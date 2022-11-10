Read full article on original website
Deputies: Woman injured in road rage shooting along I-35
Investigators in McClain County are asking for the public's help as they search for a suspect in a road rage incident.
Two wanted on aggravated robbery warrants
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Warrants have been issued for two people in relation to an aggravated robbery, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department. 17-year-old Emily Wolf and 28-year-old Giovanni Melendez are wanted in connection to this case. A third suspect, identified as 22-year-old Justin Gonzales, has already been arrested.
Man arrested after allegedly pulling gun in local bar
Dispatch advised responding officers that a male suspect had pulled a gun on others inside a local country dancehall.
Phase one of Lee Blvd. reconstruction complete
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials said the first phase of the resurfacing and reconstruction on Lee Blvd. is complete. The first phase is Lee Blvd. from 67th St. to Goodyear Blvd. Now the second phase will be underway, and should cause a little less disruption. The second...
1 Person Died, 3 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured three others on Thursday. Officials said a Cadillac failed to stop at a stop sign while heading eastbound on Northwest Drive. It crossed Loop 11 when it struck a Ford Escape on its passenger side. The Cadillac then hit a power pole, ejecting the driver.
Victims’ conditions released in fatal Loop 11 crash
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three people are in critical condition following Thursday’s deadly Loop 11 wreck that killed one person. As of Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, the Wichita Falls police said the driver of the Cadillac, identified as 36-year-old Patricia Flores, is in stable but critical condition at United Regional. The two-year-old passenger is in […]
A Chickasha man is trying to find the owner of a military uniform left in his front yard.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Chickasha man is trying to find the owner of a military uniform, he said he found in his front yard. Christopher Danforth said he was leaving for work when he noticed a black bag sitting against a tree in his yard. “And I thought wow...
Victim identified in deadly Loop 11 crash
The Wichita Falls Police department has identified the person who died in a fatal wreck on Loop 11 on November 10, 2022 in Wichita Falls.
Lawton man charged with eluding police while hallucinating
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is charged after he reportedly ran from police while high on drugs. Officials with the Lawton Police Department said Bradley Self led police on a short chase on Oct. 28, after officers tried to pull him over for a busted tag light. According...
SILVER ALERT: Grady Bruce Benson, 69, of Cotton Co.
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with Cotton County Emergency Management issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Grady Bruce Benson on Saturday. According to officials, Benson went missing on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at around 8 p.m. Benson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a red jacket and...
Fatal wreck involving at least 3 people in Wichita Falls
Crews are working the scene of a fatal wreck Thursday night in Wichita Falls.
Couple delivers baby on side of Oklahoma highway
Okla. — An 8-pound, 9-ounce baby girl was born this week on the side of a southwestern Oklahoma highway. Lawton-area television station KSWO reports that a couple was on their way to a hospital Tuesday night when they realized they didn't have enough time. So, they pulled over on the side of Highway 62 in Comanche County.
Clay County Court takes animals, Ratliff arrested on 49 new complaints
Edward Michael Ratliff was divested of all his livestock in a Wednesday afternoon hearing in Clay County and afterward, he was arrested on a warrant for 49 additional complaints of cruelty to livestock animals. The 66-year-old Bowie attorney was originally arrested on Oct. 26 after sheriff’s deputies investigated a report...
OHP to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Cotton Co.
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s ENDUI team is partnering with Cotton County Sheriff’s Deputies for a sobriety checkpoint in Cotton County, which will run between 8:30 p.m. and midnight on Friday, Nov. 11. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the goal of the checkpoint is...
LPD seizes over 500 Fentanyl pills
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department seized a large quantity of drugs early Wednesday morning. According to a Facebook post from LPD, officers seized 540 Fentanyl pills and over half a pond of methamphetamines around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Three people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking charges,...
Lawton Police Department investigating deadly shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after an early morning shooting Saturday in Lawton. Officers were called to a bar on northwest Cache Road before 2 a.m. They found one person with injuries who was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The Lawton Police Department’s...
Woman flees wreck, unrestrained 2-year-old in car
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with endangering her young daughter after the woman is involved in a car accident and leaves the scene with her daughter unrestrained. Sharin Beatty is charged with child endangerment, according to records. Just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Nov. 6, 2022, an accident was reported […]
Lawton, OK’s Holiday in the Park Now Has a Ferris Wheel
There's been a lot of changes and improvements over the past couple of years to Holiday in the Park at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton, Fort Sill. Every year it gets bigger and better and 2022 is no exception. New to Holiday in the Park this year we'll have a ferris wheel and carousel. It was announced late last week by event organizers and the Lawton, Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. Looking forward to it opening this weekend!
Christmas comes early for Wichita Falls woman
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the weather we’ve been seeing lately, it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. But for one local woman Christmas is already here. “Deb was the first person that came to my mind,” a friend of Deb Frazier, Pam Alexander said, So far 2022 has been a tough year for […]
What is Lawton Public Schools Snow Policy?
As the first winter storm approaches Lawton, and the weekend is nowhere in sight, we have to make plans on just what to do if we get a substantial amount of snow. I'm on call to pick up my Granddaughter from school today, and I've been watching the weather forecasts almost nonstop. I am confident in my driving abilities for driving on snow, but I hate the idea of any of my littles riding a bus in this weather. Again, I have the utmost respect for the drivers in the Lawton Public Schools hire, however, no quite so confident in the Lawton driver population.
