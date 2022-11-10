Read full article on original website
Light Up Southern Minnesota — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays For a Chance to Win $500 Cash!
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
Christmas Threw Up on this Minnesota Restaurant, Here’s How to Get In
Christmas has proverbially thrown up on this Minnesota restaurant. The pictures of this place are just wild and totally my vibe. They describe it as 'tacky' but I say it's wonderfully tacky and you can dine there to satisfy your festive heart this holiday season. This restaurant actually decorated for...
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
Southeast Minnesota Couple Finds a Huge Diamond on Vacation
What a wild vacation this must have turned into! A couple from southeast Minnesota was on a road trip for their 10th anniversary when they found a huge diamond while in Arkansas. The couple, Jessica and Seth Erickson are actually from Chatfield. During their road trip, they stopped at this...
Latest: Worst Day To Grocery Shop For Thanksgiving In Minnesota
Time is running out if you want to miss the worst day to go Thanksgiving dinner shopping in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. What Is the Worst Day to Go Thanksgiving Meal Shopping?. If someone asked, "What day is the worst to get out and do your Thanksgiving shopping?" you'd...
First Snow of the Season Snarls Traffic In Rochester, Across MN
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first snowfall of the season in Rochester and across Minnesota wreaked havoc on Minnesota’s roads. The State Patrol responded to two crashes on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Saturday morning. One crash occurred at the Hwy. 52 interchange with Hwy. 63/Broadway Ave. South. Troopers also...
Minnesota State Parks Offering Free Entry for Black Friday
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that entry fees at all 75 Minnesota state parks will be waived on Black Friday (11/25) -- encouraging all Minnesotans to get outside and explore Minnesota's parks & trails. The goal is to encourage families to extend their holiday by spending time...
Minnesota’s Smallest Secret Lake Can Only Be Reached By Foot
We love our lakes in Minnesota. Heck, we are the land of 10,000 lakes don't ya know? Recently I dug into some fun facts, like did you know that the deepest lake in Minnesota isn't even a real lake and was once used by NASA? Yeah, crazy!. It's not an...
Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You
We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
507 Area Code Running Low on Numbers, New Digits Coming Soon
Regulators say they are running out of numbers in the 507 area code, saying that a new area code is likely on the way for southern Minnesota. 612 and 218 were Minnesota's first area codes, with 507 being added in 1954. Since then we've added 320, 651, 952, and 763.
Wisconsinite Registers To Vote With Underage Drinking Ticket
Election Day is over but some of the stories from the day are still making headlines and rightfully so. This one is definitely a head-scratcher and it also might make you laugh. Let's just say a Wisconsinite registered to vote in a very Wisconsin way. Another election-related story is making...
Who Is The Largest Landowner In The State Of Minnesota?
If you haven’t seen the movie “The Founder” you should search it out. It is a really good movie that tells the backstory of McDonald’s. In one scene, Ray Kroc, played by Michael Keaton, learns that land acquisition is the way to truly build an empire. (Watch that scene below)
What? Longest Avenue of Victorian Houses in US is in Minnesota?
Yeah, that is right! I did not know this until I came across a TikTok on it, but it is very true! As stated by Visit St. Paul, a 4.5-mile span of Summit Ave is home to 373 of the street’s original 440 Victorian homes. Okay cool, now why...
10 Hacks to Save Money on Your Heating Bill
It is now that time of year when all Minnesotans will have our heaters on till honestly April. But as you all know; the cost of heating is increasing this winter in Minnesota! We all want to stay warm during this winter (it’s predicted to be a cold one too), so here are some things you can do to save money on your heating bill, but still feel nice and cozy at home.
This Minnesota Business Was Named ‘Best of’ By The New York Times
How important are really good, warm blankets for people who live in Minnesota? Apparently, they are pretty important; not just for people in our state, but to people all across the country that live in cold climates. KEEPIN' IT COZY. The New York Times product testing section called Wirecutter has...
Minnesota Lottery Issues Caused Powerball Delay
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The delay in the release of the results of Monday night's Powerball was caused by issues in Minnesota. A statement issued Tuesday afternoon by the Minnesota Lottery blamed the delay on Minnesota's sales verification system. "After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota’s sales verification system caused a...
Four Minnesotans Win Big Money in Powerball (UPDATED)
UPDATE (11/8/22 12:37 PM): One person who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won the record $2.04 billion jackpot. A snafu caused a very delayed Monday Powerball Jackpot drawing...but the numbers have been drawn and it looks like we'll have a record jackpot amount. It doesn't look like anyone won the big jackpot, but four Minnesotans have some cash coming their way thanks to the Powerball lottery. Read where those tickets were sold below.
Deer Hunting Numbers Down Compared to Last Year
The firearms deer hunting season started last Saturday. According to the Minnesota DNR deer harvested numbers are down 23% compared to opening weekend last year. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says about 69,000 deer were registered through Monday of this week. The northwest part of the state saw the biggest decline in deer harvested with 32% less, northeast was down 24%, the central and southeastern portions of the state were down 18% and the southwest was down 15%.
