Polygon
How to increase your Marvel Snap collection level
Like a certain citizen of Knowhere, Marvel Snap is all about collecting. Success in the digital card game, out now for mobile and PC, is contingent on gaining understanding of in-game currencies and mechanics, including your collection level. This guide tells you everything you need to know about collection levels, including what they are, how to increase them, how to upgrade your existing cards, and how to unlock new ones.
Polygon
Kratos’ God of War motion capture stunt actor is an indie action legend
This week, people around the world are playing God of War Ragnarök (or maybe watching some Viking movies). Today, I’d like to teach you a little bit more about your Kratos, because he’s hiding an indie action-movie legend. Eric Jacobus is the stunt coordinator for Ragnarök and...
Polygon
RimWorld’s next patch lets you make the vampire cult of your dreams
RimWorld is a sci-fi colony management game where everything can — and will — go wrong. The game has three expansions in Royalty, Ideology, and BioTech, the newest expansion. An upcoming patch will help the expansions interact better, and players will be able to adapt their custom religions to focus on the new, game-changing additions in BioTech.
Polygon
Does God of War Ragnarök reference The Mask (1994)? An investigation
[Ed. note: The following contains spoilers for God of War Ragnarök.]. As the credits rolled on God of War Ragnarök, I had one big question: What’s up with that mask?. A decent chunk of the way into Ragnarök, Atreus disobeys his father’s wishes and heads to Asgard to meet Odin. Once there, Atreus hopes to find out more about his identity, his godly powers, and the name his mother had originally intended to give him: Loki. Odin has something else in mind — he wants Atreus’ help to study a mysterious mask. Unfortunately, the mask has been broken into several pieces, and Atreus must embark on a series of missions to find them all and restore the mask to its full power.
Polygon
Jinx from Arcane now has her own Nerf gun
If you’re a fan of League of Legends or the surprisingly good animated Netflix series in the same universe, Arcane, then you know Jinx and her rocket launcher. Fishbones is a massive rocket launcher with a shark head, and now you can get your very own Fishbones, albeit one that fires Nerf darts and not Super Mega Death Rockets, for $169.99.
Polygon
Riri Williams’ path from Marvel Comics to Wakanda Forever was rocket-fuel quick
In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans got the chance to meet one of Marvel’s newest and most popular heroes: Riri Williams, aka Ironheart. Her ground-level origin, intelligence, and the unusual but vital process of her creation has brought the character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe just six years after her comic book debut.
BBC
'Digital newsletters really humanise you to your readers'
Author Elle Griffin says she would definitely turn down a book deal if she was ever offered one. "I'd never accept one… traditional book publishing is full of bad math, and even worse marketing," says the 37-year-old writer of gothic novels. Last year, instead of releasing her first book,...
Polygon
Polygon’s 2022 metaverse gift guide
The “metaverse” has undoubtedly been 2022’s buzzword of choice, as tech corporations have talked it up as the future not just of entertainment but society as a whole. But it’s not just a vision some undetermined years away; there are versions of the metaverse happening right now, and you can immerse yourself in them whenever you want. For those looking to get primed for the metaverse, this is the guide for you.
Polygon
Obsidian’s murder mystery Pentiment is full of tough, Fallout-style choices
In Obsidian Entertainment’s Pentiment, history is constantly building on itself. When traveling artist Andreas Maler visits the Bavarian town of Tassing, it’s already dealing with class division, liturgical disagreements, and community drama, all influenced by everything from interpersonal conflict to centuries of religious change to the political specifics of the 16th-century Holy Roman Empire. And then the murders begin.
