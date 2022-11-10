ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

wkar.org

Michigan students registered in record numbers on Election Day

Data shows two of Michigan’s public universities had a record number of students registering to vote on the day of this year’s election compared to previous years. Students at Michigan State University and the University of Michigan waited in line for hours after polls closed on Election Day to cast their votes.
EAST LANSING, MI
wkzo.com

Sexton HS selects new school name

LANSING, MI –The Lansing School District has selected Sexton Scorpions to replace Big Reds as the school’s new mascot and nickname. After months of student, staff, alumni, and community input, students presented their top four names to the Lansing Board of Education on Thursday night. The Board of Education unanimously approved the Scorpions as the new mascot, according to a press release.
LANSING, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State coaches reportedly told players to end Blake Corum’s career

What did Michigan State coaches reportedly tell their players to do Blake Corum?The investigation has been completed and handed over. There is no question about it that the rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State has grown more and more heated in recent years. Tension has risen to a whole new level among the two fan bases, and that tension, as we saw on Oct. 29, has also grown stronger and stronger between the players and coaches. Unfortunately, it came to multiple Spartan players assaulting a pair of Wolverine players in the tunnel leading to the locker rooms following Michigan’s dominating win over MSU. Now, according to witnesses, MSU coaches told their players to try and end Wolverines’ RB Blake Corum‘s career.
EAST LANSING, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State vs. Michigan tunnel assault investigation completed

Michigan vs. Michigan State: On October 29, Michigan may have defeated MSU by a score of 29-7, but anyone who watched the game knows the final score did not tell the whole story about how the Wolverines dominated the Spartans at the Big House. The Spartans did not have much fight in them during the game, but some players sure had some fight in them after the game was already over. As you have probably seen by now on the videos circulating on social media, a group of MSU players assaulted a couple of Michigan players, leading to multiple Spartan players being suspended.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football

ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
ANN ARBOR, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Northern Michigan Conservation Officer Given Top Award

Cpl. Mike Hearn, a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer from Kalkaska County, was recognized as the 2021 Shikar Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year at Thursday’s Michigan Natural Resources Commission meeting at the Lansing Community College West Campus in Lansing. The award is the highest state honor...
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Ann Arbor bulk food store celebrates 40 years

ANN ARBOR, MI -- In the 27 years Glenn Bourland has owned his Ann Arbor bulk food store, he has never had a day where he didn’t want to go to work. “This is my place, my sanctuary,” Bourland said. Bourland is the owner of By The Pound,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga

CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
EAST LANSING, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant

Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
MICHIGAN STATE
msu.edu

Concerns over Ingham County Fair raised to commission

Concerns regarding the Ingham County Fair were brought to the Ingham County Board of Commissioners attention during the public comment portion of the meeting on November 7th. Edward Forrest, board president for the east side community actions center, asked the board for a better breakdown of guidelines for what is needed to participate in the fair. He said a stronger publication of activities prior to the fair would help reach more people. Forrest explained that individuals wish for activities to be published prior to be aware if there is anything of interest to them.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Head-On Crash Closes Road

Sparrow Children’s Center at full capacity amid surge …. Sparrow Children's Center at full capacity amid surge of RSV. MSU basketball falls to Gonzaga Bulldogs by just …. MSU basketball falls to Gonzaga Bulldogs by just one point. MI cannabis businesses help connect vets to service …. Several Michigan...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

No injuries reported in fire at Paramount Coffee Company

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of North Larch Street and East Michigan Avenue has reopened following a small fire Monday morning. The first broke out just before 7 a.m. at Paramount Coffee Company. Employees were forced to evacuate the building. Authorities said the fire started from a coffee bean...
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

James ekes out win over Marlinga for suburban U.S. House seat

Republican businessman John James has prevailed over Democrat and former prosecutor Carl Marlinga in their contest for an open seat in Congress representing southern Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County. James had 49% of the vote and Marlinga had 48% with 99%of the votes counted when...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

