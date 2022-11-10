ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Valparaiso earns 81-65 win over Western Michigan

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Ben Krikke had 28 points in Valparaiso's 81-65 victory over Western Michigan on Sunday night. Krikke was 13 of 24 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 2 for 5 from the line for the Beacons (1-1). Kobe King scored 26 points while shooting 9 for 13 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. Quinton Green added 10 points.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Martin, Mendon both advance to MHSAA 8-man championship games

MARTIN, Mich. — Martin and Mendon, two teams that faced each other to open the 2022 regular season, are now both headed to state championship football games in the state of Michigan. Martin made quick work of Brown City, 42-8, to make it to the MHSAA 8-man Division 1...
MENDON, MI
WWMT

WMU Turkey Trot to kick off Saturday in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University Turkey Trot is scheduled to return in person Saturday. Holly-jolly holidays: Festive events happening around West Michigan. The 5K race dedicated to the Thanksgiving holiday gives the option of either in person on WMU's campus, or virtually - your neighborhood, local park, trail, or even a treadmill - according to event organizers.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Lansing resident arrested in fatal shooting near WMU campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The accused shooter that killed a 21-year-old man near Western Michigan University's campus has been taken into custody. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety worked with the Lansing Police Department to identify the suspect as a Lansing resident. Shooting: Kalamazoo resident dead after shooting near West Michigan...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

'Weird Al' Yankovic, Emo Phillips to perform at Kalamazoo State Theatre

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A musical comedy legend is making a stop in Kalamazoo this February. Five-time Grammy Award winner "Weird Al" Yankovic is scheduled to perform at the Kalamazoo State Theatre Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in his "The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour," according to event organizers.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Missing man found safe, Wyoming Department of Public Safety say

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety have found Robert Edward Pearce, 86, after asking for the public's help in finding him after he went missing. Pearce has early stages of Alzheimer’s and is a diabetic without his medication, according to police. Family of Pearce reported...
WYOMING, MI
WWMT

Driver dies after crashing into utility pole on Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 51-year-old man died at the hospital Monday morning after losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a utility pole on Sprinkle Road, according to Michigan State Police. The driver sideswiped another vehicle, losing control and running off the road around 8:30 a.m., troopers said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Search underway for suspects in Ottawa County car robbery

GEORGETOWN TWP., Mich. — An act of kindness turned violent for a Hudsonville woman Sunday afternoon. Two men approached the 29-year-old woman near the Rite Aid on the corner of 28th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street, and asked her for a ride to a nearby home, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Kent County Democratic Headquarters vandalized with antisemitic graffiti

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Democratic Party returned to headquarters Monday morning to antisemitic graffiti vandalizing the building. The party members notified the police after the discovery on the Fuller Avenue building in Grand Rapids, according to Chair Bill Saxton. Protest in Kalamazoo: Church alleges property graffitied...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Children's 'Nature Playscape' near Bronson Park to receive new additions

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A greenscape in downtown Kalamazoo is adding some more neat features for kids. The exciting and successful Children's Nature Playscape just north of Bronson Park is expected to add a nature-inspired theme to the new space, according to park planning committee. A new look: Kalamazoo celebrates...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Suspect arrested for allegedly stabbing Kalamazoo man during armed robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo officers arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbed a Kalamazoo man during an attempted armed robbery Monday morning, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The stabbing happened on East North Street at 8:40 a.m. when the suspect and victim, who know each other, fought...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Police K9 injured after 6 hour standoff with Grand Rapids man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 24-year-old Grand Rapids man is in custody after stabbing a police K9 and barricading himself inside a home for more than 6 hours Sunday night. Just before 8 p.m., police were looking for a suspect wanted for previous assault when they say the man run into a residence on Leonard St. NW near Brownwood Ave NW, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Vicksburg man dead after crashing into tree on Sprinkle Road

BRADY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 61-year-old man is dead after driving off the road and crashing into a tree, according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened Friday around 8:30 p.m. on Sprinkle Road in Brady Township, troopers said. The man was driving a 2002 red Subaru when he...
VICKSBURG, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy