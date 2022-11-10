Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Cam’ron’s Brooklyn Nets Offer Gets Rejected By Kevin Durant
Cam’ron’s attempt at joining the Brooklyn Nets as a bench player didn’t work out in his favor, as the team’s star player Kevin Durant ignored the request. The Dipset rapper took to Instagram to reveal he tried claiming a bench role with the Nets when he linked up with Durant and Rich Kleiman at an event over the weekend. In true Cam’ron fashion, the Harlem-bred hoops fan didn’t let the opportunity pass him by.
DJ Khaled Brings Pillow to NBA Game for His Air Jordans
DJ Khaled rested his rare Air Jordan sneakers on top of a pillow at the NBA game between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets.
DeAndre Jordan completely embarrassed in viral video clip
DeAndre Jordan had proven to be a solid signing for the Denver Nuggets leading up to Friday night. He was rebounding well, playing solid defense, excelled in drop coverage and was regularly open for lobs. But that all changed during a 131-112 loss to the Boston Celtics. Not only did...
NBA
Trail Blazers Enter Homestand With 9-4 Record - Here's What You Need to Know
After an excellent 4-2 road trip - featuring wins against 2022 NBA Playoff Number 1 seeds Miami and Phoenix - Portland returns to Moda Center for a three-game homestand beginning Tuesday night. Here's just a little taste of what to expect at Moda Center for your Western Conference-leading Trail Blazers this week.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 8 “Playoffs” Slated For 2023
The Air Jordan 8 will get plenty of models in 2023. If you remember the early 90s and are a sneakerhead, then you remember the Air Jordan 8. This is a shoe that Michael Jordan wore during his third championship run. He capped off the three-peat against the Phoenix Suns, and everyone absolutely loved it.
10 RB sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 10
It’s Week 10 of the fantasy football season, and with several teams on bye this week, sleepers may need to be relied on. Here are a few sleeper backs. We’re over halfway through the fantasy football season, and each week is becoming more important. With a few more teams on bye this week, your team may be relying more on sleeper plays this week. At the running back position, there are several names to keep an eye on. Let’s get into it.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 High OG “Skyline” Coming Soon: On-Foot Look
This might be one of the best Air Jordan 1 High OGs we’ve seen in a while. Michael Jordan has come through with some truly iconic shoes, including the Air Jordan 1 High OG. In the eyes of many, this is far and away his best shoe. He got to wear it during his first couple of seasons in the NBA, and to this day, fans love getting new colorways.
Comments / 1