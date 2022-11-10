ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the lucky number and date of 11/11 will bring to your zodiac sign

By Kyle Thomas
Have you ever noticed that when you look at the clock, over and over again, more often than not, the time always says it’s 11:11?

Or perhaps you find that you see 1111 or 11/11 or 11:11 on car license plates, orders from GrubHub, postal codes, randomly on your receipts, in your bank book or on social media?

Does this mean something?

Or is it just coincidence?

Well, let’s break this down, shall we?

Before we begin, though, I just want to shout out that if you have questions about manifestation, hit me up on my website and follow me for tips online .

All right, now let’s dive right in! Because there are no coincidences…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WH988_0j6NfGUp00
Make a wish at 11:11!
Getty Images/iStockphoto
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UYhZf_0j6NfGUp00 Astrologer: Total blood moon lunar eclipse to bring shocking global event There are no coincidences

First and foremost, I am of the belief that there are no coincidences and that there is a vast, cosmic order to life. I am an astrologer, after all. Ever since I was a child, I would look up to the stars and wonder about the vast magnitude of the universe. As I’ve grown, I’ve noticed more often than not that the universe operates in perfect harmony, revealing that everything happens for a reason. On one hand, I do believe destiny and fate exist—but I am also of the belief that we can co-create our destinies alongside the universe rather than miserably and uncontrollably being doomed to whatever has been pre-written. Yes, the universe is one of chaos—but it also is one of harmony, too. Look at how geometric patterns repeat themselves in nature—down to our very cells and as mighty as entire constellations in space.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ncYF1_0j6NfGUp00 The three zodiac signs most likely to win the lottery “Angel numbers” are signs from the universe

Whether or not you believe in spirituality or “angels,” there is still something to be said for the universe speaking to us. It’s as simple as recognizing that nature speaks to us. If you have ever had a pet or a plant, you know that they speak in their own language and communicate their needs. For instance: a puppy will give you licks or put their paws on you to say they want attention, whereas a fern will thrive or wilt depending on if it’s receiving enough attention as well (in the form of care, water, sunlight and grooming). So if these forms of nature and life are communicating to us, what makes us think that other aspects of the universe do not, as well?

Angel numbers are sequences of numbers that carry specific meanings and energetic frequencies, so that when you see them, you are being notified by the universe. Often times, they mean that you are on the right path and aligned with that energetic frequency. Other times, they mean that you need to tap into that energetic frequency, instead. Angel numbers are also aligned with numerology. Think of when you see 111, 222, 333, 444…these are all examples.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wCf7W_0j6NfGUp00
11:11 and 1111 are a powerful message from the universe.
Getty Images/EyeEm
1111 is all about manifestation see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mvpcp_0j6NfGUp00 Sun, moon, rising signs: What they mean and how to find your big three

Manifestation—it’s the power to use your will, combine it with action and ultimately create an outcome you desire. Manifestation can be used in a multitude of ways—whether that’s to find a lover, find a new job, or pursue something you’ve always hoped for. Manifestation helps you to feel more in control of your life while also creating real change.

This is why when you see 1111 or 11:11, you’re being told by the universe that you are stepping into your power to manifest what you desire most. This can be about what you’re thinking about at that time—or tied to what you’re doing at that time. Even if you’re doing something mundane, 11:11 is a powerful confirmation that you are on the right path to manifest what you are after.

Does 11/11 have astrological significance for your zodiac sign?

I’m going to be upfront: there is no direct connection between the number 1111 with astrology. Nor does 11/11 have explicit astrological significance on a yearly basis.

However, 11/11 has powerful spiritual and cosmic significance, meaning that you can use this number—or this date—to help you manifest your desires, goals, ambitions and plans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oHfIP_0j6NfGUp00
You are being cosmically guided when you see 11:11 or 1111.
Getty Images/iStockphoto
How can I manifest on November 11th, also known as 11/11?

While there are entire libraries of books devoted to manifestation, there are some pretty simple ways to get started. The Internet is filled with articles and blogs. Some of them carry very helpful tips. For those that want more significant insight, you can head over to my website or follow me on Instagram . Here's a quick and easy tutorial on manifesting.

  • Grab a piece of paper or choose to type on your phone in your notes.
  • Write down important goals that mean a lot to you. They can be personal, professional, romantic, spiritual or physical. The sky is the limit.
  • Focus on each desire and turn it into an intention. An intention is a bold and direct statement that gives you authority and proclaims your desire to the universe. Speak in the present tense, as if you’ve already attained your goal. For instance, let’s say you want more money and a better job. Your intention could be: “I have the perfect job for me now.” Let’s say you want to find a romantic partner but are extremely single. Your intention could be: “I am in a healthy, happy, committed romantic relationship now.”
  • Once you have that intention, you can meditate on it, write it on a candle, jot it in lipstick on a mirror, turn it into a vision board—but the key is to turn your focus onto this intention as often as possible. By seeing it regularly, you naturally allow the intention to sink deeply into your subconscious. Also, for beginners, it’s best to focus on one intention for manifestation at a time rather than throwing fifty out into the universe. You need to be focused rather than all over the place when demanding real change.
  • Then make a list of tangible actions that you can take that will help you create that new reality—and then set forth to make them happen. For instance, going back to our previous examples, if you want a better job, you may need to get new credentials, update your resume and start applying; if seeking a romantic partner, you may need to update your look and feel sexy about yourself by getting a new haircut, hitting the gym and then joining a dating app or putting yourself out in the world via networking.
  • Remember: desire/intention + action = results. By showing the universe what you want and that you’re willing to put in the work, the universe will start to bend reality to help make it happen.

Questions about manifestation? Hit me up on my website and follow me for tips online .

Astrology 101: Your guide to the stars

Kyle Thomas is a globally recognized pop culture astrologer who has been featured in “Access Hollywood,” E! Entertainment, NBC & ABC television, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Hulu, Bustle, Elite Daily, Marie Claire and more. He is known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, business executives and prominent influencers. His work harnesses the power of the stars in regards to entertainment lifestyle and trends affecting people worldwide. For more information, visit KyleThomasAstrology.com .

