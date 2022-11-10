ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

2 die in Florida from power line downed by Tropical Storm Nicole

By FOX Weather
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Tropical Storm Nicole has been blamed for the deaths of two people in Florida.

Officials at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said two people were electrocuted by a downed power line early Thursday near the Conway area on the southeast side of Orlando.

The power line fell as Nicole barreled across the Florida Peninsula after making landfall about 3 a.m. Thursday just south of Vero Beach, Florida , as a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

More than 300,000 power outages have been reported across the Sunshine State as of early Thursday afternoon.

Relentless waves caused by Nicole have pounded Florida beaches. The erosion led to the evacuation of several condominiums and houses, which were deemed to be structurally unsound. Parts of homes and other buildings have also washed into the sea as the ground they were built on is eaten away by the high surf.

While Nicole has weakened into a tropical storm, impacts such as coastal flooding, beach erosion, heavy rain, gusty winds and tornadoes will continue to spread across Florida, the Southeast and up the Eastern Seaboard through Friday.

Previous 1 of 3 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ObIDB_0j6Nf4zM00
Two people in Florida died from exposure to a power line downed by Tropical Storm Nicole.
REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QFgb4_0j6Nf4zM00
Tropical Storm Nicole is battering Florida.
FOX WEATHER
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42DLMo_0j6Nf4zM00
Tropical Storm Nicole has resulted in more than 300,000 power outages.
ZUMAPRESS.com

A tornado watch was in effect Thursday for areas of northeast Florida, coastal Georgia and southeast South Carolina.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
62K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy