Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
wkar.org
Michigan students registered in record numbers on Election Day
Data shows two of Michigan’s public universities had a record number of students registering to vote on the day of this year’s election compared to previous years. Students at Michigan State University and the University of Michigan waited in line for hours after polls closed on Election Day to cast their votes.
wkzo.com
Sexton HS selects new school name
LANSING, MI –The Lansing School District has selected Sexton Scorpions to replace Big Reds as the school’s new mascot and nickname. After months of student, staff, alumni, and community input, students presented their top four names to the Lansing Board of Education on Thursday night. The Board of Education unanimously approved the Scorpions as the new mascot, according to a press release.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State coaches reportedly told players to end Blake Corum’s career
What did Michigan State coaches reportedly tell their players to do Blake Corum?The investigation has been completed and handed over. There is no question about it that the rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State has grown more and more heated in recent years. Tension has risen to a whole new level among the two fan bases, and that tension, as we saw on Oct. 29, has also grown stronger and stronger between the players and coaches. Unfortunately, it came to multiple Spartan players assaulting a pair of Wolverine players in the tunnel leading to the locker rooms following Michigan’s dominating win over MSU. Now, according to witnesses, MSU coaches told their players to try and end Wolverines’ RB Blake Corum‘s career.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State vs. Michigan tunnel assault investigation completed
Michigan vs. Michigan State: On October 29, Michigan may have defeated MSU by a score of 29-7, but anyone who watched the game knows the final score did not tell the whole story about how the Wolverines dominated the Spartans at the Big House. The Spartans did not have much fight in them during the game, but some players sure had some fight in them after the game was already over. As you have probably seen by now on the videos circulating on social media, a group of MSU players assaulted a couple of Michigan players, leading to multiple Spartan players being suspended.
Police provide update on Michigan-Michigan State tunnel incident
Police have provided an update regarding the Michigan-Michigan State tunnel incident. The University of Michigan’s Deputy Chief of Police, Melissa Overton, told The Detroit News on Saturday that they have completed their investigation into the tunnel fight. Overton said that they have turned the case over to the Washtenaw...
Coach Mel Tucker speaks about the latest in Michigan State football
The Spartans beat Rutgers University at Spartan Stadium Saturday 27-21.
MLive.com
Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football
ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
fox2detroit.com
Police investigating ethnic intimidation, assault against University of Michigan student
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The University of Michigan Police Department is investigating ethnic intimidation and assault against a student. The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. on November 12, on North Campus near Baits Field. Police say a U-M student was walking on the path between Baits Housing and...
1 fan arrested, 33 ejected from Michigan Stadium during Wolverine win over Nebraska
ANN ARBOR, MI - One fan was arrested during Michigan football’s win over Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 12, while 33 others were ejected, police said. The lone arrest was for disorderly conduct, according to numbers provided by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security. Of the 33...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Northern Michigan Conservation Officer Given Top Award
Cpl. Mike Hearn, a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer from Kalkaska County, was recognized as the 2021 Shikar Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year at Thursday’s Michigan Natural Resources Commission meeting at the Lansing Community College West Campus in Lansing. The award is the highest state honor...
Ann Arbor bulk food store celebrates 40 years
ANN ARBOR, MI -- In the 27 years Glenn Bourland has owned his Ann Arbor bulk food store, he has never had a day where he didn’t want to go to work. “This is my place, my sanctuary,” Bourland said. Bourland is the owner of By The Pound,...
247Sports
What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga
CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant
Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
msu.edu
Concerns over Ingham County Fair raised to commission
Concerns regarding the Ingham County Fair were brought to the Ingham County Board of Commissioners attention during the public comment portion of the meeting on November 7th. Edward Forrest, board president for the east side community actions center, asked the board for a better breakdown of guidelines for what is needed to participate in the fair. He said a stronger publication of activities prior to the fair would help reach more people. Forrest explained that individuals wish for activities to be published prior to be aware if there is anything of interest to them.
Kickoff time for Saturday’s Michigan-Illinois game set
Kickoff time for Michigan’s next-to-last regular season game is set, and the team will return to its early-afternoon spot. The Wolverines’ regular-season home finale next Saturday, Nov. 19, against Illinois will kick off at Noon Eastern time and air on ABC, it was revealed early Sunday. The kickoff...
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Nothing left to lose and high character
EAST LANSING – Make that two straight victories for Michigan State. The Spartans (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) won 27-21 at home against Rutgers (4-6, 1-6) on Saturday to move to .500 on the season. They now need to win one of the last two games in the regular season to become bowl eligible.
WLNS
Head-On Crash Closes Road
Sparrow Children’s Center at full capacity amid surge …. Sparrow Children's Center at full capacity amid surge of RSV. MSU basketball falls to Gonzaga Bulldogs by just …. MSU basketball falls to Gonzaga Bulldogs by just one point. MI cannabis businesses help connect vets to service …. Several Michigan...
WILX-TV
No injuries reported in fire at Paramount Coffee Company
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of North Larch Street and East Michigan Avenue has reopened following a small fire Monday morning. The first broke out just before 7 a.m. at Paramount Coffee Company. Employees were forced to evacuate the building. Authorities said the fire started from a coffee bean...
Detroit News
James ekes out win over Marlinga for suburban U.S. House seat
Republican businessman John James has prevailed over Democrat and former prosecutor Carl Marlinga in their contest for an open seat in Congress representing southern Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County. James had 49% of the vote and Marlinga had 48% with 99%of the votes counted when...
Michigan university ordered to shelter-in-place as police searched for armed car thieves
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – Everyone at Oakland University campus was ordered to shelter-in-place Monday morning as police searched for armed car thieves who had already exchanged gunfire with a security guard, police said. Around 4 a.m., the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office advised that everyone on campus should stay indoors...
