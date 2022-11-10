ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)

Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
LA CROSSE, WI
First Snow of the Season Snarls Traffic In Rochester, Across MN

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first snowfall of the season in Rochester and across Minnesota wreaked havoc on Minnesota’s roads. The State Patrol responded to two crashes on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Saturday morning. One crash occurred at the Hwy. 52 interchange with Hwy. 63/Broadway Ave. South. Troopers also...
ROCHESTER, MN
Minnesota State Parks Offering Free Entry for Black Friday

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that entry fees at all 75 Minnesota state parks will be waived on Black Friday (11/25) -- encouraging all Minnesotans to get outside and explore Minnesota's parks & trails. The goal is to encourage families to extend their holiday by spending time...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You

We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
MINNESOTA STATE
10 Hacks to Save Money on Your Heating Bill

It is now that time of year when all Minnesotans will have our heaters on till honestly April. But as you all know; the cost of heating is increasing this winter in Minnesota! We all want to stay warm during this winter (it’s predicted to be a cold one too), so here are some things you can do to save money on your heating bill, but still feel nice and cozy at home.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Lottery Issues Caused Powerball Delay

Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The delay in the release of the results of Monday night's Powerball was caused by issues in Minnesota. A statement issued Tuesday afternoon by the Minnesota Lottery blamed the delay on Minnesota's sales verification system. "After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota’s sales verification system caused a...
MINNESOTA STATE
Four Minnesotans Win Big Money in Powerball (UPDATED)

UPDATE (11/8/22 12:37 PM): One person who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won the record $2.04 billion jackpot. A snafu caused a very delayed Monday Powerball Jackpot drawing...but the numbers have been drawn and it looks like we'll have a record jackpot amount. It doesn't look like anyone won the big jackpot, but four Minnesotans have some cash coming their way thanks to the Powerball lottery. Read where those tickets were sold below.
MINNESOTA STATE
Deer Hunting Numbers Down Compared to Last Year

The firearms deer hunting season started last Saturday. According to the Minnesota DNR deer harvested numbers are down 23% compared to opening weekend last year. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says about 69,000 deer were registered through Monday of this week. The northwest part of the state saw the biggest decline in deer harvested with 32% less, northeast was down 24%, the central and southeastern portions of the state were down 18% and the southwest was down 15%.
MINNESOTA STATE
