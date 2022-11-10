Read full article on original website
Valparaiso earns 81-65 win over Western Michigan
VALPARAISO, Ind. — Ben Krikke had 28 points in Valparaiso's 81-65 victory over Western Michigan on Sunday night. Krikke was 13 of 24 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 2 for 5 from the line for the Beacons (1-1). Kobe King scored 26 points while shooting 9 for 13 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. Quinton Green added 10 points.
Martin, Mendon both advance to MHSAA 8-man championship games
MARTIN, Mich. — Martin and Mendon, two teams that faced each other to open the 2022 regular season, are now both headed to state championship football games in the state of Michigan. Martin made quick work of Brown City, 42-8, to make it to the MHSAA 8-man Division 1...
WMU men's soccer to join Missouri Valley Conference after MAC suspends support of sport
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Mid-American Conference has announced the 2022 season for men’s soccer will be the last one sponsored by the Conference. Currently standing at four full members sponsoring the sport plus one affiliate member, the MAC will suspend sponsorship of men’s soccer following the close of the 2022 NCAA Division I men’s soccer championship.
WMU Turkey Trot to kick off Saturday in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University Turkey Trot is scheduled to return in person Saturday. Holly-jolly holidays: Festive events happening around West Michigan. The 5K race dedicated to the Thanksgiving holiday gives the option of either in person on WMU's campus, or virtually - your neighborhood, local park, trail, or even a treadmill - according to event organizers.
Possible name change for McCamley Field, proposal 3 passes & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Battle Creek police officer recalls finding 2-year-old bleeding from gunshot wound. Two teenagers charged in the drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old Kai Turner appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Monday. Martavon Nelson, 18, and...
Portage Central high school athletes rake leaves for senior citizens in West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The students at Portage Central High School are doing more than just helping their community. They grabbed some rakes and got to work, helping seniors in West Michigan who don't have the ability to rake leaves themselves. Launching this fall, a new non-profit organization in the...
John Ball Zoo, Grand Valley State University team up to help conserve at-risk species
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eastern box turtles, freshwater mussels, Grand River sturgeon and others are being conserved through projects headed by Grand Rapids' John Ball Zoo and Grand Valley State University. John Ball Zoo: welcomes newest, mini member. A $25,000 research grant was awarded to the university by John...
Lansing resident arrested in fatal shooting near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The accused shooter that killed a 21-year-old man near Western Michigan University's campus has been taken into custody. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety worked with the Lansing Police Department to identify the suspect as a Lansing resident. Shooting: Kalamazoo resident dead after shooting near West Michigan...
'Weird Al' Yankovic, Emo Phillips to perform at Kalamazoo State Theatre
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A musical comedy legend is making a stop in Kalamazoo this February. Five-time Grammy Award winner "Weird Al" Yankovic is scheduled to perform at the Kalamazoo State Theatre Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in his "The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour," according to event organizers.
Kalamazoo Valley Habitat for Humanity volunteers build home to be bought by Army Veteran
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Valley Habitat for Humanity hosted their first annual Veterans Build Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Veterans Build gives people a chance to honor veterans and help the non-profit build a home for their homeowner partner, organizers said. Veterans Day: U.S. military veterans honored...
Missing man found safe, Wyoming Department of Public Safety say
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety have found Robert Edward Pearce, 86, after asking for the public's help in finding him after he went missing. Pearce has early stages of Alzheimer’s and is a diabetic without his medication, according to police. Family of Pearce reported...
Question of the Day: Which cut of pickle is the best?
With so many varieties of pickles out there, it's hard to choose a favorite. But we want to know: Which cut of pickle is the best?
Driver dies after crashing into utility pole on Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 51-year-old man died at the hospital Monday morning after losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a utility pole on Sprinkle Road, according to Michigan State Police. The driver sideswiped another vehicle, losing control and running off the road around 8:30 a.m., troopers said.
Search underway for suspects in Ottawa County car robbery
GEORGETOWN TWP., Mich. — An act of kindness turned violent for a Hudsonville woman Sunday afternoon. Two men approached the 29-year-old woman near the Rite Aid on the corner of 28th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street, and asked her for a ride to a nearby home, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
Kent County Democratic Headquarters vandalized with antisemitic graffiti
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Democratic Party returned to headquarters Monday morning to antisemitic graffiti vandalizing the building. The party members notified the police after the discovery on the Fuller Avenue building in Grand Rapids, according to Chair Bill Saxton. Protest in Kalamazoo: Church alleges property graffitied...
Grand Rapids Police K-9 Eli recovering after being stabbed eight times
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Police K-9 was rushed into emergency surgery Monday after being stabbed eight times during a standoff. Sunday night: Police K9 injured after 6 hour standoff with Grand Rapids man. K-9 Eli had significant blood loss that required a blood transfusion, according to...
Children's 'Nature Playscape' near Bronson Park to receive new additions
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A greenscape in downtown Kalamazoo is adding some more neat features for kids. The exciting and successful Children's Nature Playscape just north of Bronson Park is expected to add a nature-inspired theme to the new space, according to park planning committee. A new look: Kalamazoo celebrates...
Suspect arrested for allegedly stabbing Kalamazoo man during armed robbery
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo officers arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbed a Kalamazoo man during an attempted armed robbery Monday morning, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The stabbing happened on East North Street at 8:40 a.m. when the suspect and victim, who know each other, fought...
Police K9 injured after 6 hour standoff with Grand Rapids man
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 24-year-old Grand Rapids man is in custody after stabbing a police K9 and barricading himself inside a home for more than 6 hours Sunday night. Just before 8 p.m., police were looking for a suspect wanted for previous assault when they say the man run into a residence on Leonard St. NW near Brownwood Ave NW, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
Vicksburg man dead after crashing into tree on Sprinkle Road
BRADY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 61-year-old man is dead after driving off the road and crashing into a tree, according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened Friday around 8:30 p.m. on Sprinkle Road in Brady Township, troopers said. The man was driving a 2002 red Subaru when he...
