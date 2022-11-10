Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Indianapolis hospital using special treatment to help battle RSV
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A special respirator treatment called cuirass ventilation is helping speed up the healing process for children battling RSV and allowing more beds to be open as more patients continue to come in. The only hospital in Indiana to provide the treatment is Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in...
WISH-TV
65 Indy Snow Force drivers to treat roads Monday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Over 65 Indy Snow Force plows will be out Monday night to pre-treat the roads ahead of a snowy forecast, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works said Monday. At 11 p.m. Monday, the drivers will begin working 12-hour shifts. “The Indy Snow Force Viewer Map will...
WISH-TV
Adoption coordinator uses her experiences to help families seeking children
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Adoption is an emotional experience no matter how you approach it but having the right coordinator can make the process easier. Laronda Southworth has helped countless families and provided the emotional support of someone who has been through the process herself. Southworth is an Adoption and...
WISH-TV
Increasing need forces Gleaners Food Bank to restart drive-thru distributions
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana announced Monday due to substantial need it is returning to drive-thru distributions as its on-site Community Cupboard on the city’s southwest side as occurred during the pandemic. “We don’t make this decision lightly,” said Fred Glass, Gleaners’ President/CEO. “With winter...
WISH-TV
Festival of Trees fundraiser for Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County happens Saturday
The Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County has a big night coming up this weekend!. The 9th annual Festival of Trees kicks off at the Renaissance Indianapolis North Hotel in Carmel on Saturday, November 19. Nancy Chance, founder and executive director of the Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County and...
WISH-TV
Academy pays students out of high school to learn trade skills
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With more high schoolers looking at other options besides college, choosing careers in skilled trades is possible with one academy wanting to train the next generation for the trades. Peterman Top Tech Academy, which is on the city’s southeast side, focuses on heating, ventilation, air conditioning,...
WISH-TV
Last Day to Shop at Annual Christmas Gift and Hobby event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday is the final day of the annual Christmas gift and hobby show. More than 300 vendors and visitors can explore exhibits like a photo op with Santa, custom-made crafts, gingerbread houses, miniature trains, engineered paper plans, plant shops, a photo booth for holiday printouts, and more.
WISH-TV
‘Circle of Lights’ to celebrate 60th anniversary
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Over 300 volunteers Saturday braved the cold to string up more than 4,000 lights on the soldiers and sailors monument. It’s all preparation for the Indianapolis annual Circle of Lights and there’s more reason to celebrate this year. It will be the 60th anniversary.
WISH-TV
‘Christmas at the Zoo’ returns for 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Christmas is just around the corner and “Christmas at the Zoo’ is returning to the Indianapolis Zoo. Cody Mattox from the Indianapolis Zoo joined Daybreak to talk about what can we expect to see at the zoo for 2022. “It’s definitely a holiday experience...
WISH-TV
CICOA Program Updates & Announcements with Tauhric Brown
According to AARP, more than 90 percent of people aged 60 or older want to stay in their home and community for as long as possible. One primary barrier to aging in place is when the home is no longer accessible or presents a fall risk. Safe at Home, a service offered by CICOA helps individuals age in place through home accessibility modifications. Working with local contractors and funded by philanthropic dollars, CICOA’s Safe at Home department completes more than 60 home modifications projects each year.
WISH-TV
Dry Sunday but cold continues
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ll start off with some cloud cover this morning but look for lots of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures continue to stay below normal for this time of the year. TODAY: A cloudy start with even a few flurries or patchy light drizzle. Clouds begin to...
WISH-TV
Cooler air remains in place
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — TONIGHT: There could be a few flurries in the northern half of Indiana early on. Clouds decrease later on in the night. Chilly air should be expected with low temperatures in the mid 20s. SUNDAY: Central Indiana should start out partly cloudy. The afternoon will be...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis firefighter sentenced to probation after attacking former state lawmaker
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A member of the Indianapolis Fire Department has been sentenced to probation for attacking a former state lawmaker near the Indiana Statehouse last fall. Prosecutors charged 35-year-old Thomas Gatto with criminal recklessness and felony battery resulting in moderate bodily injury for the off-duty incident that injured...
WISH-TV
How road temperatures will affect Tuesday’s snow
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While snowfall remains a possibility for many Tuesday morning in central Indiana, something to monitor will be the road temperatures. Multiple inches of snow fell on Saturday. For some spots, the snow was a little bit slow to accumulate on the roads. Tuesday morning road temperatures...
WISH-TV
West Lafayette man gets Indiana’s 1st lifetime hunting suspension, fined over $8,000
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes...
WISH-TV
Slick conditions affecting Indiana roads; ISP calling in troopers
(WISH) — Falling snow and low temperatures are causing slick conditions on Indiana roads. Indiana State Police at the Indianapolis district say troopers are being called in on their day off due to crashes occurring on interstates. That includes a jacknifed semi on southbound Interstate 65 between 30th and 26th streets. Two lanes are blocked as a result.
WISH-TV
Oxford, Indiana, woman dies in crash of SUV, tow truck in Carroll County
WHEELING, Ind. (WISH) — An Oxford, Indiana, woman died in the crash of her SUV and a tow truck on Monday morning, the Indiana State Police say. Ashlena King, 29, died at the crash scene in eastern Carroll County. Police were called just before 10 a.m. Monday to the...
WISH-TV
Hogsett schedules political announcement for Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will make an announcement Tuesday about his political future. The account “Mayor Joe for Indy” tweeted just before 1 p.m. Monday inviting the public to join him for a special announcement. The event will be at the Indianapolis City Market...
WISH-TV
Snow totals for November 12
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was quite the sight across central Indiana to start off the weekend. Many of us woke up this morning to steady snowfall that did pile up, especially in grassy areas. Here are a few of the official snow totals through 5 pm:. Indianapolis picked up...
WISH-TV
4-year-old child fatally shot at home in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind., (WISH) — A 4-year-old child died after being shot Monday at a home in Muncie, according to the Muncie Police Department. At 12:11 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Burlington Drive, officers responded to the scene. The child was taken to the IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital where the child died.
Comments / 0