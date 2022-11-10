Student shot dead outside Queens Community High School, two in custody
A student was shot and killed at a bus stop outside his Queens high school on Thursday afternoon, according to police and witnesses.
The 18-year-old victim, who has not been officially identified, was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead following the shooting near North Queens Community High School in Kew Gardens Hills, sources said.
Two people have been taken into custody, a law enforcement source said.
“He fell forward. It was like six, seven shots,” Rocio Hernandez, a senior at the school who witnessed the shooting, told The Post. “He fell right in front of the bus stop.
“It happened so fast,” she said. “I ran back to the school. Everyone just ran back.”
Local resident Ricardo Espinoza said the fatal shooting took place just around the corner.
“I saw the guy with the gun. He was a kid, like 15,” said Espinoza, 35. “He put the gun in the pocket of his sweatshirt and ran. He passed me right there, so I just covered my kids and put my kids in the car. He ran all the way down.”
He said the victim “took three shots, four shots to the body.”
“I told him, ‘Wake up, don’t sleep. Don’t sleep.’ He was breathing but he wasn’t moving,” he said. “The look in his eyes was scared like he didn’t know what was going on. His finger was broken from one of the shots.”
The school was placed on “hard lockdown” following the shooting shortly after 3:15 p.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
“I would never expect this to happen here,” said local resident Shivam Patel. “It’s a really good neighborhood.”
However, one area resident said there have been other problems near the campus.
“Since it opened,” said neighbor Michael Marino. “There have been a lot of incidents — fights, cars broken into, windows smashed.”
This is a developing story.
