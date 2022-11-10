Reeseville man dies in car crash on Dodge County highway

A 58-year-old Reeseville man died in a single car crash Sunday afternoon.

Troy D. Burkhalter failed to negotiate a curve on County Highway J and struck an embankment, according to a release by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

The release said he was the only person in a 2007 Ford passenger car, driving westbound on J west of County Highway KW around 4 p.m. Sunday. He went into a counter-clockwise spin and traveled off the north side of the roadway, then his car vaulted after hitting the embankment.

Burkhalter was flown from the crash site by a Med Flight helicopter to University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, where he died.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team and the Dodge County medical examiner.