fire along I-75 in West Chester Township
BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — Authorities are responding to reports of a semi truck on fire along I-75 in West Chester Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The call came in about the fire just before 11 a.m. Monday. According to...
At least 1 arrested in pursuit of reported stolen car that struck police cruiser in Greene County
SUGARCREEK TWP. — One person was arrested Friday night after a high-speed police pursuit of a reported stolen car that struck a police cruiser on eastbound Social Row Road in Sugarcreek Twp., Greene County. The arrest occurred about 8:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of Lytle Trails Road in...
WFMJ.com
Ohio Fire Marshal investigating blaze at Liberty's Kravitz Deli
Fire departments from surrounding communities were called to help Liberty Township firefighters after a fire was reported inside Kravitz Delicatessen. Dispatchers were told that flames could be seen inside the popular Belmont Avenue eatery just after 6:40 a.m. Monday. The first firefighter to arrive reported seeing smoke inside the restaurant.
Fox 19
Hamilton County sheriff’s sergeant fired for kicking handcuffed inmate in head back on job
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A former Hamilton County sheriff’s sergeant who was fired after he was indicted for kicking a handcuffed inmate in the head is back on the job. A misdemeanor assault charge against Jesse Franklin was dropped in August 2021 by city prosecutors who couldn’t find a use of force expert to testify against him, according to his attorney.
Police search for man accused of escaping handcuffs, stealing sheriff’s truck and gun
UNION COUNTY, Ind. — Police said they are searching for a man who stole a sheriff’s truck and gun after escaping from handcuffs during an arrest. Indiana State Police issued an alert on Tuesday after Steven Lakes allegedly took the vehicle. Police said Lakes took the Ford F-150, which has sheriff decals on it, from a Union County sheriff’s deputy.
Fox 19
Heart attack claims life of Good Samaritan who found dying teen in Anderson
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead from a heart attack he suffered after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found wounded on the side of the road Monday morning, according to the family members. The boy, a 15-year-old Anderson High School sophomore named Eli Jones,...
WLWT 5
Stolen Union County sheriff's vehicle found, suspect still at large
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A stolen sheriff's vehicle out of Liberty in Union County has been found on Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Indiana State Police announced on Facebook that the vehicle was found in Shelbyville last night.
Fox 19
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Avondale, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Avondale Saturday night, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say it happened in the 600 block of Gholson Avenue around 9:30 p.m. The victim was taken to UC Medical Center with unknown conditions. Police have not stated if...
Fox 19
Green Twp home invasion for pot escalated into 15-hour teen crime spree in 2 states
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Green Township home invasion robbery for pot quickly escalated into a 15-hour teen crime spree in two states. This spree lasted from midnight until about 3 p.m. with a high-speed police chase, shots fired from the fleeing vehicle, a crash, shots fired at a deputy and a SWAT call before all of the suspects were finally apprehended hours later in another state, according to court records.
wrtv.com
Man killed after shooting in Richmond, police looking for suspect
RICHMOND — A Richmond man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the 1100 block of North I Street around 1:30 a.m. Police say Nicholas Lakes, 33, died at the scene. No arrests have been made, but police say a person dressed...
Fox 19
Woman sentenced to 4 years after pleading guilty in connection with 2018 Northside murder
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Hamilton County judge sentenced a woman to four years in prison after she pleaded guilty Monday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and gun specification in connection with a 2018 Northside murder. Olivia Busch was initially charged with obstruction of justice and two counts of murder in connection...
WLWT 5
3 teens arrested, accused of firing into cars, homes in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ohio — Neighbors in one Goshen neighborhood woke up Thursday morning to the sound of gunfire. Some bullets pierced cars that were parked near the front of the Lakeshore Estates mobile home park while others shattered car windows. "I was just laying back there in bed, and I...
