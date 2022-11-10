[Ed. note: The following contains spoilers for God of War Ragnarök.]. As the credits rolled on God of War Ragnarök, I had one big question: What’s up with that mask?. A decent chunk of the way into Ragnarök, Atreus disobeys his father’s wishes and heads to Asgard to meet Odin. Once there, Atreus hopes to find out more about his identity, his godly powers, and the name his mother had originally intended to give him: Loki. Odin has something else in mind — he wants Atreus’ help to study a mysterious mask. Unfortunately, the mask has been broken into several pieces, and Atreus must embark on a series of missions to find them all and restore the mask to its full power.

