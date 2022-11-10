Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Lower Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-14 23:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower Terrebonne; St. Charles; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern St. Charles, east central Terrebonne, central Lafourche, central Jefferson and west central Plaquemines Parishes through 1145 PM CST At 1116 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Larose, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cut Off, Galliano, Larose, Belle Chasse, Lockport, Golden Meadow, Jean Lafitte, Mathews, Lafitte, Myrtle Grove, Montegut, Barataria, Chauvin and Raceland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, St. Charles by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-14 23:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; St. Charles; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central St. Charles, northeastern Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1130 PM CST At 1104 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Montegut, or 10 miles west of Larose, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Houma, Cut Off, Galliano, Larose, Lockport, Mathews, Gray, Chauvin, Dulac, Raceland, Montegut, Bayou Cane, Bayou Gauche and Des Allemands. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 11:37:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-14 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
